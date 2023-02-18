ALPENA — Cam Givens wins round two.
Givens and the Alpena Wildcats topped his former team and his dad’s Traverse City Central Trojans 3-2 Friday at Northern Lights Arena in Alpena to win the Wildcats’ first Big North Conference hockey since the 2018-19 season, Cam’s second as an assistant on the other side of the league.
Koen Burkholder scored two goals for Chris Givens’ Trojans, with assists going to Devin Garner and Hunter Folgmann. Brady Faille stopped 25 Alpena shots.
Chris Givens earned his 428th varsity coaching win Wednesday against Gaylord, moving him into ninth place on Michigan’s all-time high school coaching wins list.
Reid Meinhardt, Harrison Kaszubowski and Cam Young scored Alpena’s goals. Aidan Schultz made 21 saves.
Alpena won both matchups so far this season, and the Trojans (14-8-3, 8-2-0 BNC) play the Wildcats (22-3, 10-0 BNC) in their next game, facing off in regionals back at Northern Lights Arena at 6 p.m. Feb. 25. Marquette (17-6-2) and the Lakeshore Badgers (0-23) are in the other half of the Division 2 regional bracket and play a day earlier at Northern Lights.
TC West
TC West: Brandon Meyers 2 goals, assist; Carter Dobb goal, assist; Reece Robertson 3 assists; Seth Munro goal; Gavin Hysell assist; Mason West 31 saves.
UP NEXT: The Titans (8-16-1) play Muskegon Reeths-Puffer next Friday in regionals at Patterson Ice Arena in Grand Rapids.
Bay Reps 8
Grandville 0
Reps: Tyeson Griffore hat trick; Grant Lucas 2 goals; Larson Millar goal; Ethan Egelski goal; Noah Endres goal; Riley Pierce assist; Campbell Holland assist; Nick Dashner assist; Ryan Lannen assist; game ended with 3:37 left due to mercy rule.
UP NEXT: The Reps (16-6-2) travel Saturday to Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central.
TC Central 61
Gaylord 30
TC Central: Anthony Ribel 22 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Jaden Clark 8 points, 5 rebounds; Brayden Halliday 8 points; Landen Miller 6 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (8-10, 6-2 BNC) host Petoskey next Friday; the Blue Devils (10-8, 2-6 BNC) host Hillman, Monday.
TC West 67
Alpena 63
TC West: Ben Habers 17 points; Quinten Gillespie 14 points; Lincoln Lockhart 10 points; Max Ogden 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans (8-11, 5-4 BNC) host Cadillac next Friday.
Petoskey 54
Cadillac 53
Petoskey: Cade Trudeau game-winning bucket with 20 seconds remaining, 18 points; Jimmy Marshall 16 points (all in 2nd half).
Cadillac: Charlie Howell 23 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (14-4, 7-2 BNC) host Big Rapids (15-1) Tuesday; Petoskey (13-5, 6-3 BNC) hosts Benzie Central, Tuesday.
TC St. Francis 64
Kalkaska 29
TC St. Francis: Wyatt Nausadis 29 points, 4 assists, 3 steals; John Hagelstein 11 points, 7 steals, 3 rebounds, 3 assists; Owen Somerville 7 points; Isaiah Millward 6 points.
Kalkaska: Thurston Booy 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (15-3, 11-1 LMC) host Boyne City, Tuesday; the Blazers (5-12, 2-10 LMC) travel Monday to Charlevoix.
Boyne City 74
Charlevoix 46
Boyne City: Alex Calcaterra 24 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 10-11 FG; Jack Neer 14 points, 4 rebounds; Jaden Alger 12 points, 8 rebounds, 6-10 FG; Mason Wilcox 8 points, 5 assists, 2 steals.
Charlevoix: Ryan Pearl 18 points; Troy Nickel 12 points; Hudson Vollmer 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (17-2, 12-0 LMC) travel Tuesday to TC St. Francis; the Rayders (2-16, 1-11 LMC) host Kalkaska, Monday.
Elk Rapids 83
East Jordan 62
Elk Rapids: Spencer Ball 23 points, 8 assists, 6 steals; Haven Somers 14 points, 5 steals; Brendon Shockley 8 points, 5 rebounds.
East Jordan: Korbyn Russell 15 points; Devon Olstrom 12 points; Angel Delgado 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks (12-6, 7-5 LMC) host Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Monday; the Red Devils (4-13, 2-10 LMC) host Bellaire in their cancer awareness game Monday.
Harbor Springs 64
Grayling 34
Grayling: Maddox Mead 12 points, 5 rebounds; Fletcher Quinlan 7 points; Tristan Demlow 5 points.
Harbor Springs: Braeden Flynn 21 points; Tyler Piper 16 points; Brady Keiser 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (11-7, 7-5 LMC) travel Tuesday to Elk Rapids; the Rams (9-9, 6-6 LMC) travel Wednesday to Glen Lake.
Benzie Central 61
Leland 23
Benzie Central: Jaxon Childers 27 points; Miles Pritchett 14 points; Rowan Zickert 6 points.
Leland: Logan DeFour 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (10-7, 9-3 NWC) host Glen Lake at 7 p.m. Saturday; the Comets (2-16, 0-12 NWC) visit Grand Traverse Academy, Tuesday.
