RICHLAND — Gaylord baseball got their first win of the season in dominating fashion.
In the first game of their road doubleheader against Richland Gull Lake, Gaylord won 9-5, but lost the second game, 10-3.
Luke Enders, Will Bethuy, and Aidan Locker split the pitching duties for Gaylord (1-3) in the first game, combining for six strikeouts. Enders tossed the first four innings, striking out four with one run and four hits allowed, while collecting the win.
Bethuy threw for two innings, allowing two hits, three runs and striking out two.
Gaylord tacked in 11 hits, with Torino Lamerato (two), Bethuy (two), and Louden Stradling (two) all putting up multiple hits. They each had stolen a base, with Bethuy swiping two.
Bethuy also had a double and three RBIs to add to his stat sheet.
Enders went 2-for-3 in the second game to help Gaylord take a 3-0 lead in the first inning after hitting a home run, his first one on the season.
Richland would storm back in the fifth, tacking on nine runs.
Gaylord welcomes Rudyard on Tuesday for their home-opening doubleheader.
BASEBALL
#4 Midland 0 6
TC West 1 1
Game 1: Traverse City West — Jack Griffiths WP 6 IP, 11 K, 2 BB; Ian Robertson SV; Quinten Gillespie H,; Griffiths H; Caden Stoops H; Hunter Witham RBI.
Game 2: TC West — Gillespie H; Robertson H; Maverick Richard H.
UP NEXT: The Titans (2-2) travel to Plainwell on Friday.
Saginaw Heritage 2 2
Petoskey 1 0
Petoskey: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (0-2) welcomes Harbor Springs on Monday.
Kalkaska goes 0-2 at Williamston Invite
Paw Paw 15, Kalkaska 4 — No stats reported.
Williamston 7, Kalkaska 5 — No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blazers (0-2) travel to Manton on Monday.
SOFTBALL
Vicksburg 17 16
Petoskey 0 0
Petoskey: No stats provided.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (1-3) welcomes Cheboygan on Wednesday.
Williamston 15
Kalkaska 4
Kalkaska: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blazers (0-1) welcome Pine River on Monday.
SOCCER
Troy Athens 5
TC West 0
TC West: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Titans (1-1) travel to Elk Rapids on Tuesday.
Suttons Bay 6
Carson City 1
Suttons Bay: Sunshine Crisanto 2 goals,; Lauren Lint 2 goals, 1 assist; Megan U'Ren 2 goals, 1 assist; Bettyann Cornutt 1 assist; Madelyn Hamilton 1 assist.
UP NEXT: Suttons Bay (1-0) travels to Leland on Monday for their Northwest Conference opener.
Troy Athens JV 5
TC West JV 0
UP NEXT: Titans travel Friday to Glen Lake for a scrimmage.
LACROSSE
TC United 8
Vicksburg 1
Traverse City United: Gavin Hysell 2 goals, 1 assist; Caleb Lewandowski 3 goals, 1 assist; Jackson Dobreff 3 goals; Remy Soper 1 assist; Ethan Gerber 12 saves; Conner Kinsey 4 saves; Tyler Cooper led defense.
UP NEXT: TC United (2-1) travels to Grand Rapids Christian on Monday.
