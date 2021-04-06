CLARE — Northern Michigan softball, meet Avery Parker.
The Gaylord freshman started her varsity career in style, throwing a four-inning perfect game in a 15-0 win over Clare. Parker struck out five and didn’t allow a hit or walk over four frames.
She threw 29 of 34 pitches for strikes.
The Blue Devils bats also were hot, pounding out 13 hits as Gaylord started a half dozen freshmen. Braleigh Miller, Alexis Shepherd, Jayden Jones, Alexis Kozlowski, Parker and Addison Wangler each had two hits. Wangler drove in three runs, and Miller, Shepherd, Jones and Kozlowski each put up two RBIs. Haylee DePew and Miller each tripled, while both of Jones’ hits were three-baggers.
Gaylord (2-0) won the second contest 10-3.
Abby Radulski struck out three in four innings and Jones fanned three in three frames.
Jones hit a home run as part of a 2-for-3 game with four runs and two RBIs. Radulski also drove in two, and Catilin Robbins tripled.
The Devils travel Thursday to Tawas.
BASEBALL
Benzie Central 4 6
Mason Co. Central 5 6
Benzie Central (0-1-1): Game 1 — Danny Wallington 2-2, 2 RBI, bb; Game 2 — Dylan Bates 4 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 K; Louie Alpers 1-1, RBI, bb; Bates 1-3, R.
UP NEXT: The Huskies host Ludington, Friday.
SOCCER
Reed City 4
Kingsley 0
Kingsley (0-1): Lauren Davis 20 saves.
UP NEXT: The Stags play in the Comet Cup at McBain NMC on Saturday, along with the hosts, Buckley and Reed City.