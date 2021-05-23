KINGSLEY — The Kingsley Softball Invitational pitted two of the best defensive squads in northern Michigan against each other Saturday and a season-low run total was the result.
Gaylord defeated Kingsley 1-0 in the final game of the invitational at Kingsley High School to move to 30-1 on the season. Thanks to the stellar defense by the Stags (28-7), Saturday is only the second time this season the Blue Devils have been held to fewer than three runs.
Jayden Jones nearly tossed a perfect game for her second straight outing, allowing only one hit to Kingsley's Katelyn Lyon during the game. Jones struck out five players as the Blue Devils' defense cut down batter after batter.
Alexa Sweat took the loss for Kingsley as the Blue Devils scored their only run in the top of the first. Karly Roelofs, who hit a grand slam earlier in the day, stepped in to hold Gaylord scoreless the rest of the way from the circle while allowing only two more hits.
Jones was responsible for the only run of the game after she reached base on a hit in the first and was batted in by Alexis Kozlowski's double. Avery Parker also had a hit for Gaylord.
See below for more results from the Kingsley Invitational.
SOFTBALL
Kingsley Invitational
Charlevoix 10
Kalkaska 3
Charlevoix: Madelyn Sandison WP, 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, ER, 9 K; Avery Zipp 3-3, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI.
Kalkaska: Michelle Michelin LP, 7 H, 10 R, 5 ER, 8 K; Mia Miller 2B, 2 RBI; Maddy Wilkinson 2-3; Jordyn Disbrow 3-3, R.
Kingsley 5
Charlevoix 4
Kingsley: Karly Roelofs WP, 7 IP, 7 H, 4 R, ER, 7 K; Roelofs grand slam, 4 RBI, R; Alexa Sweat H; Hannah Grahn R.
Charlevoix: Zoe Brodie R; Avery Zipp 2B, R, RBI; Kate Klinger R; Sandison LP.
Gaylord 6
Kalkaska 1
Gaylord: Abby Radulski WP, 6 IP, 6 H, R, ER, 2 K; Braleigh Miller H, 2 R; Alexis Shepherd H, R; Jayden Jones 2 R; Alexis Kozlowski 2-3, R; Avery Parker 3-4, 3B, 4 RBI.
Kalkaska: Mia Miller LP, 9 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 5 K; Miller 2-3; Alli DeVol H, R; Lauren Judd H.
Gaylord 1
Kingsley 0
Gaylord: Jones WP, 6 IP, H, 0 R, 5 K; Jones H, R; Kozlowski 2B, RBI; Parker H.
Kingsley: Sweat LP, 1.2 IP, 2 H, ER, K, BB; Roelofs 4.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, K; Katelyn Lyon H.
UP NEXT: Gaylord (30-1) at TC Central, Tuesday; Kingsley (28-7) at Frankfort, Wednesday.
Randy Weber Invitational at Glen Lake
Holton 8
Glen Lake 0
Glen Lake: Arianna Heath H; Maddy Blough H; Taylor Semple LP, 3 K, 2 BB, 8 R, 3 ER.
Hillman 12
Glen Lake 5
Glen Lake: Arianna Heath 2 H, 2 R; Olivia Mikowski 2 RBI, 3B; Semple LP.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (11-15) at Benzie Central, Tuesday.
TC West goes 1-2 at Bay City Invite
North Branch 7
TC West 3
TC West: Kaci Sowers LP, 6 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 3 K; Mallory Smith H; Lauren Tkach R; Sowers H, R.
Bay City Western 6
TC West 1
TC West: Brittany Steimel LP, 7 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 9 K, 2 BB; Sowers 2-4, R; Lydia Heymes 2B, RBI; Mallory Smith 2B.
TC West 10
Freeland 9
TC West: Bell Gulliver WP, 3.1 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 4 K; Steimel 4-4, 4 RBI, 3 R, HR, 2B; Heymes 2-4, RBI, 2 R, 2 2B; Ava Tiesworth 2-4, 2 RBI; Taylor Phillips H, R, RBI; Cherrie McSawby H, R, RBI.
UP NEXT: TC West (20-10-1) at Cadillac, Tuesday.
Cadillac 4
McBain 1
Cadillac: Ashlyn Lundquist WP, 7 IP, 3 H, R, 0 ER, 14 K; Lundquist RBI, 2 SB; Stella Belcom H, 2 RBI; Emma Maury 2-3, R; Brooklyn Hoffert H, R; Lyke Sims 3B.
Cadillac 15
Ludington 0
Cadillac: Lundquist WP, 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 8 K; Lundquist 2-3, 3 R, RBI; Alana Hoffert 2-4, 2 R, 4 RBI; Mady Smith 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Molly McKeever H, RBI; Marise Wilde H, R, RBI.
UP NEXT: Cadillac (15-10) hosts TC West, Tuesday.
BASEBALL
Freeland 8
Cadillac 2
Cadillac: Cole Jenema LP, 2.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 K; Miles Maury 2-3, RBI; Ethan Sharpe 2-3, R; Kaleb McKinley H; Carson Rasio H; Nathan Moore 2-3, RBI.
Ludington 4
Cadillac 3
Cadillac (4-13-2): Derek Satchell LP, 5 IP, 7 H, 4 R, ER, 2 K; Keenan Siminski H, R, RBI; Cole Jenema 2-3, RBI; Kaleb McKinley 2-3, R, RBI.
Bear Lake 7 1
Lk Leelanau SM 1 4
Game 1: Lake Leelanau St. Mary — August Schaub LP, 6 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 8 K; A. Schaub 2-3; Alex Flores H, RBI.
