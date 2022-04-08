KINGSLEY — A three-run fifth inning led Traverse City St. Francis to a win in the second game of a road doubleheader against Kingsley in varsity softball action Thursday.
Tied 2-2, St. Francis quickly got a runner in scoring position after a leadoff double from Stephanie Schichtel, who later came around to score on a Brooke Meeker single. Meeker advanced to second and later stole third and crossed home on a sacrifice fly. Julia Hardy, who was earlier hit by a pitch, scored on an RBI groundout.
Kensley Thorpe pitched all five innings, striking out three and walking one while allowing six hits and two runs (one earned).
Sierra Billiau started for the Stags, tossing three innings with two strikeouts and two earned runs. Grace Lewis took the loss, giving up three runs in the fifth on two hits.
Hannah Grahn went 3-3 at the dish. Katey Lyon and Alyssa Hamilton each drove in a run for the Stags.
The Glads and Stags tied 4-4 in the first game.
Lewis pitched six innings and allowed three earned run with four strikeouts while going 1-2 at the plate with a run and an RBI. Lyon was 2-2 with a double, run and RBI.
SOCCER
Boyne City 7
Grayling 0
Boyne City: Maddie Smith 4 goals; Ella Day, 2 goals; Gabby Dunlap goal; Braydin Noble 2 assists; Norah Frasz assist; Mira Hauger assist; Ava Maginty assist; Brooke Uselman assist; Mya Pofahl and Maggi McHugh combined for the shutout.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (1-1) travel to Harbor Springs on Monday.
Kingsley 0
Buckley 0
Kingsley: Claire Dutton 9 saves.
UP NEXT: The Stags (0-1-1) host Charlevoix on Saturday. The Bears (0-0-1) play in the McBain Northern Michigan Christian Comet Cup on Saturday.
TC West 5
Midland 0
Traverse City West: Jae Habich 3 goals; Quinn Disbrow goal; Kaylee Niezgoda goal; Amelia Rooks goal.
UP NEXT: The Titans (1-0) play Traverse City Central at the Heritage Soccer Showcase in Saginaw Township.
LACROSSE
TC United 15
De La Salle 9
Traverse City United: Conrad Dobreff 5 goals, 4 assists; Kyle McCrumb 5 goals; Matt Ochoa 3 goals, assist; Jackson Dobreff goal; Kurt Sheahen goal; Tyler LeSarge assist; McMillan Quinn assist; Griffin Arends assist; Keegan Opper 12 saves, Ethan Gerber 6 saves; Parker Kolody and Ben Schollett starred on defense; Nate Madion 7 groundballs.
UP NEXT: The United (1-1) play at Portage Northern on Saturday.
TRACK & FIELD
Mason County Eastern Invitational
Boys 100M: T2. Colton Eckler (Mesick) 11.6; 4. Cam Sellers (Traverse City St. Francis) 11.7; 5. Deven Pawlowski (MSK) 11.8.
Girls 100M: 2. Sophia Ellalasingham (TCSF) 13.5; T4. Maya Padisak (TCSF) 13.6; 5. Kelsey Quiggin (MSK) 13.9.
Boys 200M: 3. Nick Simon (Buckley) 25.1.
Girls 200M: 3. Kate Jensen (TCSF) 29.5; 5. Porscha Lockett (BCK) 29.9.
Boys 400M: 1. Kyle Deshasier (BCK) 55.4; 4. Asheton Mathison (Lake City) 58.7.
Girls 400M: 4. Jordan Fox (LC) 1:11; 5. Jillian Hillier (MSK) 1:16.
Boys 800M: 2. Jackson Kulawiak (BCK) 2:16.
Girls 800M: 2. Aiden Harrand (BCK) 2:30.
Boys 1600M: 2. Josh Slocum (TCSF) 5:04; 3. Olin Kasperowicz (TCSF) 5:06; 5. Ben DuCheny (BCK) 5:18.
Girls 1600M: 2. Harrand 5:28; 3. Sophia Rhein (TCSF) 5:38.
Boys 3200M: 5. DuCheny 11:30.
Girls 3200M: 2. Grace Slocum (TCSF) 12:45; 4. Mary Masserant (TCSF) 12:55.
Boys 110M hurdles: 1. Tommy Richardson (TCSF) 18.9; 3. Keyan Henry (MSK) 19.5.
