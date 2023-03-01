GAYLORD — The playoff drought is over for the Gaylord girls basketball team.
For the first time since 2017-18, the Blue Devils are dancing into the district semifinals after defeating Traverse City West, 60-37.
The Blue Devils will get a Big North Conference rematch against Traverse City Central on Wednesday. The Blue Devils and Trojans split the season series.
"It feels pretty dang good," Gaylord coach Kelli Parker said. "Our girls have worked hard, and it's a long process, but this is what you play for."
The Blue Devils had eight players contribute on Monday, with Alexis Kozlowski leading the team with 18 points and Avery Parker racking up 13. Senior Meghan Keen contributed with 10 points.
"It puts another variable in our offense and defense," Parker said on having Keen in the lineup.
TC West finishes their season 3-17 overall and 2-8 in the Big North. Traverse City West coach Tim Rieman said that last season's departures of seniors was a blow for the team, but the improvements of the girls this season was good to see.
"The beginning of the year, we were struggling to find ourselves; and once we got rolling, we started playing a lot better," Rieman said. "The girls are sad the season is over, but they are looking forward to next season already."
GIRLS HOOPS DISTRICTS
Manistee 56
GT Academy 23
Manistee: Jayna Edmondson 14 points; Libby McCarthy 9 points.
GT Academy: Julia Jones 7 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Megan Pavwoski 7 points, 1 block.
UP NEXT: Manistee faces Traverse City St. Francis in the Division 3 district semifinals on Wednesday.
Onekama 63
Forest Area 31
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Portagers faces Mesick in Division 4 district semifinals on Thursday.
Buckley 55
Bear Lake 13
Buckley: Kayla Milarch 16 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Allie Brimmer 11 points 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Aiden Harrand 11 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals; Taylor Matthew 8 points, 10 rebounds; Maddie Chilson 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Bears host Brethren in the Division 4 district semifinals on Thursday.
Cadillac 53
Reed City 36
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings face Ludington in Reed City for the Division 2 district semifinals on Wednesday.
BOYS HOOPS
TC St. Francis 61
McBain 49
Traverse City St. Francis: Wyatt Nausadis 24 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; John Haglestein 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists; Joey Donahue 11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists; Drew Breimayer 9 points, 5 rebounds.
McBain: Evan Haverkamp 20 points; Ben Rodenbaugh 9 points; Kalvin McGillis 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Glads (18-3, 13-1 Lake Michigan) travel to Cadillac on Thursday. The Ramblers (17-5, 15-1 Highland) await their district matchup.
TC West 79
Benzie Central 59
Traverse City West: Ben Harbers 20 points; Quentin Gillespie 20 points; Lincoln Lockhart 17 points.
Benzie Central: Jaxson Childers 16 points; Miles Pritchett 17 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans (9-12, 5-5 Big North) welcome Midland on Thursday. The Huskies (11-10, 10-4 Northwest) host Ludington on Thursday.
TC Central 63
Saginaw AH 51
Traverse City Central: Anthony Ribel 27 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists; Jack Hogan 14 points, 6 rebounds; Landen Miller 4 points, 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (record, 8-2 Big North) host Midland Dow on Thursday.
TC Christian 42
Leland 30
Traverse City Christian: Levi Schultz 26 points; Reece Broderick 22 points.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (13-7) travel to Forest Area on Thursday. The Comets (3-18, 0-13 Northwest) travel to Frankfort on Thursday.
Lake Leelanau SM 71
Glen Lake 54
Glen Lake: Luke Hazelton 15 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists; Sean Galla 8 points, 4 rebounds.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Dylan Barnowski 23 points, Drew Thompson 21 points, Jerry Schaub 10 ponts.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (16-3) travel to Grand Traverse Academy on Thursday. The Lakers (17-4, 13-1 Northwest) prepare for districts.
Elk Rapids 66
Frankfort 37
Elk Rapids: Spencer Ball 17 points, Caleb Kerfoot 10 points.
