TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City St. Francis only came away with a 7-3 win against Sault Ste. Marie but tied 1-1 against Charlevoix in the first game.
The Canadian Soo 19U team got on the board first in the first inning against the Gladiators, but St. Francis pulled away in the second after splashing four runs. Patrick Gallagher laid down a sacrifice bunt, scoring the first run and Jack Prichard added two more runs.
Prichard pitched through five, giving up three runs while striking out seven.
Gladiators pitcher Sam Wildfong was on the mound against the Rayders. Wildfong struck out seven through four, allowing two hits and runs, while walking five and allowing two earned runs.
Charlevoix held a 1-0 lead heading into the fourth, until the Glads scored two. The Gladiators didn't let another run the rest of the game. Rayders pitcher Patrick Sterrett only allowed zero hits and runs through three innings, striking out three.
The Gladiators welcome Traverse City Central on Wednesday. The Rayders travel to Benzie Central Wednesday.
Baseball
Trojans finish 1-1 at Pat Lowe Memorial Tournament
Scores: TC Central 6, DeWitt 5; Midland Dow 13, TC Central 0.
Traverse City Central: Reed Seabase R, H, RBI; Josh Klug R, H, RBI.
Pitching: Klug (W) 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K; Drew Rokos (S) 1.2 IP, 3 H, 3 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB.
TC West 3 18
Richland GL 16 6
Traverse City West: Quinten Gillespie 3 R, 2 H, 2 2B, SB, RBI; Mike Healy 4 R, 3 H, RBI, BB, 2B, 2 SB; Ian Robertson 3 R, 3 H, 2 RBI, 2 SB, 3 BB; Maverick Richard 3 R, 3 H, 3 RBI, BB; Isaac Kelsey 2 R, 2 BB; Hunter Witham 3 H, 2 R, 2 RBI.
Pitching: Robertson (W) 4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K; Caden Stoops 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, ER, 2 K.
Kalamazoo Christian 17 4
TC Christian 1 3
Traverse City Christian: Christian Brower R, H, SB, BB; Reece Broderick R, H, RBI, SB.
Manistee 3 1
Elk Rapids 1 6
Manistee: Jaret Edmondson 4 H, RBI; Eli Workman H; Donavyn Kirchinger R, H, 2B; Mason Robinson H, RBI.
Pitching: Kirchinger (W) 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K.
Elk Rapids: Brendan Fluty H, R, SB, RBI; Dominic Fortuna 3 R, H, SB; Carter Velliquette H, RBI, HR.
Pitching : Chase DeArment (L) CG, 6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 6K; Alex Barber (W) 3 IP, 2 H, R, H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.
Gaylord SM 22 15
McBain 1 10
Gaylord St. Mary: Gavin Bebble 7 R, 5 H, RBI, BB, 2 SB, 2B; Daniel Jacobson 7 R,4 H, 4 RBI, 2 BB, 2B, SB; Brodie Jeffers 6 R, 3 H, 4 RBI,HR, 2 BB, 2B, 2 SB; Dillon Croff 4 R, 4 H, 5 RBI, BB, 2 2B, SB; Donovan Blust 2 R, 5 H, 2B, 4 SB, 7 RBI; Brett Koscielniak 2 R, 3 H, 3 BB, 4 SB.
Pitching: Bebble (W) 4 IP, 2 H, R, H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K; Koscielniak (W) 1.1 IP, H, 3 R, 3 ER, BB, 2 K; Jacobson 2.2 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER 4 BB, 5 K.
McBain: Blayn Hughston R, H, 3 RBI, 2 BB, Holden Kanouse R, H, RBI, BB, SB; Gavin Schut R, H, RBI.
Gaylord 2-0 at St. Johns Invitational
Scores: Gaylord 7, Harper Creek 3; Gaylord 21, Grayling 6; St. Johns 13, Grayling 1.
Gaylord: Torino Lamerato 4 R, 4 H, 4 RBI, SB; Louden Stradling 4 R, 4 H, 2B, SB, 2 RBI; Luke Enders 2 H, 3 R, 5 RBI, 2B, SB; Will Bethuy H, SB; Isaac Hopp 3 R, 3 H, 2 RBI, 2B, Aidan Locker 3 R, 2 R, RBI, BB, 2B, SB.
