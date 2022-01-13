TRAVERSE CITY — Defense was the name of the Gladiators’ game.
The Traverse City St. Francis varsity girls basketball team knew its hands would be full when Olivia Flynn and Harbor Springs came calling, and the Glads proved they were up to the task against the undefeated Rams.
St. Francis quieted the freshman Flynn — who is averaging 33 points per game — and Harbor Springs in a 54-37 home victory Wednesday.
“We wanted to make sure their team was under 40,” St. Francis head coach Adam Warren said.
Mission accomplished.
The Rams came in averaging just a tick above 64 points per game, scoring a season-high 81 against Grayling on Dec. 10. The Glads held Harbor Springs scoreless in the first quarter, leading 13-0 after eight minutes of play.
St. Francis is allowing just 33 points per game on defense. The Gladiators have held opponents to 25 points or less four times this season. They contained Flynn, who scored 45 against Kalkaska in a 69-22 win on Dec. 17, to just 18 points. Flynn has been a huge boost for the resurgent Rams, who came into Wednesday’s contest at 8-0 after a 2-14 campaign last season.
Warren credited Maggie Napont and Colleen Hegewald for locking down Flynn and keeping the freshman phenom in check. Napont also led the Glads in scoring and matched Flynn with 18 points.
“They really shut her down,” Warren said of Napont and Hegewald’s defense on Flynn.
Gwyneth Bramer hauled in 11 rebounds, and Brooke Meeker had eight boards.
St. Francis moved to 7-2 on the season and 4-0 in the Lake Michigan Conference. The Glads host East Jordan at home Friday.
GIRLS HOOPS
Joburg 34
Bellaire 32
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Kennedy Johnson 13 points, 12 rebounds; Jocelyn Tobias 10 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists; Jayden Marlatt 4 points, 10 rebounds.
Bellaire: Jacey Somers 18 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 blocks; Charlie Boyce 10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (6-1, 5-0 Ski Valley) head to Gaylord St. Mary on Friday. The Eagles (4-4, 2-4 Ski Valley) host Onaway on Friday.
McBain NMC 30
Lake City 27
Lake City: Haylee Parniske 9 points; Chloe Bisballe 8 points, 7 rebounds
UP NEXT: The Comets (6-0, 5-0 Highland) head to LeRoy Pine River on Friday. The Trojans (6-1, 5-1 Highland) hosts Manton on Friday.
WRESTLING
Ironmen defeat Gaylord, Houghton in quad
MANCELONA — The Mancelona varsity wrestling team picked up wins against Gaylord and Houghton Lake in a home quad meet Wednesday.
The Ironmen took down the Blue Devils 54-18 and Houghton Lake 66-0.
Against Gaylord, Mancelona senior Wyatt Fleet pinned Camden Johnson in just 32 seconds in the 145-pound weight class. Senior captain Justin Johnston (160/171-pound) defeated Ethan Chandler via pin in 45 seconds. Morgan Witkop, a junior in the 285-pound class and also a captain, won against Caiden Sides, pinning him in 59 seconds.
Against Houghton Lake, Fleet won by pinfall in 2:34, Johnston won via pin in 27 seconds, and Witkop also won by pin in 1:44.
SKIING
Benzie girls, Onekama boys win LMC meet
Girls team overall: 1. Benzie Central 44; 2. Onekama 68; 3. Glen Lake 88.
Boys team overall: 1. Onekama 29; 2. Grayling 69; 3. Glen Lake 86.
Girls GS top 3: Michayla Bell (Onekama) 43.97; Nelle Olson (Grayling) 46.24; Savannah Peck (Benzie) 46.55.
Boys GS top 3: Kylar Thomas (Onekama) 38.75; Anthony Fisher (Grayling) 39.07; Braydon Sorenson (Onekama) 39.7.
Girls slalom top 3: Bell 58.89; Anna Wolfe (Benzie) 1:00.36; Ruby Stirling (Grayling) 1:01.86.
Boys slalom top 3: Thomas 50.37; Fisher 54.3; Sorenson 55.59.