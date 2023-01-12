TC St. Francis logo

Traverse City St. Francis

TRAVERSE CITY — Nothing is easy, especially for Traverse City St. Francis girls basketball.

St. Francis (7-1, 3-1 Lake Michigan) extend their winning streak to three games after beating East Jordan 41-18, with Maggie Napont and Gwyneth Bramer leading the way with 10 points a piece.

The win may look easy, but the height advantage of East Jordan's 6-foot-1 Lindsey Cross provided a problem for the Gladiators down the stretch.

"They played a little bit of zone, so we forced a lot of shots and tried to get a lot of layups," St. Francis head coach Adam Warren said. "In the second half, we were taking some short jumpers, instead of trying to force it at the rim."

It worked for St. Francis, which outscored the Red Devils 16-8 in the first half and 25-10 in the second.

"I have to look at the film, but we didn't make an open shot the whole game," East Jordan head coach Tim Smith said. "We have to find a way to make open shots and keep pounding the rock."

St. Francis hadn't held a team under 20 total points all season, but East Jordan struggled to make shots.

"We don't talk about specific points per quarter, we just talk about effort on every single defensive play," Warren said.

Bramer finished with three rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks. Napont added five rebounds and three assists.

Adrianna Spranger finished with six points and three steals.

Brooke Meeker had a team-high seven rebounds, along with three points and three steals.

St. Francis welcomes a hot Elk Rapids on Friday. The Elks (7-1) are riding a five-game win streak.

The Red Devils (3-4, 1-3 Lake Michigan) look to snap a two-game losing skid Thursday against Kalkaska.

GIRLS HOOPS

TCSF JV 36

East Jordan JV 22

Traverse City St. Francis: Riley Collins 8 points, 2 assists, 2 steals; Maya Padisak 8 points , 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 6 steals; Zoey Jetter 6 points, 4 rebounds; Vivian Bramer 6 points, 5 steals, 4 assists, 3 rebounds. 

UP NEXT: Th Gladiators (8-0, 4-0 Lake Michigan) host Elk Rapids on Friday. 

Joburg 41

Bellaire 24

Bellaire: Jacey Somers 15 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals 2 blocks; Alex Dawson 7 points, 4 rebounds.

Johannesburg-Lewiston: No stats reported. 

UP NEXT: The Eagles (7-2, 5-1 Ski Valley) flock to Mancelona on Tuesday; the Cardinals (4-3, 2-3 Ski Valley) travel Friday to Onaway.

Forest Area 52

Pellston 27 

Forest Area: Desjanea Perkins 21 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Valarie Nelson 20 points, 12 rebounds, 6 steals, 2 blocks; Bella Erickson 10 rebounds; Jersey Patton 5 points, 6 assists; Ryen Norman 4 rebounds, 3 blocks. 

UP NEXT: The Warriors (1-8, 0-4 Ski Valley) travel to Mancelona, Friday. 

Onaway 47

Mancelona 39 

Mancelona: Ella Jones 12 points. 

UP NEXT: Mancelona (2-8, 1-5 Ski Valley) hosts Forest Area Friday. 

Gaylord SM 53

Central Lake 38

No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (6-0, 7-2 Ski Valley) travel Friday to Johannesburg-Lewiston; the Trojans (6-5 3-3 Ski Valley) travel Friday to Inland Lakes. 

Bear Lake 40 

Baldwin 20 

Bear Lake: Taylor Merrill 12 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks; Scout Stulz 7 points, 8 rebounds, 7 steals, 1 block; Dafne Yanez Chavez 6 points, 7 rebounds, 6 steals, 2 assists. 

UP NEXT: The Lakers (2-6, 2-6 West Michigan D) hosts Marion Friday. 

Manistee CC 53

Mason Co. Eastern 32

Manistee Catholic Central: Grace Kidd 11 points; Kaylyn Johnson 10 points; Elizabeth Logan 15 points; 10 points; Leah Stickney 4 assists, 5 rebounds, 7 steals; 

UP NEXT: The Sabers (9-2, 6-1 West Michigan D) travel Friday to Brethren.

Brethren 72

Walkerville 23

Brethren: Elly Sexton 18 points; Stella Estes 16 points; Maddy Biller 13 points; Olivia Sexton 8 points; Paige Gutowski 6 points.  

