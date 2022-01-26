TRAVERSE CITY — The Gladiators pulled off a clean sweep of Kalkaska on the court.
All three squads from both the boys and girls basketball teams (freshmen through varsity) took down the Blazers to go 6-0 on the evening.
The boys capped off the action with a 61-47 victory, in which the Gladiators racked up 27 steals.
Wyatt Nausadis had 14 points with four assists, four steals and three rebounds. John Hagelstein finished with 10 points, four boards and three thefts. Adam Gerberding picked the Blazers’ pockets seven times and scored nine points. Charlie Peterson had seven points and six steals.
The Gladiators (8-1, 6-0 Lake Michigan) are now winners of six straight, with their only loss coming to a Grand Haven team that is 10-1 and knocking on the Associated Press top 10 in Division 1. St. Francis has scored at least 50 points in all nine games this season, including a season-high 73 against East Jordan on Jan. 13.
“We’re still working on closing out games,” St. Francis head coach Sean Finnegan said. “We’re not quite there to 32 full minutes yet. We show glimpses of how good we can be and then do some things that make you scratch your head. But I’m happy to get a win.”
The Glads take to the road and visit the Ramblers of Boyne City on Friday.
The Blazers (3-6, 1-5 Lake Michigan) couldn’t get off the schneid and have now dropped five in a row after winning three straight. They look to snap their bad run Friday when they host Charlevoix.
BOYS HOOPS
TC Christian 72
Bellaire 44
Traverse City Christian: Brock Broderick 28 points; Reece Broderick 12 points; Ryan Sweetapple 10 points.
Bellaire: Jaden Hanson 14 points; Drake Koepke 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (7-2) host the TC Bulldogs on Friday. The Eagles (4-4) head to Forest Area on Wednesday.
Elk Rapids 73
East Jordan 56
Elk Rapids: Jack Spencer 21 points; Spencer Ball 20 points, 3 assists, 4 steals; Mason Travis 15 points, 3 assists.
East Jordan: Preston Malpass 19 points, 12 rebounds; Mason Malpass 12 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists; JJ Weber 11 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Elks (6-3, 5-1 Lake Michigan) host Grayling on Friday. The Red Devils (5-4, 2-4 Lake Michigan) play Harbor Springs on Wednesday.
Buckley 76
Suttons Bay 70
Buckley: Landon Kulawiak 26 points, 6 steals, 6 rebounds; Kyle Kaczanowski 18 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks; Luke Frasier 11 points; Jackson Kulawiak 10 points.
Suttons Bay: Hugh Periard 19 points; Migizi Stevens 14 points; Lleyton Krumlauf 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Bears (8-1) play Benzie Central at Davenport University on Saturday. The Norsemen (2-6) play Glen Lake on Thursday.
Frankfort 58
Onekama 47
Onekama: Adam Domres 24 points, 13 rebounds; Mason Sinke 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists; Caden Bradford 7 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (5-4, 4-3 Northwest) host Suttons Bay on Friday. The Portagers (2-9, 1-6 Northwest) travel to Kingsley on Friday.
Charlevoix 44
Boyne City 37
Boyne City: Jack Neer 11 points, 7 rebounds; Mason Wilcox 11 points, 4 assists; Alex Calcaterra 10 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (6-3) travel to Kalkaska on Friday. The Ramblers (7-2) host Traverse City St. Francis on Friday.
Kingsley 56
Leland 16
Kingsley: Evan Douglass 15 points, 7 steals; Ty Morgan 11 points, 3 steals; Owen Buning 8 points, 7 rebounds; Julian Rayford 7 points, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Stags (3-7, 3-4 Northwest) welcome Onekama on Friday. The Comets (0-8) head to Benzie Central on Thursday.
Grayling 58
Harbor Springs 56
Grayling: Cam Ketchem 7 points, hit a buzzer-beater with the game tied for the win; Dylan Cragg 17 points; Caleb Caul 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (6-4) play at Elk Rapids on Friday.
Lake City 43
Houghton Lake 42
Lake City: Gavin Bisballe 16 points, 15 rebounds, 3 blocks; Darin Kunkel 11 points; 4 rebounds; Brady Becker 7 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (6-4) play at Pine River on Thursday.
Manton 74
Evart 65
Manton: Luke Puffer 24 points; Jonathan Traxler 15 points; Lincoln Hicks 14 points; Lucas McKernan 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (6-6) play McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Thursday.
Boyne Falls 55
Vanderbilt 31
Boyne Falls: Ashton Spang 13 points; Gabe Zarzycki 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Loggers (3-3) travel to Mackinaw City on Friday.
McBain NMC 75
Roscommon 62
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Trevin Winkle 35 points; 11 rebounds; Blake DeZeeuw 16 points; Landon Ochampaugh 10 points; Nathan Eisenga 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (9-0) head to Manton on Thursday.
St. Francis JV 60
Kalkaska JV 10
Traverse City St. Francis (4-5, 3-2 Lake Michigan): Charlie Olivier 14 points; JP Miller 10 points; Alvin Mongi 10 points.