Girls 100M hurdles: 1. Ryle Cohoon (LC) 18.1; 4. Collette Emery-Nickerson (LC) 19.2.
Boys 300M hurdles: 4. Richardson 51.7; 5. Andrew Potter (Manistee Catholic Central) 51.9.
Girls 300M hurdles: 4. Ashley VanAelst (MCC) 58.3; Rylee Cohoon (LC) 58.9.
Boys 4x100M relay: 1. Lake City (Darin Kunkel, Christian Park, Dayne Blair, Brady Becker) 46.2; 3. Mesick (Joey Hornback, Pawlowski, Wyatt Putney, Eckler) 49.0; 5. Manistee Catholic Central (Keeton Capling, Luke Niedzielski, Eddie Dutkavich, Ryker Capling) 49.8.
Girls 4x100M relay: 1. St. Francis (Jensen, Padisak, Ellalaskingham, Gwyneth Passinault) 55.3; 3. Mesick (Kayla McCoy, Quiggin, Savannah Mann, Hillier) 57.8; 4. Manistee Catholic (Maddy Duke, Brenna Johnson, Grace Kidd, VanAelst) 58.4; 5. Lake City (Sadie Larson, Shaylin Skoczylas, Mylie Smith, Hannah Allen) 59.4.
Boys 4x200M: 1. Lake City (Dayne Blair, Christian Park, Brady Becker, Eyn Noren) 1:38.5; 4. Buckley (Jake Romzek, Kyle Deshasier, Kyle Kaczanowski, Nick Simon) 1:42.5.
Girls 4x200M: 3. Mesick (Hillier, Quiggin, McCoy, Lexi Abraham) 2:06; 4. Lake City (Jordan Fox, Amelia Neal, Kaitlin Kendall, Rylee Cohoon) 2:09.1; 5. Buckley (Anna Francisco, Maddi Sladek, Kyrie Wildfong, Lavaya Lockett) 2:11.2.
Boys 4x400M: 2. Buckley (Jeremiah Pasbjerg, Jackson Kulawiak, Nick Simon, Kyle Deshasier) 3:58; 3. Lake City (Brady Becker, Christian Park, Darin Kunkel, Dayne Blair) 3:59; 5. St. Francis (Niklas Myers, Riley Pattinson, Josiah Finch, Lewis Walter) 4:10.
Girls 4x400M: 2. Lake City (Cohoon, MEgan Gottschall, Lauren Brooms, Fox) 5:03; 3. St. Francis (Maddie Gallagher, Helen Myler, Kayla Macnowski, Annie Paulson) 5:15; 5. Mesick (Rebecca McCree, Shannyn Spencer, Lexy Abraham, Jillian Hillier) 6:03.
Boys 4x800M: 2. Buckley (Pasbjerg, J. Kulawiak, DuCheny, Lorenzo Tognetti) 9:27.4; Lake City (Marcus Booms, Felix Kaiser, Gabe Comp, Peter Maddox) 9:40.
Girls 4x800M: 3. St. Francis (Helen Myler, Rylee Duffing, Grace Slocum, Sophia Rhein) 11:20; 5. Lake City (Anna Ponce, Kara McGiness, Hayleigh Vandertuig, Megan Gottschall) 12:59.
Boys shot put: 4. Rowland Ball (LC) 41-10; 5Tyler Apple (BCK) 39-9.
Girls shot put: T2. Taylor Matthews (BCK) 30-8.5; 4. Avery Matthews (BCK) 27-10.5.
Boys discus: 4. Apple 115-6; 5. Deven Pawlowski (MSK) 107-5.
Girls discus: 3. Jaiden Brimmer (BCK) 94-9; Leah Stickney (MCC) 75-4.
Boys high jump: 1. Kyle Kaczanowski (BCK) 5-8; 2. Joey Andrews (TCSF) 5-6; 3. Gavin Bisballe (LC) 5-6; 5. Isaiah Millward (TCSF) 5-2.
Boys pole vault: 1. Caleb Doe (LC) 12-0; 4. Connery Urie (LC) 9-0; 5. Lee Pizana (MCC) 9-0.
Girls pole vault: 1. Magdalen Kleinrichert (TCSF) 7-6; 3. Lauren Booms (LC) 6-6.
Boys long jump: 1. Joey Andrews (TCSF) 20-0.75; 3. Lewis Walter (TCSF) 16-8.
Girls long jump: 1. Maya Padisak (TCSF) 14-4.75.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.