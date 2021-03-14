TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central and Traverse City St. Francis don't meet on the court very often but when they do it's always a battle.
Saturday's rendition of the crosstown girls basketball game was no different as the Gladiators squeaked by the Trojans 58-57 at home.
St. Francis (11-3) looked to have the game well in hand during the first half against the Trojans (1-12) in their single annual game.
The Glads held a strong 32-14 lead at halftime but the second half belonged solely to the Trojans.
Traverse City Central stormed back with 35 points over a 12 minute span to take a 49-48 lead with only 3:24 left to play in the fourth. TC St. Francis had to look to its stars to pull out the victory.
Maggie Napont and Gwyn Bramer hit back-to-back 3-pointers with under three minutes to play to keep TCSF ahead of the Trojans and let the defense do the rest.
"For us it really came down to the defensive part of things and rebounding," Glads head coach Tyler Schell said. "We are physically a lot smaller than Central and they were coming back on us because they were out rebounding us."
Schell said Central came out with more energy in the second half and his team needed to focus on winning the block to win the game.
Bramer led all scorers with 27 points and Napont had 25, combining for 52 of St. Francis' 58 points. Bramer added eight rebounds and Napont six. Colleen Hegewald had four blocks for TCSF.
Catelyn Heethuis led the Trojans with 15 points, followed by Peyton Carlson and Sophia Lochricchio with 13 each.
"It was probably the most physical game we had this season and we responded positively to it," Schell said. "Going from almost 20 points up at one time, we could have given up when they took the lead."
The Gladiators will hosts East Jordan while the Trojans host TC West on Tuesday.
HOCKEY
TC Central 3
Alpena 1
Ethan VanderRoest becomes first defenseman in TCC history to record 100 career points
TC Central (11-1, 8-0 Big North): Shea Harmeson 2 goals; Ethan VanderRoest assist, goal (100th career point); Chase Adams assist; Gavin Graczyk 2 assists; Grant Neuhardt 8 saves.
UP NEXT: TC Central hosts Manistee at Centre Ice for regionals, Wednesday.
BOYS HOOPS
Buckley 71
Lk Leelanau SM 61
Shelby Cade earns 1,000th career point in win over LLSM
Buckley (5-10): Jaxon Kulawiak 21 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists; Ty Breithaupt 14 points, 10 rebounds; Tyler Milarch 12 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists; Kyle Kaczanowski 11 points; Shelby Cade 8 points.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (9-4): Shawn Bramer 22 points, 12 rebounds; Dylan Barnowski 20 points, 7 rebounds; Jerry Schaub 14 points.
UP NEXT: Buckley at Benzie Central, Tuesday; LLSM at GT Academy, Monday.
Frankfort 57
Mesick 47
Frankfort (10-5, 7-3 Northwest): Jack Stefanski 29 points, 12 rebounds; Nick Stevenson 18 points, 14 rebounds.
Mesick (9-5): Sexton 12 points.
UP NEXT: Frankfort at Kingsley, Tuesday; Mesick hosts GT Academy, Wednesday.
Ellsworth 68
Mackinaw City 67
Ellsworth (11-1): Jaeger Griswold 28 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals; Jamal Cebulski 14 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals; Brayden Steenwyk 12 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists.
UP NEXT: Ellsworth at Alanson, Wednesday.
Elk Rapids 73
East Jordan 38
Elk Rapids (12-2, 10-2 Lake Michigan): Preston Ball 26 points, 8 steals; Mason Travis 19 points, 4 assists, 5 steals; Kadin Patterson 8 points, 4 assists.
East Jordan (5-9, 4-8 Lake Michigan): Preston Malpass 12 points; Ethan Antaya 8 points.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids at Kalkaska, Tuesday; East Jordan hosts TCSF, Tuesday.
Suttons Bay 58
GT Academy 30
GT Academy (0-12): Adrian Bembeneck 9 points.
UP NEXT: GT Academy hosts Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Monday.
GIRLS HOOPS
Manton 38
Charlevoix 35
Manton (7-5): Lauren Wilder 20 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Aysia Taylor 13 points, 14 rebounds.
Charlevoix (6-6): Taylor Petroskey 19 points; Mikayla Sharrow 9 points.
UP NEXT: Manton at Houghton Lake, Monday 6; Charlevoix hosts Kalkaska, Monday.
Lk Leelanau SM 52
North Bay 29
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (6-6): Leah Fleis 14 points, 5 rebounds; Violetta Serrano 8 points; Delana Kirt 7 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals.
North Bay (1-12): Sophia Anderson 7 points.
UP NEXT: Lake Leelanau St. Mary at GT Academy, Monday.
Benzie Central 42
Leland 32
Benzie Central (8-5, 7-4 Northwest): Ellen Bretzke 26 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 blocks; Gloria Stepanovich 8 points, 9 rebounds; Kaylee Novogradec 4 points.
Leland (8-4, 6-4 Northwest): Olivia Lowe 17 points, 9 rebounds; Maeve Sweeney 7 points, 4 rebounds; Skylar Wiesen 6 rebounds, 4 assists.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central at Cadillac, Monday; Leland at Onekama , Tuesday.
TC Central JV 56
TCSF JV 28
TCSF JV (7-5): Adrianna Spranger 8 points; Helen Myler 4 points
TCC JV: Halli Warner 11 points; Camille Rucker 8 points; Lindsay Hart 9 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF JV hosts East Jordan, Tuesday.