St. Francis frosh 46
Kalkaska frosh 44
Traverse City St. Francis (5-3, 4-1 Lake Michigan): Isaac Kerr 12 points; Noah Millward 9 points.
GIRLS HOOPS
TC St. Francis 56
Kalkaska 19
Traverse City St. Francis: Maggie Napont 17 points; Colleen Hegelwald 17 points; Gwyneth Bramer 9 points; Emily Jozwiak 4 points; Julia Bohrer 4 points.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (9-3, 7-1 Lake Michigan) host Boyne City on Thursday.
Sault Ste. Marie 52
TC West 34
Traverse City West: Megan Lautner 13 points; Quinn Disbrow 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans (5-6, 2-2 Big North) head to Petoskey on Friday.
Ludington 39
TC Central 33
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (6-5, 1-3 Big North) travel to Alpena on Friday.
GT Academy 60
Cadillac Heritage 26
Grand Traverse Academy: Claudia Burley 16 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks; Julia Jones 16 points, 9 steals, 4 assists; Paige Bell 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Mustangs (4-4) host the TC Bulldogs on Thursday.
Glen Lake 64
Benzie Central 15
Glen Lake: Grace Bradford 24 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 6 steals; Maddie Bradford 11 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists; Ruby Hogan 10 points, 5 steals; Jessica Robbins 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals; Makenna Scott 6 points.
Benzie Central: Gloria Stepanovich 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (11-0, 6-0 Northwest) host North Bay on Thursday. The Huskies (6-6, 4-3 Northwest) welcome Buckley on Friday.
Charlevoix 37
Boyne City 29
Charlevoix: Taylor Petrosky 14 points.
Boyne City: Grace Dawson 8 points; Maddie Smith 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (4-8) host Kalkaska on Thursday. The Ramblers (2-9) heads to Traverse City St. Francis on Thursday.
Elk Rapids 59
East Jordan 15
Elk Rapids: Kendall Standfest 12 points; Lauren Bingham 11 points; Mary Gregorski 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks (10-2) host Grayling on Thursday. The Red Devils (6-7) head to Harbor Springs on Thursday.
Gaylord SM 59
Forest Area 12
Gaylord St. Mary: Sydney Grusczynski 19 points; Ava Schultz 17 points; Bailey Murrell 10 points.
Forest Area: Trinity Nelson 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (11-0, 8-0) host Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Thursday. Forest Area (1-8) is at Onaway on Thursday.
Burt Lake NMC 65
Ellsworth 24
Ellsworth: Olivia Strange 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (4-7) host Central Lake on Thursday.
Inland Lakes 48
Joburg 43
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Kennedy Johnson 14 points; Jayden Marlatt 11 points; Allie Nowak three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (6-3, 5-2 Ski Valley) host Mancelona on Thursday.
Kingsley 44
Leland 27
Kingsley: Coral Bott 10 points; Grace Lewis 8 points.
Leland: Maeve Sweeney 9 points, 10 rebounds; Kenzy Sluiter 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Stags (7-4, 4-2 Northwest) travel to Onekama on Friday. The Comets (5-5, 3-4 Northwest) host Glen Lake on Friday.
Mancelona 61
Central Lake 58
Mancelona: Sophia Sy 17 points, five 3-pointers; Lydia Ackler 15 points, five 3 pointers; Whitney Meyer 8 points; Francesca Meeder 8 points.
Central Lake: Liberty Perry 19 points; Alivia Eggleston 15 points; Alexis Cain 12 points.
UP NEXT: Mancelona (3-7) heads to Johannesburg-Lewiston on Thursday. The Trojans (5-6) play Ellsworth on Thursday.
North Bay 42
Buckley 30
North Bay: Sophia Anderson 12 points, 4 assists, 8 steals; Lillian Brown 8 points, 8 rebounds.
Buckley: Aiden Harrand 11 points.
UP NEXT: North Bay (3-6) heads to Glen Lake on Thursday. The Bears (0-9) travel to Glen Lake on Feb. 1.
Ludington JV 32
TC Central JV 25
Traverse City Central (0-9, 0-2 Big North): Tessa Petty 6 points, 5 steals; Addison Booher 5 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Iali Rodenroth 5 rebounds, 3 steals.
St. Francis JV gold 45
Kalkaska JV 20
Traverse City St. Francis (8-3, 5-2 Lake Michigan): Adrianna Spranger 18 points; Maya Padisak 10 points; Hunter St. Peter 6 points.
TC Central frosh 51
Ogemaw frosh 9
Traverse City Central (4-2, 1-1 Big North): Annie Goldkule 11 points; Lucy Bongiorno 15 points; Abby McDonald 5 points; Audrey Williams 7 points.
Saint Francis JV blue 32
Kalkaska frosh 15
Traverse City St. Francis (5-0, 3-0 Lake Michigan): Zoey Jetter 6 points; Maya Padisak 10 points; Lilianna David 6 points; Kensley Thorpe 7 points.