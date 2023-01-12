TRAVERSE CITY — Nothing is easy, especially for Traverse City St. Francis girls basketball.
St. Francis (7-1, 3-1 Lake Michigan) extend their winning streak to three games after beating East Jordan 41-18, with Maggie Napont and Gwyneth Bramer leading the way with 10 points a piece.
The win may look easy, but the height advantage of East Jordan's 6-foot-1 Lindsey Cross provided a problem for the Gladiators down the stretch.
"They played a little bit of zone, so we forced a lot of shots and tried to get a lot of layups," St. Francis head coach Adam Warren said. "In the second half, we were taking some short jumpers, instead of trying to force it at the rim."
It worked for St. Francis, which outscored the Red Devils 16-8 in the first half and 25-10 in the second.
"I have to look at the film, but we didn't make an open shot the whole game," East Jordan head coach Tim Smith said. "We have to find a way to make open shots and keep pounding the rock."
St. Francis hadn't held a team under 20 total points all season, but East Jordan struggled to make shots.
"We don't talk about specific points per quarter, we just talk about effort on every single defensive play," Warren said.
Bramer finished with three rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks. Napont added five rebounds and three assists.
Adrianna Spranger finished with six points and three steals.
Brooke Meeker had a team-high seven rebounds, along with three points and three steals.
St. Francis welcomes a hot Elk Rapids on Friday. The Elks (7-1) are riding a five-game win streak.
The Red Devils (3-4, 1-3 Lake Michigan) look to snap a two-game losing skid Thursday against Kalkaska.
GIRLS HOOPS
TCSF JV 36
East Jordan JV 22
Traverse City St. Francis: Riley Collins 8 points, 2 assists, 2 steals; Maya Padisak 8 points , 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 6 steals; Zoey Jetter 6 points, 4 rebounds; Vivian Bramer 6 points, 5 steals, 4 assists, 3 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Th Gladiators (8-0, 4-0 Lake Michigan) host Elk Rapids on Friday.
Joburg 41
Bellaire 24
Bellaire: Jacey Somers 15 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals 2 blocks; Alex Dawson 7 points, 4 rebounds.
Johannesburg-Lewiston: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (7-2, 5-1 Ski Valley) flock to Mancelona on Tuesday; the Cardinals (4-3, 2-3 Ski Valley) travel Friday to Onaway.
Forest Area 52
Pellston 27
Forest Area: Desjanea Perkins 21 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Valarie Nelson 20 points, 12 rebounds, 6 steals, 2 blocks; Bella Erickson 10 rebounds; Jersey Patton 5 points, 6 assists; Ryen Norman 4 rebounds, 3 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Warriors (1-8, 0-4 Ski Valley) travel to Mancelona, Friday.
Onaway 47
Mancelona 39
Mancelona: Ella Jones 12 points.
UP NEXT: Mancelona (2-8, 1-5 Ski Valley) hosts Forest Area Friday.
Gaylord SM 53
Central Lake 38
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (6-0, 7-2 Ski Valley) travel Friday to Johannesburg-Lewiston; the Trojans (6-5 3-3 Ski Valley) travel Friday to Inland Lakes.
Bear Lake 40
Baldwin 20
Bear Lake: Taylor Merrill 12 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks; Scout Stulz 7 points, 8 rebounds, 7 steals, 1 block; Dafne Yanez Chavez 6 points, 7 rebounds, 6 steals, 2 assists.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (2-6, 2-6 West Michigan D) hosts Marion Friday.
Manistee CC 53
Mason Co. Eastern 32
Manistee Catholic Central: Grace Kidd 11 points; Kaylyn Johnson 10 points; Elizabeth Logan 15 points; 10 points; Leah Stickney 4 assists, 5 rebounds, 7 steals;
UP NEXT: The Sabers (9-2, 6-1 West Michigan D) travel Friday to Brethren.
