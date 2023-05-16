TRAVERSE CITY — The Gladiators of Traverse City St. Francis are in playoff mode after a dominating performance from Sydney Peters, who scored a hat trick in their 4-0 win over the Traverse City Bulldogs.
The Gladiators are riding a three-game win streak after falling to Elk Rapids a few weeks ago. With two games remaining, St. Francis has been 3-1-1 in May.
St. Francis' Lilianna David contributed to the win with a goal and an assist, and Mary Kate Carroll tallied an assist. Paisleigh Upshaw finished her time in the net with five saves.
St. Francis's first playoff game is at Cheboygan. But before the Gladiators can focus on districts, they close their last home game against Grayling on Thursday then travel to Harbor Springs on Monday to cap the regular season.
SOCCER
Gaylord 8
Cadillac 0
Gaylord: Alivia Zaremba 4 goals; Sydney Deer 2 goals, 2 assists; Maddie Gohl goal; Claire Gorno goal, 3 assists; Alivia Zaremba assist; Emma Ross assist; Emma Gerstenberger assist; Madison Augustine credited for shutout.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (5-7-2, 3-2-2 Big North) welcome Petoskey on Tuesday. The Vikings (3-10-1, 1-5-1 Big North) travel to Coast Guard Fields to face Traverse City Central on Tuesday.
Glen Lake 5
Buckley 0
Glen Lake: Ruby Hogan 2 goals, assist; Paige Steffke goal, 2 assists; Gemma Lerchen goal; Ava Raymond goal; Grace Diotte assist; Ashley Croff 3 saves, credited for shutout.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (7-1-1, 7-1-1 Northwest) welcome Kingsley on Thursday. The Bears (4-5-2) host Benzie Central on Thursday.
Boyne City 3
Charlevoix 1
Boyne City: Kensy Wilson goal, assist; Elly Day goal; Maddie Smith goal; Mira Hauger assist; Braydin Noble assist; Maggi MgHugh 2 saves.
Charlevoix: Mikayla Sharrow goal; Karlee Eaton assist; Addison Boop 6 saves.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (9-1-2, 7-1-2 Lake Michigan) host Alpena on Friday. The Rayders (6-8-1, 3-8-1 Lake Michigan) welcome Elk Rapids on Thursday.
Suttons Bay 5
Kingsley 0
Suttons Bay: Sunshine Crisanto 2 goals; Bettyann Cornutt 2 goals; Lauren Lint goal, assist; Lyndsay Collins assist; Sophia Bardenhagen assist.
UP NEXT: Suttons Bay (4-5-3, 3-3-3 Northwest) hosts Benzie Central on Wednesday. The Stags (2-7-1, 2-6-1 Northwest) travel to Glen Lake on Thursday.
Harbor Springs 7
Grayling 0
UP NEXT: The Rams (5-10-2, 3-4-2 Lake Michigan) travel to Leland on Tuesday. The Vikings (6-9-1, 4-9-1 Lake Michigan) travel to Traverse City St. Francis on Thursday.
BOYS GOLF
TC Central takes Tullymore Invitational
STANDWOOD — Traverse City Central wasted zero time at the Tullymore Golf Course on Monday by finishing first (297) and fourth (328) at the Tullymore Invitational.
TC Central's Michael Beattie, a sophomore, won the individual championship with a card of 71, followed by his teammate Boston Price with a score of 73. Griffin Mawson finished fourth with a 75.
Trojans's Cameron Mansfield (76) and Cam Peters (77) placed in the top 10. Cadillac placed 10th overall, with Cadillac sophomore Noah Traviss tying TC Central's Joe Rosingana and EJ Maitland for 18th place with a score of 82.
Manistee takes 1st at Whitehall Jamboree
WHITEHALL — Manistee continues to be at the top of the leaderboards as the soon-to-be Mariners won the Whitehall Jamboree at White Lake Golf Course on Monday with a team score of 152.
Manistee's Jacob Scharp (35), Ben Schlaff (37), Braydon Sorenson (40) and Jordan Bladzik (40) all placed in the top five. Max Scharp tied for 14th with an overall score of 43.
TENNIS
TC St. Francis 8
Charlevoix 0
Traverse City St. Francis: 1S —Mary Chittle 6-4, 6-1; 2S — Mary Kate Ansley 6-0, 6-1; 3S - Ava Pomaranski 6-0, 6-1; 4S - Audrey Lee 6-0, 6-1; 1D - Lily Lurvey/Caroline Knox 6-0, 6-0; 2D - Lizzie Frederick/Abby Corpus 6-0, 6-0; 3D - Alyssa Corpus/Elly March 6-0, 6-1; 4D - Maggie Puetz/Katrina Lee 6-1, 7-5.