Game 2: Lake Leelanau St. Mary — Jake Schaub WP, 6 IP, 4 H, R, 0 ER, 11 K; J. Schaub H, R; Nick Dashner 2B, R; August Schaub R, 2 SB; Reece Vanderwulp 2-2.
Rudyard 6 15
Suttons Bay 2 2
Game 1: Suttons Bay — Jake Murphy LP, 6.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 7 K; Lucas Gordon H, R; Hugh Periard 2-3, RBI; Michael Wittman H, R.
Game 2: Suttons Bay — Periard LP, 1.1 IP, 2 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 5 BB; Cameron Alberts H; Wittman H; Corbin Alberts H; Ben Murphy H, R, RBI; Tyler Porter RBI.
UP NEXT: Suttons Bay (13-13) at Central Lake, Tuesday.
TC West 7
Whitehall 1
TC West: Luke Robertson WP, 3 IP, H, 0 R, 6 K; Charlie Jeffery H, R; Wyatt Danilowicz 2B, 2 R; Aidan Rapin H, 2 R; Ian Robertson 2 RBI, R; Aiden Dungan 2B, 2 RBI, R; Collin Flansburg 2-2, RBI.
TC West 8
Bay City John Glenn 6
TC West: Danilowicz WP, 2.2 IP, H, 0 R, 6 K; Gavin Brown 2B, 2 R, RBI; Jeffery 2 H, 2 RBI; David Dimondo 2-4, RBI, R; Ian Robertson H, R, RBI, 2 SB.
UP NEXT: TC West (20-9) at Cadillac, Tuesday.
Saline 4 9
TC Central 3 4
Game 1: TC Central — Alex Schmitt LP, IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER; Josh Klug 2 H, 9 K, 0 R, 5 IP; Schmitt 2B; Luke Linder H, RBI; J.J. Dutmers H, 2 RBI; Reed Seabase H, R.
Game 2: TC Central — Josef Meyer LP, 4 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 4 K; Will Dawson 2-4, 3 RBI, 3B; Dominic Palamara H; Seabase 2-3, SB; Schmitt H, RBI.
UP NEXT: TC Central (21-5-1) at Gaylord, Tuesday.
Climax-Scotts 3
Frankfort 2
Frankfort: Logan Lewis LP, 6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 K; Fletcher Anderson H, R; Griffen Anderson H, R; Lewis H, RBI.
Randy Weber Invitational
Glen Lake 5
Gaylord SM 4
Glen Lake: Ryan Flores WP, 2 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 2 K; Jon Popp 4 IP, H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 K; Flores 2-3, 2 RBI, R; Sean Galla 3-4, RBI; Connor Ciolek RBI; Drew Barber 2 H
Gaylord St. Mary: Gavin Bebble LP, 3.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER; Conrad Korte 3 IP, 3 H, ER, 3 K; Sam Sircely 2-3, 2 RBI, R; Dillon Croff H, RBI; Devin O'Dell RBI.
Gaylord SM 15
Hillman 3
Gaylord St. Mary: Dillon Croff WP, 3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER; Gavin Bebble 3-4, 3 RBI, SB, 2 R; Korte 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2B; Brody Jeffers 3-4, 2 RBI, 2 2B, 2 R; Sircely 3-4, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2 2B; Dom Kiester RBI.
UP NEXT: Gaylord St. Mary (14-8) hosts Pellston, Monday.
Glen Lake 5
Hillman 3
Glen Lake: Luke Daniels WP, 2.2 IP, 2 H, K; Jackson Ciolek 2 H, RBI; Daniels 2B, RBI; Griffin Middleton H, 2 RBI.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (19-5) at Benzie Central, Tuesday.
Kingsley Invitational
Kingsley 17
Charlevoix 0
Kingsley: Jayden Inthisone WP, 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 6 K, 2 BB; Owen Graves 2-3, 3RBI, 3 R, HR, 3B; Evan Douglass 3-4, R, 2 RBI; Inthisone 3-3, 4RBI, 2 R, 2B, HR; Joe Lewis H, R, 2 RBI; Brady Harrand 2-3, 3 R, RBI; Kenton Ray H, R, RBI.
Gaylord 3
Kingsley 1
Kingsley: Lewis LP, 4 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 8 K; Graves H; Beau LaTulip R.
SOCCER
Leland 1
Charlevoix 0
Leland: Sutton Leiter goal; Tatum Kareck assist; Jen Estrada shutout.
GOLF
Charlevoix wins Lake Michigan Conference Championship
Team scores: Charlevoix 312; TC St. Francis 324; Elk Rapids 326; Boyne City 345; Harbor Springs 368; Grayling 456; Kalkaska 460; East Jordan 471.
Charlevoix:Jake Beaudoin 72; Sam Pletcher 72; Hudson Vollmer 80; Jack Gaffney 88.
TC St. Francis: Josh Lavely 70; Jake Beaudoin 72; Sam PLetcher 72; Griffin Mawson 73.
Elk Rapids: Josh Lavely 70 (low medalist and conference champion); Preston Ball 82; Mitchell Emke 83; Spencer Ball 91.
Boyne City: Kolton Stadt 81; Ryan Reynolds 86; Aidan Brehm 87; Alec Sherman-Brown 91.
Grayling: Bryson Cobb 103; Anthony Fisher 109; Gage Modert 114; Logan Cobb 130.
Kalkaska: Cooper Swikoski 95; Logan Whiteford 112; Nick Little 124; Cot Little 129.
East Jordan: JJ Weber 92; Alex Rodgers 124; Aidan Hall 126; Josh Nise 129.