Pitching: Enders 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K; Locker (W) 2 IP, 3 H, R, 1 ER, 0 BB, K; Hopp (W) 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K.
Garyling: Owen Triebold 2 R, BB; Logan Malonen 2 H, 2 RBI; Cole Dickie RBI; A Alex Hager RBI, A Clark R, H, RBI, 2B.
Softball
TC West 1-1 in Kentwood
Traverse City West 10, South Christian 3; Lowell 6, Traverse City West 5.
Traverse City West: Autumn McSawby 3 R, 4 H, BB, 3 RBI, HR; Piper Cavanaugh 5 H, 2 R, 2B, BB, RBI; Mallory Smith 3 R, 4 H, 3 RBI ; Delaney Witkop 2 R, 6 H, 3B, 3 RBI.
Pitching: Cavanaugh 6.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K.
Evart sweeps own Quad
Scores: Evart 19, Charlevoix, 0; Charlevoix 4, Benzie Central 1; Evart 15, Benzie Central 0.
Charlevoix: Avery Kita R, RBI; Haiydin Bissell R, H, 2B, SB, RBI; Aaliyah Hoag RBI.
Pitching: Kylie Dorst (W) 5 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K.
Benzie Central: Grace Heiges 4 H, BB; Lily Grandstaff H; Autumn Wallington H.
Eagles go 1-1 at Valley Lutheran Quad
Scores: Lake Leelanau St. Mary 10, Rudyard 0; St. Mary 0, Valley Lutheran 3.
St. Mary: Audrey Smith 3 R, 3 H, RBI, 2 BB; Delana Kirt 3 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 2B; Cathryn Mikowski H, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 3B; Leah Fleis R, H, RBI, 2 BB, 2B.
Pitching: Jenny Morio (W) 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K.
Petoskey 2-1 at Portland Invite
Scores: Holt 13, Petoskey 2; Petoskey 9 Ovid-Elsie 6; Petoskey 10, Portland 6.
Petoskey: Kenzie Bromley 3 R, 2 H, 3 RBI; Alexis Cadarette 2 R, 5 H, 2 2B, 2 RBI, BB, SB; Danyelle Cadarette 5 R, 5 H, 3 RBI, 2B, SB; Katie Hansen R, 4 H, 2B, 4 RBI.
LACROSSE
Mona Shores 13
TC United 12 OT
Traverse City United: Caleb Lewandowski 6 goals, 3 assists; Gavin Hysell goal, assist; Remy Soper 2 goals, assist; Jack Schripsema goal, Sam Tursman goal, Spencer Gerber assist, 9 ground balls; Ethan Gerber 10 saves.
Petoskey 6
Mattawan 6
No stats provided.
Soccer
Trojans 0-2 at Portage Northern Invitational
Scores: Portage Northern 3, Traverse City Central 2; Plainwell 2, Traverse City Central 1.
TC Central: Tessa Petty 2 goals, Nora Madion goal; Amelia Jordan 8 saves.
Gaylord 0-2 at Grand Ledge
Scores: East Kentwood 4, Gaylord 1; Grand Ledge 5, Gaylord 0.
Rayders win Comet Cup
Scores: McBain NMC 2, Leland 0; Charlevoix 1 (4-3 SO), Leland 1; Charlevoix 5, McBain 0
Charlevoix: Mikayla Sharrow 3 goal, Karlee Eaton 3 goals, assist; Ava Boss assist; Kylee Rice assist; Lena Sytsma-Reed assist; Addison Boop 13 saves.
TRACK
Stags finish second at Mohawk Relays
Girls teams scores: 1. Ithaca 96; 2. Kingsley 93.5; 3. Stanton Central Montcalm 76; 4. Manton 61.
