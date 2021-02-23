CHARLEVOIX — Traverse City St. Francis needed a big conference win after Saturday’s loss and bounced back in a major way.
The Gladiators traveled to Charlevoix and took down the Rayders 59-55 Tuesday, handing Charlevoix its first loss of the season.
The win puts TC St. Francis (5-2, 5-1 Lake Michigan Conference) into a three-way tie for first place atop the LMC with Charlevoix and Elk Rapids. Elk Rapids beat the Glads 54-31 on Saturday, and the two teams play again for league supremacy Wednesday in Elk Rapids.
Wyatt Nausadis led TCSF with a stellar double-double totaling 22 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals. Adam Gerberding had 18 points and Casey Donahue 12 for TCSF.
Evan Solomon was a dangerous scoring threat once again with 21 points and six rebounds for Charlevoix, followed by Caleb Stuck with 16 points and 11 rebounds and Jacob Mueller chipping in 13 points, six boards and two blocks.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Glen Lake 59
Leland 47
Glen Lake (3-2, 3-1) : Luke Hazelton 20 points; Finn Hogan 10 points.
Leland (3-2, 2-2): JJ Popp 22 points; Gavin Miller 12 points.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake at Onekama, Thursday.
Frankfort 57
Benzie Central 44
Frankfort (5-3, 4-2 Northwest): Jack Stefanski 22 points, 12 rebounds; Adam Mills 12 points; Blake Miller 11 points; Nick Stevenson 12 points.
Benzie Central (4-3, 4-2 Northwest): Quinn Zickert 15 points; Nate Childers 11 points.
UP NEXT: Frankfort at Glen Lake, Saturday 12:30 p.m.
Elk Rapids 58
Harbor Springs 33
Elk Rapids (6-1, 5-1 Lake Michigan): Preston Ball 15 points; Jack Spencer 10 points; Gordie LaFontaine 9 points; Spencer Ball 6 assists.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids hosts TC St. Francis, Wednesday.
Boyne City 62
Kalkaska 47
Boyne City (4-3, 4-2 Lake Michigan): Mason Wilcox 12 points, 5 assists, 3 steals; Alex Calcaterra 10 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 assists; Scotty Haley 14 points, 7 rebounds, 1 block; Aiden Brehm 11 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists.
Kalkaska (1-5, 1-5 Lake Michigan): No state reported.
Gaylord SM 55
Joburg 23
Gaylord St. Mary (5-1, 4-0 Ski Valley): Conrad Korte 25 points, 18 rebounds, 7 steals, 3 blocks; Gavin Bebble 12 points; Brody Jeffers 7 points; Dom Kiester 5 points, 8 rebounds.
Joburg (2-3, 2-3 Ski Valley): Jordan Crane 8 points.
UP NEXT: Gaylord St. Mary at Mancelona, Thursday.
Kingsley 66 Onekama 30
Kingsley (2-3, 2-2 Northwest): Evan Douglass 12 points; Gage Hessem 12 points.
Onekama (0-5): John Burtch 12 points; Sawyer Christensen 5 points.
UP NEXT: Kingsley at Buckley, Thursday; Onekama hosts Glen Lake, Thursday.
Cadillac 48 Alpena 37
Cadillac (3-2, 2-2 Big North): Teegan Baker 13 points, 4 assists; Evan Borr 10 points.
UP NEXT: Cadillac at TC Central, Thursday.
Inland Lakes 39 Bellaire 37
Bellaire (0-5): Brayden Dawson 11 rebounds, 20 points, 4 steals, 2 assists, 2 blocks; Cole Robinson 6 points, 7 rebounds; Mick Robinson 6 points; Dominic Betke 11 points; Austin Berge 6 points.
UP NEXT: Bellaire hosts Central Lake, Thursday.
TC Bulldogs 48 TC Christian 45
TC Bulldogs (2-3): Levi Shultz 11 points, 4 assists, 2 steals; Evan Stipe 9 points, 3 steals; Gabe Willis 9 points.
TC Christian: Brock Broderick 22 points; Elijah Mleko 11 points.
UP NEXT: TC Bulldogs at GT Academy, Friday 7:30 p.m.
Manton 55 Evart 39
Manton (4-0): Kaleb Moore 23 points, 6 rebounds, 7 steals, 5 assists; Dreden Morrow 11 points; Jacob Rupert 7 rebounds; Kyle Hudson 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Manton at McBain, Thursday 7 p.m.
