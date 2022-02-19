TRAVERSE CITY — The Gladiators were treated to some home cooking Friday night. And they needed it.
After a string of four consecutive road games, the Traverse City St. Francis varsity girls basketball team came back home and toppled Charlevoix, 54-38.
Colleen Hegewald led St. Francis with 16 points and three steals. Maggie Napont and Gwyneth Bramer each had 15 points with Napont nabbing three steals and Bramer grabbing six boards. Allee Shepherd had four points, and Julia Bohrer had three rebounds.
The Gladiators (13-5, 11-3 Lake Michigan) split that four-game road trip, going 2-2 with wins against Grayling and East Jordan sandwiched between losses to Harbor Springs and Lake Michigan Conference champion Elk Rapids.
St. Francis gets another home game, Monday, against Lake Leelanau St. Mary, before taking to the road again for the Glads' regular-season finale against Big North Conference's Alpena on Wednesday.
Charlevoix (7-11, 7-6) wrapped up a three-game road trip with its loss to St. Francis. The Rayders finished 1-2, falling to Harbor Springs and defeating Grayling. Charlevoix gets Harbor Springs again on Monday in a home matchup with the Lake Michigan runner-up before finishing its regular season against Manton on Thursday.
District matchups are set to be released Sunday.
BOYS HOOPS
TC Central 76
Gaylord 48
Traverse City Central: Anthony Ribel 19 points, 4 assists, 3 steals; Carson Bourdo 15 points, 10 assists, 6 steals; Ben VanNes 10 points; Parker Kolody 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (8-7) head to Glen Lake on Tuesday. The Blue Devils (4-13) head to Ogemaw Heights on Wednesday.
TC West 58
Alpena 57
Traverse City West: Titans made defensive stop on Alpena's final possession to get win. Ian Robertson 17 points; John O'Connor 13 points; Will Gaston 12 points; Josh Hirschenberger 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans (9-8, 6-3 Big North) travel to Benzie Central on Tuesday.
Buckley 78
Onekama 48
Buckley: Landon Kulawiak 19 points, 4 assists, 3 steals, 6 rebounds; Ty Breithaupt 16 points, 8 rebounds; Jackson Kulawiak 16 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds; Tyler Milarch 16 points, 4 assists; Kyle Kaczanowski 8 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists; Luke Frasier 4 assists.
Onekama: Caden Bradford 15 points, 2 assists, 2 steals; Mason Sinke 11 points, 3 assists, 4 steals, 4 rebounds; Adam Domres 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Bears (14-3, 10-3 Northwest) play Mesick on Saturday. The Portagers (3-14) head Mason County Central on Tuesday.
Ellsworth 70
Alanson 35
Ellsworth: Brayden Steenwyk 28 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals; Kelan Pletcher 24 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Patrick Puroll 10 steals, 7 assists.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (15-3, 9-0 Northern Lakes) travel to Pickford on Wednesday.
Bellaire 72
Forest Area 40
Bellaire: Drake Koepke 23 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists; Jordan Stevens 12 points, 3 rebounds; Dawson Derrer 7 points, 14 rebounds; Jaden Hanson 12 points, 7 rebounds.
Forest Area: Cameron Patton 17 points
UP NEXT: The Eagles (9-7) play at Johannesburg-Lewiston on Wednesday. Forest Area (0-14) host Mancelona on Monday.
Elk Rapids 54
Harbor Springs 47
Elk Rapids: Caleb Kerfoot 13 points; Mason Travis 11 points; Spencer Ball 10 points,
UP NEXT: The Elks (10-5) host East Jordan on Tuesday.
Grayling 67
East Jordan 59
Grayling: Ethan Kucharek 23 points; Dylan Cragg 20 points; Caleb Caul 11 points.
East Jordan: Ethan Antay 19 points, 3 rebounds; Preston Malpass 10 points, 10 rebounds; Mason Malpass 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists; JJ Weber 8 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (9-8) host Harbor Springs on Tuesday. The Red Devils (9-8) play Elk Rapids on Tuesday.
Mancelona 66
Pellston 27
Mancelona: Oumar Sy 29 points; Trace Miller 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Ironmen (11-5, 10-1 Ski Valley) head to Forest Area on Monday.
Mesick 63
Walkerville 26
Mesick: Connor Simmer 21 points; Tyler Sexton 14 points; Wyatt Thomas 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (16-0) play Buckley on Saturday.
