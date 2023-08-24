TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City St. Francis boys tennis team has been on a roll this season after coming out on top in the TCSF tri Wednesday. Petoskey finished runner-up.
Thursday's final round was cancelled because of the weather conditions.
Owen Jackson continues to collect wins this week after defeating Big Rapids and Petoskey in two sets each to finish as one-singles champion. Eli Schmude and David Ansley at one-doubles finished as flight champions after defeating both schools in two sets. Petoskey's five-doubles team finished as five-doubles champions.
Petoskey's Collin Brantly at three-singles (6-1, 6-0) defeated St. Francis's William Gibbons to claim the crown. The Snowbirds' Brian Tang collected wins against Big Rapids and TC St. Francis' Luke Bobrowski to claim the four-singles title.
St. Francis coach Dane Fosgard said he's pleased with how the team has been clicking this season.
"We are playing some tough tennis and winning a lot of close matches under pressure," Fosgard said.
Jackson has put together an impressive 11-3 record a one-singles this season, with the only loss this week coming against University Liggett on Tuesday.
Schmude and Ansley remain unbeaten this week, with University Liggett being the only school to take them to distance.
BOYS TENNIS
Trojans go 2-0 in Mona Shores Tri
NORTON SHORES — Traverse City Central finished 2-0 at the Mona Shore tri on Wednesday, defeating Mona Shores 6-2 and Portage Northern 6-2.
Alex Lamphier at two-singles collected wins against Mona Shores, 6-4, 6-4, and Portage Northern, 6-2, 6-3.
Alden King and Max Betten at one-doubles, Caden Kowal and Cody Wall at two-doubles, Lander Coonrod and Oliver Schrock at four-doubles all picked up wins against both schools.
Alex Lamphier (6-4, 6-4) at two-singles and Drew Davison ( 6-3, 6-3) at four-singles picked up wins against Mona Shores.
The Trojans travel to Traverse City St. Francis for a quad on Tuesday.
Allegan 8
TC West 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Titans travel to Ludington for a quad on Friday.
GIRLS GOLF
Mariners finish 8th at Manistee Invite
MANISTEE — Manistee placed eighth overall (276) at the West Michigan Conference Jamboree at Manistee Golf Country Club on Wednesday.
Senior Annika Haag tied for 29th with a 62 followed by sophomore Clear Wang, who finished 36th with a 66.
BOYS SOCCER
Kingsley 8
TC Bulldogs 0
Kingsley: Ian Mitchell 2 goals; Korbin Bedford 2 goals, 3 assists; Brody Hurt 2 goals; Christian Wilson 1 goal; Jacob Fisherman 1 goal; Eli Mitchell 1 assist; Aiden Hunt 1 assist; Tyler Unterbrink & Even Trafford combined for a clean sheet.
UP NEXT: The Stags (2-2) travel to Reed City on Monday.
Grayling 7
Alcona 1
Grayling: Mitchel Harrington 3 goals; Drake Dunham 2 goals, 2 assists; Alex Moore 1 goal, 1 assists; Ben Gardiner 2 assists; Brody Cobb 1 goal; Cameron Baker 1 assist;
UP NEXT: The Vikings (3-0, 1-0 Lake Michigan) host Grayling Invite on Saturday.
Suttons Bay 3
Charlevoix 3
Suttons Bay: Juan Garcia 1 goal; Finn Mankowski 1 goal, assist; Dashel Courson 1 goal; Cole Anderson assist; Dominic Whetter 4 saves; Connor Sahs 2 blocks; Daniel Lint 1 block.
Charlevoix: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Norsemen (1-1-1) travel to Traverse City Christian on Friday. The Rayders (0-1-1) welcome Sault Area on Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
Kingsley finishes 3-0 in quad
Kingsley def. Escanaba 25-22 and 25-21; def. Charlevoix 25-23 and 25-10; def. Manton 25-21 and 25-18.
Manton def Charlevoix 23-25, 25-21 and 25-15; def Escanaba 25-22, 24-26 and 25-17.
Charlevoix def. Escanaba: 25-22 and 25-23.
Kingsley: Grace Lewis 25 kills, 15 digs, and was 14 for 14 serving; Jenna Middleton 15 kills, 8 digs; Sarah Wooer 45 assists, 13 digs, 3 aces; Olivia Reamer 9 kills, 4 blocks, 24 for 24 serving with 4 aces; Ellie Moran 11 digs; Isbelle Seitz 16 digs, 3 aces, 33 for 34 serving; Jaden Sinkes 4 aces, 10-for-10 serving.
Manton: Aubrey Hiller 22 assists, 3 digs; Kelsey Harding 18 assists, 2 digs; Ava Traxler 2 aces, 2 blocks, 4 kills, 3 digs; Genna Alexander 8 assists, 2 blocks, 4 kills; Angela Porter 1 block; Lauren Wilder 2 assists, 3 aces, 2 blocks, 14 kills, 14 digs; Mattie Lafreniere 1 assist, 6 aces, 5 blocks, 7 kills, 17 digs; Morgan Shepler 3 aces, 16 kills, 14 digs; Adriana Sackett 10 aces, 1 block, 13 kills, 25 digs.
UP NEXT: The Stags (8-1) travel to McBain on Tuesday for a quad. The Rangers (3-4) travel Kenowa Hills Invitational on Saturday. The Rayders travel to Indian Lakes on Thursday.
McBain NMC finishes 3-0 in quad
Game Scores: McBain Northern Michigan Christian def. East Jordan 25-16, 25-18; McBain NMC def. Houghton Lake 25-18, 25-20; McBain NMC def Harrison 25-23, 25-17.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils host Mancelona on Tuesday. The Comets welcome Grand Rapids NPC on Friday.
Gaylord 3
Grayling 0
Gaylord def. Grayling: 25-20, 25-16, 25-19.
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils travel to Reed City for a tournament on Saturday. The Vikings travel to Mount Pleasant for tournament on Saturday.