Grayling 66 East Jordan 53
East Jordan (2-5, 1-5 Lake Michigan): Mason Malpass 13 points; Preston Malpass 12 points.
Grayling (2-4): Dylan Craig 23 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks; Caleb Caul 12 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals; Eliot Boik 12 points, 4 assists, 6 steals; Nate Persing 10 points.
UP NEXT: East Jordan at Kalkaska, Wednesday; Grayling at Charlevoix, Wednesday.
McBain 50 Roscommon 45
McBain NMC (6-0): Blake Dezeeuw 17 points; Trevin Winkle 16 points, 11 rebounds.
TC Central frosh 48 TC West frosh 43
TCC frosh (3-3): Anderson Farmer 14 points; EJ Maitland 14 points.
UP NEXT: TC Central plays Cadillac, Thursday.
TCSF JV 49 Charlevoix JV 42
TCSF JV (7-1): Ryan Henning-Neumann 14 points; Owen Sommerville 13 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF JV hosts Kalkaska, Thursday.
TCSF frosh 35 Charlevoix frosh 17
TCSF frosh (2-2): Michael Bohrer 8 points; Chris Bobrowski 7 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF frosh at Elk Rapids, Wednesday.
GIRL’S HOOPS
Kingsley 57 Onekama 39
Kingsley (3-3, 3-1 Northwest): Morisa Schelich 14 points; Coral Bott 12 points; Chris Whims 9 points; Grace Kolarik 9 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals.
Onekama (1-4): Kaylin Sam 16 points.
UP NEXT: Kingsley hosts Manistee, Thursday; the Portagers travel Thursday to Glen Lake.
TC St. Francis 59 Charlevoix 48
TC St. Francis (5-2, 5-1 Lake Michigan): Maggie Napont 24 points; Colleen Hegewald 15 points; Gwyn Bramer 14 points.
Charlevoix (5-1, 5-1 Lake Michigan): Taylor Petrosky 24 points.
UP NEXT: TC St. Francis at Elk Rapids, Wednesday 5:30 p.m.
Boyne City 42 Kalkaska 27
Boyne City (3-4, 3-3 Lake Michigan): Jordan Noble 11 points; Grace Dawson 6 points; Maricka Drennen 6 points; Kari Day 5 points.
Kalkaska (2-3, 2-3 Lake Michigan): Jordan Disbrow 16 points.
UP NEXT: Boyne City at Harbor Springs, Wednesday 5:30 p.m.
GT Academy 64 Mesick 52
GTA (5-0): Katelynn Dix 17 points, 9 rebounds, block, steal; Melissa Hatch 15 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Kiera Marcero 13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals.
Mesick (1-4): Jillian Hillier 15 points, 7 rebounds; Kaylee O’Neill 14 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals; Lexi Abraham 12 points.
UP NEXT: GTA hosts Leland, Saturday 11 a.m; Mesick hosts Pentwater, Thursday.
East Jordan 50 Grayling 35
East Jordan (3-4) Micah Heise 17 points; Anna Richards 12 points, 10 rebounds, 7 steals.
Grayling: Jasmine Youngblood 8 points; Makenzie Castle 8 points.
North Bay 55 Brethren 33
North Bay (1-5): Lauren Lint 11 points; Katie Lint 8 points; Grace Marshall 8 point; Sophia Anderson 9 points.
Brethren (2-2): Elly Sexton 17 points, 13 rebounds, 2 blocks, 3 steals, 11-18 FTs; Abby Kissling 4 steals, 4 points, 4 rebounds; Halle Richardson 5 points, 2 assists, 6 steals.
Glen Lake 58 Leland 27
Glen Lake (5-0, 4-0 Northwest): Grace Bradford 17 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals; Jessica Robbins 7 points; Ruby Hogan 5 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals; Hailey Helling 5 assists; Grace Fosmore 5 rebounds; Becca Nowicki 6 points.
Leland (3-2, 2-2 Northwest): Maeve Sweeney 13 points; Olivia Lowe 8 points, 17 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Leland at Benzie, Thursday; Glen Lake hosts Onekama, Thursday.
Elk Rapids 57 Harbor Springs 24
Elk Rapids (7-0, 6-0): Morgan Bergquist 11 points; Lauren Bingham 10 points; Mary Gregorski 10 points.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids hosts TC St. Francis, Wednesday 5:30 p.m.