McBain 45
Lake City 27
Lake City: Darin Kunkel 11 points; Gavin Bisballe 9 points, 12 rebounds; Brody Gothard 4 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (5-10) head to Cadillac on Tuesday. The Trojans (9-8) host Evart on Thursday..
Manton 43
Houghton Lake 42
Manton: Luke Puffer 15 points; Lucas McKernan 11 points; Nolan Moffit 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (11-7) have a week off before playing McBain on Friday.
Glen Lake 49
Kingsley 27
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (15-3, 12-1 Northwest) host Traverse City Central on Tuesday. The Stags (5-11) welcom Traverse City Christian on Tuesday.
Frankfort 54
Leland 22
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (8-8) play McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday. The Comets (0-16) host Grand Traverse Academy on Tuesday.
Bear Lake 49
Manistee CC 36
Bear Lake: Nate Sanderson, 19 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals; Jake Griffis 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 blocks; Nathaniel Ruiz 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (7-9) host Pentwater on Saturday. MCC (5-11) hosts Pentwater on Wednesday.
Marion 39
Brethren 35
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (8-7) host Bear Lake on Wednesday.
TC Central 70
Gaylord 39
Traverse City Central (13-3, 8-1 Big North): EJ Maitland 17 points; Ethan Gremel 11 points.
TC West JV 49
Alpena JV 30
Traverse City West (14-4, 5-3 Big North): Gunnar Canty 21 points; Winslow Robinson 9 points.
TC Central frosh 56
Gaylord frosh 22
Traverse City Central (9-6): Scotty Goodwin 19 points; Aiden Shutler 6 points.
TC West frosh 65
Alpena frosh 39
Traverse City West (18-1, 9-0 Big North): Pavel Kondrastrov 16 points; Mason Zimmerman 14 points; Owen Hendrix 12 points; Roman Leafke 10 points.
GIRLS HOOPS
TC Central 53
Gaylord 40
Traverse City Central: Halli Warner 18 points, 5 steals, 3 assists; Sophie Simon 14 points, 5 rebounds; Catelyn Heethuis 10 points, 7 rebounds, 6 steals, 5 assists; Jakiah Brumfield 5 points, 5 assists.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (11-7, 5-4 Big North) play Petoskey on the road Thursday. The Blue Devils (11-7, 5-4 Big North) host Lake City on Tuesday.
TC West 43
Alpena 37
Traverse City West: Megan Lautner 11 points, Sara Schermerhorn 7 points, Quinn Disbrow 6 points; Mallory Smith 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans (8-10) host Benzie Central on Tuesday.
Glen Lake 63
Kingsley 41
Glen Lake: Lakers win Northwest Conference title with 13-0 record, one conference game to go. Grace Bradford 24 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 assists; Jessica Robbins 11 points, 8 steals, 3 rebounds; Maddie Bradford 9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists; Ruby Hogan 6 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists.
Kingsley: Hannah Grahn 10 points; Grace Lewis 8 points; Chris Whims 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (19-0, 13-0 Northwest) host Benzie Central in their "pink out" game cancer fundraiser Thursday. The Stags (13-5) travel to Manistee on Tuesday.
Manton 48
Houghton Lake 27
Manton: Lauren Wilder 25 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals; Leah Helsel 10 points, 5 rebounds; Megan Moffit 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (10-8, 9-6 Highland) host Pine River on Tuesday.
Frankfort 34
Leland 16
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (12-5) host Elk Rapids on Tuesday. The Comets (7-11) travel to Grand Traverse Academy on Tuesday.
Onekama 36
Buckley 18
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Portagers (5-12) host Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Wednesday. The Bears (0-17) welcome Forest Area on Monday.
Petoskey 38
Cadillac 22
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (12-6, 7-2 Big North) hosts Boyne City on Tuesday. The Vikings (5-13) head to McBain on Tuesday.
TC St. Francis JV 31
Charlevoix 14
Traverse City St. Francis (13-4, 10-3 Lake Michigan): Adrianna Spranger 10 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals; Ellie Richards 6 points; Hunter St. Peter 6 points, 5 steals, 4 rebounds, 2 assists; Sophie Hardy 5 points, 8 rebounds; Kate Richards 4 steals, 2 rebounds; Anna Mason 2 points, 2steals, 3 rebounds.
