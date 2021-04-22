KINGSLEY — The big bats made an appearance for Traverse City St. Francis as they swept a softball doubleheader from Kingsley Wednesday.
The Gladiators won the first game 8-4 and piled on 12 runs in a 12-7 win over the Stags in the nightcap.
Leah Simetz set the tone early in the day for TCSF as she hit a homerun in her first at bat to give the Glads a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Simetz would then go to the mound to pitch a complete game with nine strikeouts, earning the win.
Simetz tallied four RBI in game one off two hits but was held hitless in game two. Reagan Bryant and Stephanie Schichtel each had two hits in the first game and Schichtel added a hit and run in game two.
Lexie Coxon hit a double, a triple and had three RBI for Kingsley in the doubleheader. Leslie Hamilton managed four hits, including two doubles, from Kingsley's lead-off spot in the nightcap but was only sent across home plate twice.
The big bats resurfaced as the sun fell with two Gladiators going yard in game two. Campbell Domres and Sophie Hardy each hit a homerun for TCSF. Hardy knocked in three runs on three hits in game two and Brooke Meeker had four RBI on three hits for the Glads.
Camryn Craig took the win from the circle with six strikeouts while allowing 11 hits and seven runs. Craig also had three hits and two RBI to close the night.
Five different Stags (7-3) had an RBI in game two but only Hamilton and Hannah Grahn had multiple hits.
The Glads host a home tournament this weekend. The Stags hosts TC Central, Thursday.
BASEBALL
TC St. Francis 13
Kingsley 7
TCSF (3-2): Aidan Schmuckal 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI; Corbin Domres 2-4, 3 RBI; Andrew Bankey 2-4, 2 RBI; Jack Hitchens WP, 2IP, 0 H, 0 R; Charlie Peterson 2 IP, 3 K, 0 H, 0 R.
Kingsley: Owen Graves 2-3, 2 R; Joe Moran 2B, R; Brady Harrand H, R, RBI; Evan Douglass LP, 3 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 1 ER, 6 K.
UP NEXT: TC St. Francis hosts a tournament, Saturday.
GOLF
TC West wins first BNC meet by five strokes
Team scores: TC West 314, TC Central 319, Cheboygan 339, Cadillac 342, Petoskey 373, Alpena 385.
TC West: Murphy Kehoe 69 (medalist); Tyler Frechette 79; Bodie Wilson 83; Andrew Shugart 83.
TC Central: Zach Galan 77; Shea Harmeson 77; Mack Shane 82; Carson Peters 83.
Cadillac: Harry Chipman 76; Ben Drabik 85; MacKale McGuire 86; Jacques LaMonde 95.
Petoskey: Luke Sumpter 81; Trent Bennett 89; Max Faulkner 99; Corin Paulus 104.
JV Team scores: TC Central JV 363, TC West JV 376, Alpena JV 436, Cadillac JV 439.
TC Central JV: Cam Mansfield 77; EJ Maitland 92; Grant Neuhardt 95; Joe Ronsingana 99.
TC West JV: Austin Stehouwer 89; Alex Lee 92; Jack Wright 96; Frank Brodeur 99.