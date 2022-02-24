TRAVERSE CITY — A tough loss can often be a good reminder of the work left to be done.
The Traverse City St. Francis varsity boys basketball squad got a dose of that over the weekend when the Gladiators lost on the road to Forest Hills Central, 56-47, on Saturday. The Glads quickly regained their footing and nabbed a Lake Michigan Conference win against Kalkaska, defeating the Blazers 68-48 on Wednesday.
“Losing Saturday was obviously not the plan,” St. Francis head coach Sean Finnegan said. “We played a good Class A school and got tuned back into what we’re doing.”
Wyatt Nausadis led St. Francis against Kalkaska with 19 points, three rebounds, four assists and five steals. John Hagelstein pitched in a dozen points with eight boards and three steals. Cole Somero had eight points, and Joey Donahue scored six points with seven rebounds, five assists and five steals.
The Lake Michigan Conference champion Gladiators (16-2, 13-0 LMC) host Boyne City on Friday and finish their regular season against Midland next Thursday.
“Ending with Midland will be a good challenge going into the postseason,” Finnegan said. “The boys are playing well. They’ve got good energy and are sharing the ball. I’m excited to see what they can do.”
BOYS HOOPS
Mesick 66
Baldwin 34
Mesick: Bulldogs claim first outright West Michigan D League championship since 1982. Ashtyn Simmerson 16 points; Connor Simmer 15 points; Logan Wienclaw 10 points, Carter Simmer 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (18-0, 16-0 West Michigan D) host Marion on Friday.
TC Christian 54
Kingsley 42
Traverse City Christian: Brock Broderick 29 points.
Kingsley: Gage Hessem 24 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals; Evan Douglass 8 points, 3 assists.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (13-4) host Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Thursday. The Stags (5-12, 5-8 Northwest) head to Leland on Friday.
Onaway 84
Mancelona 50
Mancelona: Oumar Sy 14 points; Justin Ackler 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Ironmen (12-5, 12-2 Ski Valley) hosts Forest Area on Friday.
Boyne City 53
Charlevoix 50
Boyne City: Alex Calcaterra 16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, outstanding defense; Mason Wilcox 14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Scotty Haley 7 points, 3 rebounds; Jack Neer 5 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists; Will Brown 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (12-5, 8-5 Lake Michigan) head to Traverse City St. Francis on Friday. The Rayders (8-9, 4-8 Lake Michigan) host Kalkaska on Friday.
Joburg 62
Bellaire 43
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Preston Marlatt 18 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals; RJ Korff 15 points; Tommy Fox 9 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals.
Bellaire: Jayden Hanson 14 points, 3 rebounds; Drake Koepke 10 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (11-6, 9-5 Ski Valley) host Gaylord St. Mary on Friday. The Eagles (9-8, 7-6 Ski Valley) welcome Onaway on Friday.
Pellston 56
Forest Area 49
Forest Area: Cameron Patton 24 points; Cameron Blankenship 11 points.
UP NEXT: Forest Area (0-16) travels to Mancelona on Friday.
Gaylord St. Mary 52
Central Lake 26
Gaylord St. Mary: Daniel Smith 17 points; Gavin Bebble 11 points.
Central Lake; Garrison Barrett 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (7-11, 7-7 Ski Valley) travel to Johannesburg-Lewiston on Friday. The Trojans (4-13, 3-11 Ski Valley) head to Inland Lakes on Friday.
Ellsworth 58
Pickford 52
Ellsworth: Kelan Pletcher 26 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists; Brayden Steenwyk 16 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (16-3, 9-0 Northern Lakes) host Boyne Falls on Tuesday.
Grayling 63
Harbor Springs 46
Grayling: Matt Pittman 17 points; Caleb Caul 9 points; Dylan Cragg 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (10-8) host Elk Rapids on Friday.
Brethren 44
Bear Lake 36
Bear Lake: Jake Griffis 10 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks; Brady Huff 8 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Nate Sanderson 6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (8-10) travel to Big Rapids Crossroads on Friday.
Cadillac 67
McBain 24
Cadillac: Cole Jenema 27 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 assists, 2 blocks; Jaden Montague 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (13-5, 6-3 Big North) travel to Traverse City West on Friday. The Ramblers (5-11, 5-8 Highland) play at Manton on Friday.
TC St. Francis JV 48
Kalkaska JV 29
Traverse City St. Francis (9-9, 9-4 Lake Michigan): Chris Bobrowski 10 points; Max King 9 points.
GIRLS HOOPS
TC West 57
Benzie Central 39
Traverse City West: Megan Lautner 20 points; Sara Schermerhorn 6 points; Ally McKenna 6 points; Ainslee Hewitt 6 points.
Benzie Central: Gloria Stepanovich 21 points; Elise Johnson 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans (9-10, 4-5 Big North) travel to Cadillac on Friday. The Huskies (9-9, 7-5 Northwest) play Glen Lake on the road Friday.
Alpena 58
TC ST. Francis 48
Traverse City St. Francis: Colleen Hegewald 21 points; Gwyneth Bramer 12 points; Maggie Napont 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (14-6, 11-3 Lake Michigan) play at home against Mancelona in the first round of districts.
Manton 43
Pine River 35
Manton: Leah Helsel 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Lauren Wilder 10 points, 8 steals, 4 assists, 5 rebounds; Adrianna Sackett 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (11-8) are now winners of eight straight games and play at Charlevoix on Thursday.
Elk Rapids 44
Frankfort 35
Elk Rapids: Morgan Bergquist 17 points; Kendall Standfest 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks (17-2, 13-1 Lake Michigan) head to Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Friday. The Panthers (12-6, 10-3 Northwest) host Onekama on Friday.
Joburg 54
Forest Area 21
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Jayden Marlatt 12 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, three steals; Gloria House 10 points, 4 assists, 2 steals; Allie Nowak 10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists; Jocelyn Tobias 9 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (12-6, 11-4 Ski Valley) travel to St. Ignace in district tournament play March 2. Forest Area (1-17, 0-14) hosts Bear Lake on Thursday.
Gaylord SM 73
Inland Lakes 45
Gaylord St. Mary: Bailey Murrell 21 points in last home game; Sydney Grusczynski 17 points; Ava Schultz 13 points; Macey Bebble 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (18-2, 15-1 Ski Valley) play in the district semifinals against Boyne Falls on March 2.
Buckley 38
Bear Lake 30
Buckley: Taylor Matthews 16 points, 9 rebounds, block; Aiden Harrand 10 points, 6 steals, 2 assists, 4 rebounds; Anna Francisco 6 points, 4 steals, 2 assists, 4 rebounds.
Bear Lake: Kalissa Swanson 10 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals; Alex Rineer 6 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals; Victoria Hall 4 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Bears (2-17) host North Bay on Friday. The Lakers (0-16) head to Big Rapids Crossroads Academy on Friday.
McBain NMC 66
Roscommon 14
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Megan Bennett 21 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals, 4 blocks; Paige Ebels 11 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists; Mabel Yount 11 points, 3 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Comets (14-4, 12-4) begin district play Tuesday.
Petoskey 48
Boyne City 29
Boyne City: Elly Day 8 points; Reagan Woodall 5 points, Grace Dawson 5 points.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (13-6, 7-2 Big North) host Traverse City Central on Thursday. The Ramblers (5-14) welcome Bellaire for senior night Thursday.
Alpena JV 35
TC St. Francis JV 27
Traverse City St. Francis (14-5, 10-3 Lake Michigan): Adrianna Spranger 13 points; Maya Padisak 5 points; Sophia Ellalasingham 3 points.