Frankfort: Nick Stevenson 14 points, Xander Sauer 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks (16-6, 9-5 Lake Michigan) prepare for districts. The Panthers (12-8, 8-5 Northwest) host Leland on Thursday.
Buckley 63
Manton 49
Buckley: Landon Kulawiak 26 points, 4 steals; Jackson Kulawiak 15 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists; Carter Williams 13 pts, 16 rebounds, 4 blocks
Manton: Lincoln Hicks 16 points, Brennen Salani 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Bears ( 13-8, 10-4 Northwest) welcome McBain NMC on Thursday. The Rangers (8-13, 7-8 Highland) host Pine River on Thursday.
Cadillac 62
Clare 23
Cadillac: Jaden Montague 22 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals; Charlie Howell 12 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 assists; Kyle McGowan 10 points, 8 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (17-4, 8-2 Big North) welcome Traverse City St. Francis on Thursday.
Petoskey 74
Boyne City 64
Boyne City: Alex Calcaterra 22 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds, Mason Wilcox 17 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds, 4 steals.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (15-6, 6-4 Big North) welcome Mount Pleasant on Thursday. The Ramblers (18-4, 13-1 Lake Michigan) prepare for districts.
Ellsworth 71
East Jordan 67
Ellsworth: Jacob Jenuwine 25 points, 8 rebounds; Kelan Pletcher 22 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals; Patrick Puroll 12 points, 4 assists, 6 steals; Cameron Snyder 4 blocks.
East Jordan: Korbyn Russell 13 points, Devon Olstrom 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (17-5, 10-2 Northern Lakes) host Bellaire for district quarterfinals. The Red Devils (4-17, 2-12 Lake Michigan) welcome Gaylord on Thursday.
Charlevoix 49
Kingsley 46
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (4-17, 2-12 Lake Michigan) welcome Mancelona on Thursday. The Stags (5-15, 5-9 Northwest) welcome Mesick on Wednesday.
Grayling 67
Roscommon 37
Grayling: Ethan Kucharek 12 points; Fletcher Quinlan 18 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (12-9, 7-7 Lake Michigan) welcome Inland Lakes on Thursday.
Harbor Springs 56
Cheboygan 36
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Rams (12-9, 8-6 Lake Michigan) take on Mancelona in the Division 3 district quarterfinals Monday.
Bellaire 55
Mancelona 44
Bellaire: Jayden Hanson 18 points, Dawson Derrer 16 points.
Mancelona: Jason Naumcheff 15 points; Aiden Dixon 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (11-9, 8-8 Ski Valley) welcome Johannesburg-Lewiston on Thursday. The Ironmen (7-14, 7-9 Ski Valley) travel to Charlevoix on Thursday.
Joburg 43
Forest Area 34
Forest Area: Lucas Blankenship 17 points; Cameron Patton 8 points; Hunter Boggs 6 points
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (2-17, 2-12 Ski Valley) travel to Bellaire on Thursday. Forest Area (0-18, 0-16 Ski Valley) welcomes Traverse City Christian on Thursday.
Brimley 63
Harbor Light 38
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Swordsmen (12-10, 9-3 Northern Lakes) face Alanson in the district quarterfinals on Monday at Mackinaw City.
Montague 38
Manistee 36
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee (5-16, 1-10 West Michigan) welcomes Fremont on Thursday.
Walkerville 45
Manistee CC 36
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Sabers (8-13, 7-10 West Michigan D) welcome Brethren on Thursday.
Pine River 49
Kalkaska 33
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blazers (5-15, 2-12 Lake Michigan) travel to Evart on Thursday.
Mc Bain JV 52
TC St. Francis JV 34
Traverse City St. Francis: Louis Rhein 13 points.
TC West JV 73
Benzie Central JV 30
Traverse City West: Mason Zimmerman 14 points; Caden Stoops 12 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.