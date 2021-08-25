GROSSE POINTE — Traverse City St. Francis beat defending tennis state champions Grosse Pointe Liggett 7-1 on the Knights’ own court Tuesday.
The Gladiators also defeated Almont 8-0 and Allen Park 7-1 in the quad match.
Grant Hedley posted a 2-1 record for the day at No. 1 singles. Every other Glads flight went 3-0, including singles players Tristan Bonani, Owen Jackson and Chris Bobrowski.
The Gladiators doubles flights of Ben Schmude/Cody Richards, Jack Britten/Anthony Spranger, Charlie King/Derek Berta and Tommy Puetz/Eli Schmude also rung up 3-0 marks, with Schmude/Richard not losing a point in three matches at No. 1 doubles.
SWIMMING
TC Tritons split two duals
Team scores: TC def. Holland 115-68; East Kentwood def. TC 113-73; East Kentwood def. Holland 127-57.
Traverse City’s Avery Bills won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:22.24, with teammate Camryn Crosby second at 2:29.18. Bills also won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:03.51.
TC’s Kate Barnum won diving with a 169 score, followed by teammate Charlise Carlson (153.25). Crosby won the 100 butterfly in 1:05.46.
Traverse City’s 400 freestyle relay team of Erin Hagerty, Kira Adams, Crosby and Bills placed second behind East Kentwood.
VOLLEYBALL
TC Christian 3-0 at Frankfort quad
Team scores: TC Christian def. Buckley 25-10, 25-19; TC Christian def. Frankfort 25-17, 25-17; TC Christian def. McBain NMC 25-9, 25-17.
TC Christian: vs. Buckley — Emma Mirabelli 12 kills, 9 digs, 5 aces; Ava Wendel 4 kills, 7 digs; vs. Frankfort — Mirabelli 14 kills, 10 digs, 7 aces; Wendel 10 digs, 3 aces; vs. McBain NMC — Mirabelli 11 kills, 9 digs, 3 aces; Ava Wendel 7 digs.
UP NEXT: TC Christian (3-0) at Kingsley Invitational, Saturday.
TC St. Francis sweeps at Glen Lake tri
Team scores: Traverse City St. Francis def. Manistee 25-9, 25-16; St. Francis def. Glen Lake 25-14, 12-25, 15-9; Manistee def. Glen Lake 25-8, 17-25, 16-14.
St. Francis: Gwyneth Bramer 10 kills, 1 block; Garnet Mullet 10 kills, 2 Aces; Campbell Domres 7 kills, 8 aces; Maggie Jarema 8 kills, 4 blocks, Avery Nance 34 Assists, 5 aces.
Glen Lake: Skyler Bufalini 24-24 serving, 9 aces; Grace Bradford 23 kills; Betty Beck 22 assists.
Manistee: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: St. Francis (5-3) plays at East Kentwood, Thursday; Glen Lake (1-7) hosts another tri meet Tuesday.
GT Academy 3
Mancelona 1
Grand Traverse Academy def. Mancelona 25-17, 25-22, 10-25, 26-24.
GT Academy (1-0): Michaila Kinney 13 kills, 7 digs, 4 aces; Norah Vanwingerden 16 assists; Anna Hoffman 10 digs; Jurnie Shimko 4 kills, 1 block, 1 ace; Jocelyn Stephen 4 aces.
Mancelona: Ellie Angell 9 assists; Francesca Meeder 8 assists, 3 aces; Veronica Albright 14 digs, 13 service receptions, 8 aces; Lydia Ackler 9 digs, 12 serve receptions; Bethany Jenkins 6 kills, 10 serve receptions, 12 digs; Maddie Angell 5 kills, 3 aces.
UP NEXT: Mancelona High School (0-1) plays in a tri meet Sept. 2 at Boyne City with Inland Lakes.
Boyne sweeps tri, starts season 8-1
Team scores: Boyne City def. Bellaire 25-20, 25-15; Boyne def. East Jordan 25-13, 25-14; Boyne def. Alpena 25-20, 25-13.
Boyne City: Grace Dawson 13 kills, 12 digs, 18 for 20 on serve receptions; Morgan Deming 10 kills, 3 aces, 3 blocks; Bella Cosier 14 digs, 16-for-16 serve receive, 2 aces; Ava Tarsi 29 assists.
SOCCER
TC Christian 3
Glen Lake 2
Traverse City Christen: Seth LaPointe goal, assist; Gabe Classens goal; Elliot Molby goal; Julian Alhluwalia assist; Nathan Hresco 1 Assist, Patrick Gallagher 4 saves; 2 lighting delays.
Glen Lake: Fischer Alonzi goal; Henry Plumstead goal, assist; Tucker Brown 7 saves.
UP NEXT: Traverse City Christian (2-0) Friday vs. Holland Christian; the Lakers (0-1) host Petoskey at noon Thursday.
Elk Rapids 2
Petoskey 1
Elk Rapids: Spencer Ball goal, assist; Mason Travis goal, assist; Jack Spencer 9 saves.
UP NEXT: The Elks (1-1) host the Cherry Ke Tournament on Friday, playing Oxford at 3 p.m. and Grass Lake at 5 p.m.
Grayling 6
Benzie Central 3
Grayling (1-0): Freshman Cam Baker 5 goals; Maddox Mead goal; Cam Ketchum 3 assists; Bryson Cobb 2 assists; Logan Cobb 6 saves.
Benzie Central (0-1): Kevin Hubbell hat trick; Dominic Lopez 21 saves.
UP NEXT: The Vikings play Ogemaw Heights, Thursday.
Midland JV 6
TC Central JV 1
TC Central: Luis Santoro goal; game called early because of lightning.
GOLF
TCC 2nd, TCW 5th at Pupel Invite
Team scores (10-team Arnie Pupel Invitational at Grand Valley State University): 1. Okemos 329; 2. TC Central 367; 5. TC West 378.
TC Central leaders: Grace Maitland 87 (T-9th); Sydney Rademacher 87 (T-9th); Addi Balentine 93; McKenzie McManus 100.
TC West leaders: Ainslee Hewitt 82 (5th); Maya Wilson 96; Hattie Holmes 99; Ava Krueger 101.
UP NEXT: The TC Trojans travel to Midland, Friday.