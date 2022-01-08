TRAVERSE CITY — Larceny was the theme of the night for the Gladiators.
The Traverse City St. Francis varsity boys basketball team racked up 23 steals in a dominating 62-22 victory over Harbor Springs at home Friday. The Glads put the pressure on high in the first half with a full-court defense that forced Harbor Springs into bad decisions — resulting in a plethora of turnovers.
“The defense was there. That led to a lot of our offense,” St. Francis head coach Sean Finnegan said.
The Gladiators led 37-7 at the half. Finnegan said he pulled back on the defense in the third and fourth quarters, continuing the full-court press but not trapping as much.
Wyatt Nausadis led the way for St. Francis with 21 points, five steals, four rebounds and three assists. Also contributing for the Glads were Adam Gerberding (11 points, four thefts, four dimes), Jack Prichard (eight points), Drew Breimayer (seven points), John Hagelstein (six points, four boards, four steals) and Cole Somero (five points).
St. Francis is now 5-1 and has won three in a row, including a double-overtime thriller against Traverse City Central, 50-48, on Tuesday.
“You always hope you don’t have a letdown after a big, emotional win like that,” Finnegan said. “They’re feeling good. They responded tonight and played how they’re supposed to play.”
St. Francis travels to East Jordan on Thursday.
BOYS HOOPS
TC West 65
Gaylord 21
Traverse City West: John O’Connor 15 points; Quentin Gillespie 10 points; Ben Carlson 7 points; Josh Hirschenberger 7 points; every Titan scored.
UP NEXT: The Titans (3-5) hit the road Tuesday to battle Petoskey. The Blue Devils (0-5) host Ogemaw Heights on Tuesday.
Cadillac 45
TC Central 32
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (6-1) travel to Mt. Pleasant on Tuesday. The Trojans (2-4) head to Saginaw Heritage on Tuesday.
Buckley 87
Leland 25
Buckley: Kyle Kaczanowski 23 points; Landon Kuluwiak 19 points; Ty Breithaupt 15 points.
Leland: Jimmy Alpi 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Bears (3-0) hit the road to battle Frankfort on Tuesday. The Comets (0-4) travel to Benzie Central on Tuesday.
Suttons Bay 48
Onekama 41
Suttons Bay: Migizi Stevens 15 points; Lleyton Krumlauf 11 points; Hugh Periard 11 points.
Onekama: Mason Sinke 13 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists; Caden Bradford 8 points, 2 assists; Sawyer Christiansen 7 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists; Adam Domres 7 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists.
UP NEXT: The Norsemen (2-3) head to Kingsley on Tuesday. The Portagers (1-4) head to Glen Lake on Tuesday.
McBain NMC 86
Evart 49
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Trevin Winkle 33 points, 10 rebounds; Blake Dezeeuw 16 points, 5 rebounds; Brant Winkle 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (4-0) travel to Lake City on Tuesday.
Ellsworth 80
Wolverine 32
Ellsworth: Brayden Steenwyk 29 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Patrick Puroll 22 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 6 steals; Kelan Pletcher 16 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 steals.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (7-0) travel to Boyne Falls on Tuesday.
Glen Lake 40
Frankfort 39
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (3-3) host Onekama on Tuesday. The Panthers (3-1) play at home Tuesday against Buckley.
TC St. Francis JV 42
Harbor Springs JV 18
Traverse City St. Francis JV (1-4, 1-1 Lake Michigan): Harrison Shepherd 13 points; Chris Bobrowski 8 points.
TC West JV 65
Gaylord 41
Traverse City West JV (8-0): Max Ogden 11 points; Isaac Kelsey 11 points; Ben Carlson 10 points; Lincoln Lockhart 10 points.
TC Central frosh 61
Cadillac frosh 7
Traverse City Central frosh: Scotty Goodwin 17 points; Johnny Ferguson 13 points; Aden Moorhead 12 points.
GIRLS HOOPS
TC Central 32
Cadillac 26
Traverse City Central: Ashlen Hill 11 points; Cate Heethius 9 points
Cadillac: Anna Whipple 8 points; Madelyn Schamanek 7 points; Ashlyn Lundquist 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (6-1) head to Bay City Western on Tuesday. The Vikings (3-4) host Mt. Pleasant on Tuesday.
