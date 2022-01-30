GAYLORD — The host Blue Devils kept three wrestling championships for themselves in Saturday’s Northern Michigan Championships.
The rest went to teams from all over northern Michigan, with Traverse City Central bringing back two titles and one each going to Traverse City West, Petoskey, Kingsley and Traverse City St. Francis.
Boyne City senior Tim Bowman cleaned up in the 125-pounds weight class, winning his first three matches by pin before an 8-6 decision over a two-time state placer in Gladstone’s Michael Brazeau in the championship match.
Bowman kept his record perfect at 35-0, showing up to the medals ceremony in a suit and sunglasses. TC Central sophomore Brady Slocum (21-11) took fifth place with a 2:43 pin in his final match, with Gaylord freshman Blake Davis (20-5) placing eighth.
TC West sophomore Alex Reynolds won the 103-pound class, knocking off Gaylord’s Sunni LaFond 7-2 in the semifinals and beating Pinconning’s Maverick Rivard by fall in 4:40 in the title match to improve to 18-9 on the season.
LaFond (23-5) finished third at 103, with Benzie Central’s Benjamin DeRidder (26-12) seventh.
TC Central junior Dutch Ballan (18-2) won all three of his matches by pin to claim the 130-pound title.
Kingsley junior Isaac Grahn (30-7) took third with a win over Gaylord senior Joey Zaremba (13-4), and Charlevoix junior Sam Fry (13-5) placed eighth.
Trojans senior Ethan Ramsey (20-7) won Central’s other title, taking a 4-0 decision in the 189-pound finals over Kingsley junior Sam Goethals (30-4). Gaylord senior Kaeden Yocum (25-4) placed fourth and Charlevoix sophomore Landon Swanson (22-7) seventh.
TC St. Francis senior Gavin Wilmoth improved to 14-1 with a 4-0 day that included a 5-2 decision over Gaylord sophomore Ty Bensinger (28-2) in the 160-pound finals. Kingsley junior Kyan Fessenden (25-5) placed third, TC Central senior John Lalonde (11-14) took seventh and Charlevoix sophomore Trevor Streeter (19-5) placed eighth.
Gaylord senior Gabe Thompson (24-2) recorded three straight technical falls before a 10-3 win over TC St. Francis junior Josiah Schaub (10-4) in the 135-pound finals. Kingsley junior Justin Grahn (35-4) placed third with a 6-3 decision over Benzie Central sophomore Jacob Gillison (33-9), who took fourth.
Blue Devils junior Gus James (25-5) won two matches by pin and two by decision on the way to the 140-pound title.
TC West junior Jon Palmer (28-10) took third, winning his last match by injury default over Petoskey freshman Brendan Swiss (32-5).
Kalkaska senior Justin Harlan (22-8) placed sixth and Benzie sophomore Owen Cruden (27-10) seventh.
Gaylord junior Brayden Gautreau kept his record perfect at 28-0, posting a 4-0 record at 171. Kingsley senior Kaden Patterson (28-8) took seventh and Charlevoix freshman Brady Jess (20-7) claimed eighth.
Petoskey junior Trevor Swiss (34-1) won by pin three times before taking the 145-pound championship match 6-5 over Oscoda’s Anthony Ward. Gaylord sophomore Benny Blyveis (18-2) placed third and Mancelona senior Wyatt Fleet (27-8) was sixth.
Kingsley senior Aiden Shier posted three pins in a row at 152 pounds before a 7-3 finals win over Gaylord senior Bennett Sides (19-6). Mancelona senior Justin Johnson (19-18) took sixth and Benzie Central junior Cael Katt (29-9) was seventh.
TC Central junior Remy Soper (9-4) placed fourth at heavyweight, posting two pins along the way. Gaylord senior Aaron Kassuba (18-7) took sixth and Kingsley junior Ray VanDyke (18-7) eighth.
Gaylord sophomore Riley Hush (23-3) finished runner-up at 215 pounds, with Kingsley senior Alex Smith (18-4) third, Benzie freshman Parker Rinehart (15-21) seventh and Charlevoix sophomore Adam Streeter (11-12) eighth.
St. Francis sophomore Tyler Sheeran (9-5) placed third at 112, with Gaylord freshman Austin Morse (22-9) sixth and Petoskey sophomore Ryan Cook (21-10) eighth.
TC West sophomore Caden Solomon (18-7) took seventh at 199, with Benzie freshman Conner Wenkel (29-13) eighth.
BOYS HOOPS
Benzie Central 85
Buckley 67
Quinn Zickert scored a game-high 23 points in a Northwest Conference game played at Davenport University.
Benzie Central (10-1, 7-1 Northwest): Zickert 23 points; Nate Childers 18 points; Michael Wooten 13 points; Chaz Grundy 12 points; Jaxon Childers 10 points.
Buckley (8-2, 6-2 Northwest): Kyle Kaczanowski 16 points; Landon Kulawiak 13 points; Tyler Milarch 13 points; Jackson Kulawiak 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Huskies host Onekama, Tuesday; the Bears travel Tuesday to Glen Lake.
TC Bulldogs 70
Interlochen 22
TC Bulldogs: Evan Stipe 22 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds; Charlie Corwin 18 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Levi Schultz 15 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals.
TC Bulldogs 73
Cadillac homeschool 32
TC Bulldogs: Schultz 20 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists; Stipe 17 points, 10 assists, 3 steals; Tyler Ritola 9 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (9-2) play the Cadillac homeschoolers, Friday.
GIRLS HOOPS
Manistee Catholic 40
Pentwater 39
Manistee Catholic (5-1, 5-0 West Michigan D): Kaylyn Johnson 15 points, 10 rebounds; Grace Kidd 7 points, 2 steals; Leah Stickney 7 points, 4 steals.
UP NEXT: The Sabers host Hesperia on Tuesday before a road game Wednesday with Mesick and hosting Bear Lake, Saturday.