Boys teams scores: 1. Ithaca 86; 2. Kingsley 85; 3. Stanton Central Montcalm 66; 4. Ravenna 57; 5. Manton 55
Girls event results: 3200 — Chloe Colton, Manton, 12:37.74; 100 relay — (2. Brooke Westenbarger; Sophia Hansen; Paityn Vanpelt; Kati Smith), Kingsley, 54.96; 200 relay — 2. (Paige Lenon, Norah Galton, Kelsey Saxton, Kaylin Mitchell), Kingsley, 1:59.85; 400 relay — 2. (Angela Porter, Kennedi Wahmhoff, Madison Morris, Mattie LaFreniere), Manton, 4:42.27; 800 relay — 3. (Sayla Bender, Isabell Peltier, Marisa Graham, Grace Hillier) Kingsley, 11:17.57; 1200 relay — 1. (Ellie Moran, Grace Taylor, Kati Smith, Sayla Bender), Kingsley, 3:25.15; 4x100 shuttle relay — 1. ( Sarah Wooer; Kaylin Mitchell; Brooke Westenbarger; Norah Galton), Kingsley, 1:12.24; dicus — 3. Avery Schichtel, Kinglsey, 92-03; pole vault — 1. Kati Smith 10-07.00, Kingsley; 2. Kelsey Saxton 9-00.00, Kingsley; long jump — 1. Kaylin Mitchell 15-09.25, Kingsley.
boys event results: 100 relay — 2. (Fabio Castro, Andrew Phillips, Luke Pettengil, Logan Baker), Manton, 47.53; 400 relay — 2. (Chase Bott, Maximus Goethals, Kaden Kolarik, Connor Johnson), Kingsley, 3:50.65; 1200 relay — 2. (Kaden Kolarik, David Whims, Connor Johnson, Zakkeus Bedford), Kingsley, 2:48.76; 4x110 shuttles hurdles — 1. (Aiden Hunt, Colten Goethals, Skylar Workman, Connor Johnson), Kingsley, 1:15.62; shot put — 2. Carter Schueller, Kingsley, 38-09.50; 3. Raymond Vandyke, Kingsley, 36-07.25; discus — 1. Chase Bott, Kingsley, 149-11; high jump — 2. Nolan Moffit, Manton, 5-10.00; pole vault — 1. Logan Baker, Manton; 10-06.00; long jump — 1. Andrew Phillips, Manton, 19-11.00.
Top 5 finishes: Elks, Benzie Central at Warrior Invite
Girls teams scores: 1. Shepherd 141; 2. Chippewa Hills 94.5; 3. Grand Rapids West Catholic 78; 4. Cedar Springs 70; 5. Elk Rapids 67.
Boys teams scores: 1. Hart 122; 2. Cedar Springs 121.5; 3. Benzie Central 89.5; 4. Shepherd 80; 5. Chippewa Hills 48
Girls events winners: 100 — Hunter Shellenbarger, Elk Rapids, 13.03; 1600 — Mylie Kelly, Benzie Central, 5:26.13.
Boys event winners: 800 — Pol Molins, Benzie Central, 2:01.14; 1600 — Hunter Jones, Benzie Central, 4:20.88; 3200 — Hunter Jones, Benzie Central, 9:46.48; 300 hurdles — Max Ward, Elk Rapids, 43.74; pole vault — Isaac Bowden, McBain NMC, 13-0.
Titans finish Top 2 at Freeland Invite
Girls team scores: 1. TC West 133; 2. Northville 114; 3. Midland 89; 4. H.H. Dow 64; 5. Gladwin 60.5.
Boys team scores: 1. Northville 135; 2. TC West 111; 3. Gladwin 65; 4. Midland 62; 5. H.H. Dow 56.
Girls event winners: 100 — Arianna Stallworth, TCW, 12.90; 800 — Ava King, TCW, 2:21.68; 1600 — King, 5:10.59; 100 relay — (Stallworth, Katie Rueckert, Emily Kelsey, Madalen Ferrill), TCW, 50.92; 200 relay — (Ferrill, Madeleine Keillor, Keira Murphy, Kelsey), TCW, 1:48.87.
Boys event winners: 800 — Jonah Hochstetler, TCW, 1:57.93; 110 hurdles — Wally Tupper, TCW, 15.51; 300 hurdles — Tupper, TCW, 41.36.