Cadillac 49 Alpena 32
Cadillac (5-0, 4-0 Big North): Molly Anderson 15 points; Olivia Meyer 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings host TC Central, Thursday.
Fruitport Calvary 40 Manistee CC
Manistee Catholic (2-3): Kaylyn Johnson 12 points, 5 rebounds; Ashley VanAelst 9 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals; Taryn Kempf 6 points, 5 rebounds.
TCSF JV 41 Charlevoix JV 22
TCSF JV (3-3): Adrianna Spranger 12 points; Julia Bohrer 6 points; Sophie Hardy 5 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF JV hosts Kalkaska, Thursday.
TC West frosh 49 TC Central frosh 9
TC West (3-2): Audrey LaFaive 10 points; Avery Esper 8 points; Mikayla Thompson 8 points; Claire Miner 6 points; Madyson Sebela 6 points; Hayden Buttleman 4 points.
TC Central (0-4): Madison Poortenga 3 points.
MONDAY’S PREP
BOYS BASKETBALL
McBain NMC 55 Frankfort 51 Jack Stefanski nets his 1,000th career point while dropping 26 on McBain NMC
McBain NMC (6-0): Trevin Winkle 23 points, 7 assists; Nick Heuker 10 points, 6 rebounds; Andrew Eisenga 8 points.
Frankfort (4-3): Jack Stefanski 26 points; Blake Miller 11 points.
UP NEXT: Frankfort hosts Benzie Central, Tuesday.
Buckley 62 Manistee CC 52
Buckley (3-4): Tyler Milarch 22 points; Kyle Kaczanowski 11 rebounds, 5 points; Ty Briethaupt 11 points; Jackson Kulawiak 10 points.
Manistee Catholic Central: Blake Johnson 26 points; Adam Pierce 12 points; Kyle McClelland 10 points.
UP NEXT: Buckley hosts Kingsley, Thursday.
Mancelona 89 GT Academy 21
Mancelona (5-1, 4-0 Ski Valley): Jayden Alfred 32 points; Oumar Sy 12 points; Adam Ackler 13 points.
GTA: Colin Slack 7 points; Matt Kinney 5 points,
UP NEXT: Mancelona hosts Gaylord St. Mary, Thursday; GTA hosts TC Bulldogs, Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Manton 38 Kinglsey 22
Manton (3-1): Lauren Wilder 16 points, 5 steals, 5 rebounds; Aysia Taylor 11 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals.
Kingsley (2-3): Coral Bott 9 points; Hannah Grahn 9 points.
UP NEXT: Kingsley at Onekama, Tuesday; Manton hosts Evart, Wednesday.
Gaylord SM 57 Forest Area 15
Gaylord St. Mary (5-1): Ava Schultz 21 points, 10 rebounds, 6 steals; Kinzie Jeffers 8 points; 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 6 steals; Abby Zimmerman 8 points, 2 rebounds; Sydney Grusczynski 7 points, 3 rebounds.
Forest Area: Gracie Kimball 7 points; Breanna Kniss 6 points.
Onaway 46 Central Lake 41
Central Lake: Katelyn Wolgamott 13 points; Sydney Fernandez 10 points; Liberty Perry 10 points; Alexis Cain 15 rebounds.
GT Academy 55 Lake Leelanau SM 43
Grand Traverse Academy: Katelynn Dix 14 points, 6 rebounds; Claudia Burley 12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks; Julia Jones 10 points, 4 rebounds.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (2-3): Delana Kirt 13 points; Emily Grant 10 points, 14 rebounds; Leah Fleis 8 points.
UP NEXT: GT Academy hosts Mesick, Thursday; LLSM hosts Mancelona, Wednesday.
TCSF JV 43 Elk Rapids JV 33
TCSF JV. (2-3, 2-1 LMC): Julia Bohrer 18 points; Adrianna Spranger 9 points; Emily Jozwiak 6 points.
Elk Rapids: Ayva Johnston 11 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF hosts Charlevoix, Tuesday.
HOCKEY
TC West 4 Cadillac 1
TC West: Nick Martin goal, assist; Tyler Esman goal; Ryan Leslie goal; Grant LaFaive goal; Max Grigsby assist; Connor Slaggert assist; Michael Schermerhorn assist; Josh Reece assist; Mason West 17 saves.
Cadillac: Kaleb McKinley goal; Jackson Hilt assist; Kam Hearns assist.