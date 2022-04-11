LANSING — The Traverse City St. Francis varsity track and field team left Lansing with two top-five team finishes Saturday.
The boys team took second place in the Lansing Catholic Relays with 48.5 points, tied with Sparta, and the girls finished fifth with 45 points.
Top three individual finishes from St. Francis include:
Boys 100M: 1. Joey Andrews 10.9; 2. Cam Sellers 11.0; T3. Tommy Donahue 11.1; T3. Josiah Finch 11.1; T3. Brendan Endres 11.1.
Girls 100M: 1. Maya Padisak 12.64; 2. Kate Jensen 13.59; 3. Gwyneth Passinault 14.28.
Boys 200M: 1. Sellers 22.3.
Girls 200M: 2. Padisak 27.7.
Boys 800M: 2. Thomas Richards 2:06.
Boys 1200M: 2. Connor Donahue 3:39; 3. Tucker Krumm 3:42.
Boys 1600M: 3. Josh Slocum 5:01.
Girls 1200M: 2. Grace Slocum 4:11; 3. Mary Masserant 4:11.
Girls 3200M: 2. Sophia Rhein 11:52.
Boys 4x100M: 2. Andrews, Sellers, Burke Flowers, Brenden Endres 46.8.
Girls 4x100M: 3. Padisak, Jensen, Passinault, Sophia Ellalasingham 55.2.
Girls 4x200M: 3. Padisak, Jensen, Megan Arntz, Ellalasingham 1:54.7.
Girls high jump: 3. Arntz 4-6.
Boys pole vault: 2. Endres 12-6.
Girls pole vault: 3. Magdalen Kleinrichert 7-0.
Boys long jump: 2. Andrews 20-4.
Girls long jump: Padisak 14-9.
TRACK & FIELD
Benzie boys 6th, girls 9th at Falcon Invite
Top three finishers for Benzie Central at the Freeland Falcon Invitational
Girls 200M: 3. Gloria Stepanovich 28.59.
Boys 400M: 3. Dalton Geetings 54.57.
Girls 400M. 2. Elise Johnson 1:04.25.
Girls 1600M: 2. Mylie Kelly 5:33.61.
Girls 4x800: 3. Ava Iverson, Johnson, Ella Gaylord, Kelly 10:46.28.
Boys shot put: 3. Ryan Kincaid 41-1.
Girls shot put: 1. Liathano Ramirez 33-1.
Girls long jump: 1. Stepanovich 16-2.25
BASEBALL
Midland 2, 6
TC West 1, 5
Traverse City West: Wyatt Danilowicz 3 IP, 6K, 2 2B; Baylor Baldwin 2B; Sam Reynolds 4.1 IP, 4K.
UP NEXT: The Titans (0-2) play at Mount Pleasant on Monday.
Midland JV 8, 9
TC West JV 1, 5
Traverse City West: Simon McManus 4 hits; Mike Healy 3 hits.
SOFTBALL
Midland 12, 7
TC Central 5, 3
Traverse City Central: Cate Heethuis 2 hits, RBI; Hannah Fellows 2 hits, 3 runs; Katelyn Gaylord 2 hits, run; Izzy Covert 3 hits, 2 runs; Kailey Poortenga 2 hits, 2 RBI, run; McKenzie Reed 2 hits, 2 RBI, run, 4 IP; Audrey Williams 6 IP.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (0-2) travel to Kalkaska on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.