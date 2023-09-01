LAWTON — Traverse City St. Francis doesn't have any time to dwell on losing its first regular-season game in over two seasons after falling 38-6 to Lawton on Friday.
The Gladiators (1-1) held their own over the past two seasons by going 25-2, with the pair of losses coming in the state playoffs.
"We'd rather play a tough opponent like Lawton than schedule an easy win against a lesser competition," St. Francis defensive coordinator Mike Lesinski said.
The Blue Devils came out swinging early on the Glads with a touchdown halfway through the first quarter. Lawton had a chance to go up 14-0 in the second quarter, but the offense was called for a block-in-the-back penalty. Lawton settled for a field goal to go up 10-0.
The Blue Devils added to the score in the second with a 1-yard touchdown to go up 17-0 heading into halftime.
Lawton came out swinging in the third quarter with a run that took them to the opposite side of the field, resulting in a touchdown for a 24-0 lead. The Glads tried to respond, but couldn't get anything going.
The Blue Devils went up 31-0 before adding their final touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter.
Braxton Lesinski's 79-yard touchdown late in the fourth was the Glads' only score on the night.
"Some positives are really hard to come by after that one," St. Francis head coach Josh Sellers said. "We don't have time to dwell on this loss as we open league play next week at Ogemaw Heights."
St. Francis travels to Ogemaw Heights on Friday before returning to Thirlby Field to host Grayling on Sept 15.
FOOTBALL
Lapeer 46
TC Central 21
Traverse City Central: Arthur McManus 100+ rushing yards, 2 TDs.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (1-1) host Davison on Friday.
Boyne City 57
Elk Rapids 14
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (2-0, 1-0 Northern Michigan) travel to Charlevoix on Friday. The Elks (0-2, 0-2 Northern Michigan) host Grayling on Friday.
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL
Suttons Bay 28
Onekama 20
Suttons Bay: Luke Bramer 123 rushing yards, 3 TDs, 1 TFL; Hart 3/3 passing, 45 yards, TD; Bradford 12/18 passing, 126 yards, TD; Urijah TwoCrow 1 sack; Jerry Schaub 2 TFL, 1 fumble recovery; Mitchell 1 TFL, 1 fumble recovery.
UP NEXT: The Norsemen (2-0) travel to Brethren on Friday. The Portagers (0-2) travel to Bear Lake Sept 16.
Gaylord SM 38
Central Lake 0
Gaylord St. Mary: 390 rushing yards, 17 first downs; 17 penalties, 155 yards; DJ Jacobson 185 yards, TD; Dillon Croff 130 yards, 4 TDs.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (1-1) host Bellaire Sept 15. The Trojans (1-1) travel to Inland Lakes on Friday.
Onaway 58
Bellaire 8
Bellaire: Drake Koepke 7 tackles, 2 assists; Tyler Shumaker 1 tackle, 4 assists, 1 fumble recovery; Dawson Derrer 2 sacks.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (1-1) host Pellston on Friday.
Brethren 20
Whittemore 0
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (1-1) host Suttons Bay on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
TC West 4
Midland Dow 1
TC West: Jackson Cote 2 goals; Aidan Orth 1 goal, 1 assist; Keegan Smith 1 goal; Ben Carlson 1 assist; Kallen Ray 1 assist; Nic Church 1 assist; Camden Tkach 3 saves.
UP NEXT: TC West (4-0-1) faces Grand Haven on Saturday at the 7th Annual TC West Labor Day Showcase.
Grand Haven 1
TC Christian 0
UP NEXT: The Sabres (1-2-2) host Midland Dow on Saturday at the 7th Annual TC West Labor Day Showcase.
Boyne City 10
Kingsley 2
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (3-3, 0-1 Lake Michigan) travel to Charlevoix on Thursday. The Stags (1-4) travel to Suttons Bay on Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Leland goes 1-3 at Grand Haven Invite
Grand Haven def. Leland: 16-25 and 17-25; Leland def. Shelby: 25-22 and 25-19; Ludington def Leland: 18-25 and 19-25; Grand Rapids Catholic def. Leland: 22-25 and 15-25.
Leland: Fiona Moord 24 kills, 3 aces, 28 digs, 1 block, 4 assists; Kally Sluiter 1 kill, 10 digs, 1 assist; Kelsey Allen 20 kills, 3 digs, 4 assists; Mallory Lowe 25 digs, 1 assist; Olive Ryder 19 kills, 34 digs; Shelby Plamondon 8 kills, 5 digs, 2 assists.
UP NEXT: The Comets travel to Onekama on Thursday.
CROSS COUNTRY
TC Central finishes Top 2 overall at Oiler Invite
Boys big school results: 1. Traverse City Central (34); 5. Cadillac (125).
Boys small school results: 12. Lake Leelanau St. Mary (243).
Girls big school results: 2. Traverse City Central; 3. Cadillac (114).
Girls small school results: 5. Lake Leelanau St. Mary (97).
Boys Big School finishes: 3. Zack Truszkowski (TCC) 16:18.28; 4. Caleb Keller (TCC) 16:25.99; 6. Nolan Nixon (CAD) 16:49.08; 7. Alex Durocher (TCC) 16:53.86; 8. Lawrence Cubitt (TCC) 16:54.66.
Girls Big School finishes: 2. Ella Kirkwood (TCC) 18:51.90; 4. Alexis Ball (TCC) 19:05.57; 7. Sienna Cobb (TCC) 20:45.73; 8. 12 Olivia Lemke (TCC) 20:46.90; 9. Ella DeBruyn (TCC) 20:50.32.
Girls small school finishes: 6. Claire Couturier (LLSM) 22:44.95; 10. Kendra Couturier (LLSM) 23:34.91.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.