Onekama 54
Kingsley 50
Kingsley: Chase Bott 22 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks; Zack Middleton 12 points, 3 rebounds; Jameson Stewart 7 points, 3 rebounds.
Onekama: Caden Bradford 18 points, 4 rebounds; Sawyer Christiansen 14 points, 5 steals, 4 rebounds; Luke Bradford 7 points, 6 rebounds; Arden Bradford 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Portagers (11-8, 7-6 NWC) visit Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Wednesday; the Stags (5-13, 5-8 NWC) host TC Christian, Wednesday.
Bellaire 75
Forest Area 16
Bellaire: Drake Koepke 23 points, 5 steals; Jayden Hanson 12 points, 9 rebounds; Dawson Derrer 12 points, 5 rebounds; Kaden Battershell 7 points, 2 steals.
Forest Area: Hunter Boggs 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (9-8, 6-7 SVC) travel Monday to East Jordan; Forest Area (0-14, 0-12 SVC) hosts Inland Lakes, Tuesday.
Central Lake 57
Joburg-Lewiston 56
Central Lake: Garrison Barrett 24 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals; Drayten Evans 20 points, 6 rebounds, 3-3 on 3-pointers.
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Thomas Fox 15 points; Colin Basinski 14 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (8-11, 7-6 SVC) host Gaylord St. Mary, Tuesday; the Cardinals (1-16, 1-11 SVC) travel Tuesday to Bellaire.
Pellston 53
Mancelona 45
Mancelona: Aiden Dixon 13 points; Ryan Naumcheff 7 points.
Pellston: Cobe Dyer 29 points.
UP NEXT: The Ironmen (6-11, 6-7 SVC) host Pickford, Monday.Mesick 51
Brethren 47
Bear Lake 42
Bear Lake: Grady Harless 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Myles Harless 11 points, 10 rebounds; Thibaut Salvi 7 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block; Cole Merrill 5 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 1 block.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (9-8, 9-5 WMD) host Baldwin, Wednesday; the Lakers (7-12, 5-10 WMD) travel Monday to Big Rapids Crossroads.
McBain 70
Houghton Lake 42
McBain: Evan Haverkamp 18 points; Ben Rodenbaugh 17 points; Braylon Pace 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (15-4, 13-1 HC) travel Monday to Pine River.
Manton 54
Lake City 37
Manton: Lincoln Hicks 15 points; Nolan Moffit 11 points; Michael Hicks 10 points.
Lake City: Jace Goodrich 13 points; James VanderBrook 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (3-16, 2-12 HC) travel Thursday to McBain; the Rangers (7-12, 5-9 HC) host Houghton Lake, next Friday.
McBain NMC 41
Pine River 26
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Ethan Bennett 10 points, 4 blocks; Brant Winkle 9 points, 7 rebounds; Blake DeZeeuw 9 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists; Nathan Eisenga 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (14-5, 12-4 HC) visit Frankfort, Tuesday.
Alpena 43
TC West 24
TC West: Raegan LaCross 7 points
UP NEXT: The Titans (4-16, 2-7 Big North) host Cadillac next Friday.
Petoskey 43
Cadillac 25
Petoskey: Grayson Guy 11 points; Caitlyn Matelski 9 points; Kenzie Bromley 9 points; Hope Wegmann 6 points.
Cadillac: Madelyn Shamanek 8 points; Joslyn Seeley 6 points.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (13-7, 8-1 BNC) travels Monday to Sault Ste. Marie; the Vikings (6-14, 2-7 BNC) host Ludington, Wednesday.
GT Academy 42
Mesick 25
Grand Traverse Academy: Megan Pavwoski 12 points, 6 rebounds, 4 blocks, 2 steals; Julia Jones 8 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block; Alleah Dix 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals.
Mesick: Kayla McCoy 13 points; Kelsey Quiggin 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Mustangs (7-8) travel Tuesday to Leland; the Bulldogs (8-12) host Big Rapids Crossroads, Thursday.
Glen Lake 66
Frankfort 28
Glen Lake: Maddie Bradford 28 points, 10 rebounds; Ruby Hogan 18 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 steals; Eleanor Valkner 8 points, 12 rebounds.
Frankfort: Kylee Harris 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (17-2, 13-0 NWC) host Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Monday; the Panthers (10-10, 5-7 NWC)
Kingsley 69
Onekama 27
Kingsley: Kaylee Schelich 21 points (hit 7 3-pointers); Claire Dutton 11 points; Hannah Grahn 10 points.
Onekama: Hailey Hart 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Stags (12-8, 10-3 NWC) host TC St. Francis, Tuesday.
Benzie Central 40
Leland 24
Benzie Central: Gloria Stepanovich 13 points; Kara Johnson 9 points; Flora Zickert 8 points.
Leland: Mallory Lowe 10 points; Lorna Wilson 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (14-6, 10-3 NWC) host Manistee Catholic, Tuesday; the Comets (11-8, 7-6 NWC) host Grand Traverse Academy, Tuesday.
McBain NMC 39
Pine River 30
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Paige Ebels 19 points, 3 assists, 4 steals; Emma Tossey 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Jada VanNoord 6 points, 5 rebounds; Alaina Rozeveld 8 rebounds, 4 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (8-10, 6-9 HC) host Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart, Tuesday.