Brethren 72
Walkerville 23
Brethren: Elly Sexton 18 points; Stella Estes 16 points; Maddy Biller 13 points; Olivia Sexton 8 points; Paige Gutowski 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (8-0, 7-0 West Michigan D) host Manistee Catholic Central, Friday.
Mesick 43
Pentwater 21
Mesick: Kayla McCoy 27 points, 10 steals; Kelsey Quiggin 6 points; Cassie Sexton 6 points;
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (4-6, 4-4 West Michigan D) travel Friday to Big Rapids Crossroads Academy.
Lake City 46
Roscommon 16
Lake City: Mackenzie Bisballe 17 points, 4 rebounds, 4 Steals; Alie Bisballe 10 points, 4 blocks; Hayleigh Vandertuig 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (9-1, 4-1 Highland) travel Friday to McBain NMC.
McBain 58
Pine River 18
BOYS HOOPS
Leland 46
Frankfort 29
Leland: Jimmy Alpi 10 points; Logan DeFour 10 points.
Frankfort: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (6-3, 3-1 Northwest) hosts Benzie Central on Friday; the Comets (2-5, 1-3 Northwest) host Kingsley, Friday.
Kingsley 53
Suttons Bay 46 OT
Kingsley: Chase Bott 24 points, 8 rebounds; Grant Kolbusz 10 points, 10 rebounds; Zack Middleton 8 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Stags host 1-7, 1-3 Northwest) Leland, Friday; the Norse (2-4, 1-4 Northwest) host Glen Lake, Friday.
Glen Lake 89
Buckley 43
Glen Lake: Sean Galla 11 points, 5 assists; Neil Ihme 11 points, 7 blocks; Cooper Bufalini 15 points.
Buckley: Landon Kulawiak 19 points; Carter Williams 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (5-1, 2-0 Northwest) travel Friday to Suttons Bay; The Bears (3-5, 1-2 Northwest) host Onekama, Friday.
Benzie Central 56
Onekama 43
Benzie Central: Jaxson Childers 21 points; Rowan Zickert 18 points.
Onekama: Luke Bradford 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Adam Domres 10 points, 7 rebounds; Sawyer Christensen 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (4-2, 3-0 Northwest) travel to Frankfort, Friday; the Portagers (5-1, 2-1 Northwest) travel Friday to Buckley.
Ice Hockey
Cadillac 2
TC West 2
Traverse City West: Carter Dobbs 1 goal; Gavin Hysell assist; Kallen Ray goal; Mason West assist, 26 saves.
Cadillac: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Titans (2-9-1, 2-3-1 Big North) take on Traverse City Central at Howie Arena, Wednesday; the Vikings (9-3, 4-3 Big North) host Manistique, Friday.
Cheboygan 4
Gaylord 1
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (2-10, 0-5 Big North) host Petoskey, Wednesday.
Skiing
Benzie girls, Onekema boys 1st in LMSC meet
Girls results: Benzie Central 45; Glen Lake 51; Onekama 71.
Boys results: Onekama 40; Benzie Central 53; Glen Lake 84.
Girls slalom: Anna Wolfe (BNZ) 1:00.99; Aleah Blackmore (ONK) 1:01.97; Savannah Peck (BNZ) 1:04.46.
Girls giant slalom: Blackmore (ONK) 46.01; Willa Murray ( GLK) 46.71; Wolfe (BNZ) 47.85.
Boys slalom: Braydon Sorenson (ONK) 51.54; Ben Stoops (BNZ) 55.93; Aiden Odywer (BNZ) 56.47.
Boys GS: Sorenson (ONK) 41.22; Odywer (BNZ) 42.38; Miles Luther (BNZ) 43.25.
UP NEXT: The next Lake Michigan Ski Conference race is noon Friday at Boyne Mountain.
Deadline for prep calls is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, record, next opponent, stats with names spelled when leaving a message. Or email resports@record-eagle.com or fill out the online form at record-eagle.com/prepscores.