Gaylord 52
TC West 48
Gaylord: Meghan Keen 15 points; Avery Parker 12 points.
Traverse City West: Meghan Lautner 24 points; Ally Jo McKenna 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (5-1) head to Ogemaw Heights on Monday. The Titans (3-4) play at home against Petoskey on Tuesday.
TC St. Francis 43
Boyne City 24
Traverse City St. Francis: Maggie Napont 20 points; Colleen Hegewald 11 points.
Boyne City: Grace Dawson 6 points, 7 rebounds; Maddie Smith 5 points, 3 assists.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (6-2) host Harbor Springs on Wednesday. The Ramblers (0-6) welcome Elk Rapids on Tuesday.
GT Academy 57
Charlton Heston 17
Grand Traverse Academy: Julia Jones 17 points, 7 steals; Claudia Burley 15 points, 10 rebounds, 1 block; Katelynn Dix 14 points, 5 steals.
UP NEXT: The Mustangs (2-2) host Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Tuesday.
Bellaire 44
Forest Area 21
Bellaire: Jacey Somers 17 Points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals, 2 blocks; Charlie Boyce 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block; Alex Dawson 8 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (4-3) welcome Johannesburg-Lewiston on Wednesday. Forest Area (0-5) head to Gaylord St. Mary on Monday.
Elk Rapids 66
Grayling 23
Elk Rapids: Kendall Standfest 18 points; Morgan Bergquist 12 points; Lauren Bingham 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks (4-1) head to Boyne City on Tuesday. The Vikings (2-4) play at Kalkaska on Tuesday.
Leland 50
Buckley 10
Leland: Kenzy Sluiter 13 points, 3 rebounds; Elli Miller 8 points, 4 steals, 3 rebounds; Maeve Sweeney 7 points, 3 assists; Skylar Wiesen 6 points, 6 steals, 4 assists; Shelby Plamondon 6 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Ella Knudsen 6 points, 2 assists.
Buckley: Aidan Harrand 4 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (4-1) host Benzie Central on Tuesday. The Bears (0-4) welcome Frankfort on Tuesday.
Joburg 62
Central Lake 41
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Jayden Marlatt 22 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals; Kennedy Johnson 16 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals; Sophie Townsend 10 points, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (5-1) head to Bellaire on Wednesday. The Trojans (5-2) host Gaylord St. Mary on Wednesday.
North Bay 33
Onekama 30
North Bay: Lillian Brown 13 points, 10 rebounds; Lauren Lint 7 points, 3-pointer with three seconds left in game; Sophia Anderson 6 assists.
Onekama, Carly Bennett with 8 points.
Onekama: Sophie Wisniski 8 points, 10 rebounds; Carly Bennett 8 points.
UP NEXT: North Bay (2-3) hosts Kingsley on Tuesday. The Portagers (0-5) welcome Glen Lake on Tuesday.
Ellsworth 33
Wolverine 21
Ellsworth: Kiera Dulaney 15 points; Emma DeYoung 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (2-5) host East Jordan on Monday.
Cadillac JV 50
TC Central JV 13
Traverse City Central JV: Madison Portenga 6 rebounds; Iali Rodenroth 6 rebounds.
Boyne City JV 30
St. Francis JV 27
Traverse City St. Francis JV (4-3, 1-2 Lake Michigan): Adrianna Spranger 12 points; Sophie Hardy 4 points; Lilianna David 4 points.
Cadillac frosh 23
TC Central frosh 18
Traverse City Central frosh: Annie Goldkuhle 7 points; Lucy Bongiorno 8 points; Stella Solomonson 2 points, 10 rebounds.
HOCKEY
TC West 5
Big Rapids 2
Traverse City West: Michael Schermerhorn 2 goals; Drew Moeggenbord goal; Brandon Meyers goal; Carter Dobb goal; Mac Smith 15 saves.
UP NEXT: The Titans (8-3-1) play Saginaw Heritage on Saturday before taking on Traverse City Central in the McCullough Cup on Wednesday at Howe Arena.
Petoskey 4
Cadillac 1
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (11-2 or 10-3) play at Big Rapids at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Vikings (5-8 or 4-9) host Manistee on Monday.