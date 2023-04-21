BAY CITY — The Gaylord Blue Devils are having a devil of a time on the softball diamond as they've gotten off to a dominating undefeated and unscored-upon start to the season.
Gaylord tallied two more wins Thursday in a 19-0 and 16-0 doubleheader sweep of Bay City Western to move to 7-0 in the Blue Devils' 2023 campaign. In those seven wins, the Blue Devils have not allowed a run and have now outscored their opponents 91-0.
Both games went just four innings after the mercy rule kicked in. In the 19-0 win, the Blue Devils scored twice in the first, three times in the second, eight times in the third and six times in the fourth. In the 16-0 victory, Gaylord plated four in the first, seven in the third and five in the fourth.
Aubrey Jones and Jayden Jones toed the rubber and picked up wins in the circle. Aubrey went three innings, allowing two hits and striking out four. Jayden pitched two innings and allowed no hits, striking out two and walking one.
Jayden also collected six hits at the plate while scoring four runs and driving in eight. Aubrey tallied four hits with three runs scored and four RBI. Braleigh Miller had five hits, five runs and two RBI. Abby Radulski had two hits and two RBI. Alexis Shepherd notched five hits, six runs and six RBI. Alexis Kozlowski had four hits, three runs and two RBI. Avery Parker had three hits, three runs and two RBI. Addison Wangler collected two hits, a run and an RBI. Hali Lenartowicz had three hits, four runs and two RBI. Taylor Moeggenberg had two hits and scored a run. Kennedy Wangler had a hit, a run and two RBI.
The Blue Devils — who are ranked No. 2 in Division 2 and are well on their way to the top spot — travel to Petoskey for a Big North Conference doubleheader on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Elk Rapids 15 15
TC Christian 0 0
Elk Rapids: Reagann Merchant (W) 3 IP, 1 HA, 6K, H, RBI; Rhielynn Skrocki (W) 4 IP, 2 HA, 7K, 4 H, 5 R, 3 RBI; Violet Sumerix 4 H, 2 R, 3 RBI; Brooke Fluty 3 H, 3 R, 4 RBI; Amanda McCann 2 H, R, 2 RBI; Ryleigh Yocom 5 H, 6 R, 2 RBI; Haleigh Yocom H, 4 R, 2 RBI; Emma Eckerdt H, 5 R.
Traverse City Christian: Breanna Graczyk 2 H.
Petoskey 15 18
Boyne City 4 9
Petoskey: S Wodek (W) 3 IP, 2 HA, ER, K, 2 H, R, RBI; K Hansen (W) 6 IP, 3 ER, 6K, 2 H, R, 3 RBI; A Cadarette 3 H, 6 R, 6 RBI; D Cadarette 5 H, 4 R, 3 RBI; K Bromley 6 H, 6 R, 6 RBI; A Williams 3 H, 2 R; J Ecker 4 H, 4 R, RBI; V Hartman 4 H, 4 R, RBI.
Boyne City: Rachel Clausen H, 2 R, RBI; Lucy Uy H, R; Sadie Kroondyk 3 H, R, RBI; Delaney Vollmer 2 H, R, RBI; Katelyn Delaney H, R, RBI.
Buckley 17 15
Bear Lake 1 0
Buckley: Kayla Milarch (W) 6K; Maddie Chilson (W) 8K.
Grayling 14
Houghton Lake 9
Grayling: Jessica Campbell (W) 3.2 IP, 3 HA, ER, 5K, 2 H, R, RBI; Lauren Hartman 3 H, 2 R, 5 RBI; Mandy Andrews 2 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Katelyn Kanary 3 H, 2 RBI; Anna Wood 3 H, 2 R, RBI.
Onekama 13 6
Ludington 3 7
Onekama: Ava Mauntler (W) 4 IP, 8 HA, 3 ER, 4K, 3 H, 2 R, 3 RBI; Heather Zielinski 4 H, 2 R, 4 RBI; Karima Castillo 3 H, 2 R, 3 RBI; Hailey Hart H, 2 R, RBI; Zoe Edmondson 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI.
BASEBALL
Bear Lake 11 12
Buckley 0 2
Bear Lake: Cole Merrill (W) 5 IP, 10K, no-hitter; Myles Harless (W) 6 IP, 6K; Ethaniel Ruiz 1-2, 1B, RBI, R, SB; Elijiah Ruiz 1-7, 1B, RBI; Cole Merrill 1-5, 1B, RBI, R, 2 SB; Spencer Mallison 3-4, 3 1B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB; Travis Hughey 2-7, 2 1B, 2 RBI, R, SB; Myles Harless 3-7, 3 1B, 3 RBI, 5 R, 4 SB; Grady Harless 3-8, 3 1B, RBI, 3 R, 4 SB; Zach Griffis 4-6, 2 1B, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R; Kaden Forward 2-5, 2 1B, 3 R, SB; Gabe Aguilar 1-2, 1B, 2 R, SB; Jayden Raspotnik 1-3, 1B, RBI, 2 R, SB.
Buckley: Landon Kulawiak H, R.
Grayling 11 3
Houghton Lake 4 2
Grayling: Cole Dickie (W) 6 IP, 3 HA, ER, 11K, 2 R, 2 RBI; Corbin Allen (W) 5 IP, 3 HA, ER, 7K, 2 H, 4 R, 3SB; Owen Triebold 3 H, 2 R; Jake Huspen 3 H, 4 R, 2 RBI; Logan Malonen 3 H, R 4 RBI; Trevor Cvitkovich 2 H, R, RBI; Alex Hager 2 H, RBI; Jacob Hartman H, RBI.
TC West JV 4 11
TC Christian 2 2
Traverse City West JV: Andrew Budd (W) 4 IP, 7K; Owen Hendrix 3 H, 2B, 3B, 3 R.
Traverse City Christian: Nixon Diemer 2 H; Ethan Elhert R; Caleb Chinlund R; Cody Bilderback R; Isaac Dunson H, R.
GIRLS SOCCER
BC John Glenn 4
Gaylord 3
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (3-4) travel to Bay City Western on Friday
Petoskey 3
Cadillac 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (2-0) heads to Traverse City Central on Tuesday. The Vikings (1-4) travel to Oscoda on Friday.
Harbor Springs 4
Grayling 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Rams (1-4-1) host North Muskegon on Thursday. The Vikings (2-4-1) host Traverse City St. Francis on Monday.
BOYS GOLF
Norsemen win Lakeview match-play tourney
STANWOOD — Suttons Bay won the Lakeview match-play tournament at St. Ives Golf Course on Thursday.
The 16-team tournament consisted of three nine-hole matches played by each golfer. The Norsemen won the small school division and set the tournament record for most matches won.
Nathan Schaub, Nick Dashner, Joe Howard, Ethan Coleman and Drew Thompson all went 3-0. Carter Wolf, Finn Mankowsi and Dylan Barnowski went 2-1.