UP NEXT: The Bobcats (8-0, 7-0 West Michigan D) host Manistee Catholic Central, Friday.

Mesick 43

Pentwater 21

Mesick: Kayla McCoy 27 points, 10 steals; Kelsey Quiggin 6 points; Cassie Sexton 6 points; 

UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (4-6, 4-4 West Michigan D) travel Friday to Big Rapids Crossroads Academy. 

Lake City 46

Roscommon 16

Lake City: Mackenzie Bisballe 17 points, 4 rebounds, 4 Steals; Alie Bisballe 10 points, 4 blocks; Hayleigh Vandertuig 6 points. 

UP NEXT: The Trojans (9-1, 4-1 Highland) travel Friday to McBain NMC. 

McBain 58 

Pine River 18 

McBain: Kahli Heuker 16 points; Peyton Grant 12 points; Sydney Heuker 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (9-3, 4-1 Highland) host Houghton Lake, Wednesday.

BOYS HOOPS

Frankfort 46

Leland 29

Leland: Jimmy Alpi 10 points; Logan DeFour 10 points.

Frankfort: No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Panthers (6-3, 3-1 Northwest) hosts Benzie Central on Friday; the Comets (2-5, 1-3 Northwest) host Kingsley, Friday.

Kingsley 53

Suttons Bay 46 OT

Kingsley: Chase Bott 24 points, 8 rebounds; Grant Kolbusz 10 points, 10 rebounds; Zack Middleton 8 points, 6 rebounds. 

UP NEXT: The Stags host 1-7, 1-3 Northwest) Leland, Friday; the Norse (2-4, 1-4 Northwest) host Glen Lake, Friday.

Glen Lake 89

Buckley 43

Glen Lake: Luke Hazelton 40 points; Sean Galla 11 points, 5 assists; Neil Ihme 11 points, 7 blocks; Cooper Bufalini 15 points. 

Buckley: Landon Kulawiak 19 points; Carter Williams 12 points.

UP NEXT: The Lakers (5-1, 2-0 Northwest) travel Friday to Suttons Bay; The Bears (3-5, 1-2 Northwest) host Onekama, Friday. 

Benzie Central 56

Onekama 43

Benzie Central: Jaxson Childers 21 points; Rowan Zickert 18 points. 

Onekama: Luke Bradford 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Adam Domres 10 points, 7 rebounds; Sawyer Christensen 3 steals.

UP NEXT: The Huskies (4-2, 3-0 Northwest) travel to Frankfort, Friday; the Portagers (5-1, 2-1 Northwest) travel Friday to Buckley. 

Ice Hockey 

Cadillac 2 

TC West 2

Traverse City West: Carter Dobbs 1 goal; Gavin Hysell assist; Kallen Ray goal; Mason West assist, 26 saves. 

Cadillac: No stats reported. 

UP NEXT: Titans (2-9-1, 2-3-1 Big North) take on Traverse City Central at Howie Arena, Wednesday; the Vikings (9-3, 4-3 Big North) host Manistique, Friday.

Cheboygan 4

Gaylord 1 

No stats reported. 

UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (2-10, 0-5 Big North) host Petoskey, Wednesday. 

Skiing 

Benzie girls, Onekema boys 1st in LMSC meet

Girls results: Benzie Central 45; Glen Lake 51; Onekama 71.

Boys results: Onekama 40; Benzie Central 53; Glen Lake 84.

Girls slalom: Anna Wolfe (BNZ) 1:00.99; Aleah Blackmore (ONK) 1:01.97; Savannah Peck (BNZ) 1:04.46. 

Girls giant slalom: Blackmore (ONK) 46.01; Willa Murray ( GLK) 46.71; Wolfe (BNZ) 47.85.

Boys slalom: Braydon Sorenson (ONK) 51.54; Ben Stoops (BNZ) 55.93; Aiden Odywer (BNZ) 56.47.

Boys GS: Sorenson (ONK) 41.22; Odywer (BNZ) 42.38; Miles Luther (BNZ) 43.25.

UP NEXT: The next Lake Michigan Ski Conference race is noon Friday at Boyne Mountain.

Deadline for prep calls is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, record, next opponent, stats with names spelled when leaving a message. Or email resports@record-eagle.com or fill out the online form at record-eagle.com/prepscores.

