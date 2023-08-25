GAYLORD — Traverse City West was on the brink of victory, but Gaylord snatched that victory from the jaws of defeat on a touchdown with just 11 seconds left to play.
With the Blue Devils down 7-6 on their home field, Caleb Aungst punched the ball into the end zone from the 1-yard line to lift Gaylord over its former Big North Conference foe. The Titans left the BNC for the Saginaw Valley League last season, finishing the 2022 campaign with a 2-7 mark. Gaylord went 6-4 last year, losing in the first round of the playoffs to Mount Pleasant.
The nail-biter of a finish lifts the Blue Devils to 1-0 and drops the Titans to 0-1 after the season opener.
The Blue Devils led 6-0 on two field goals — one in the second quarter and one in the third — from Record-Eagle 2022 Dream Team kicker Connor Byram. The Titans took a 7-6 lead in the fourth quarter after a muffed Gaylord punt. West quarterback Isaac Kelsey connected with Kolten Core for a touchdown on fourth and goal for the dramatic score. Dougie Rice, a selection on the 2022 Record-Eagle Soccer Dream Team, made good on the extra point for the one-point Titan lead.
The Blue Devils drove the field after giving up the lead and were well within Byram's range for a game-winning field goal, but Aungst's TD made that unnecessary.
Gaylord has a tough test when they travel to Kingsley on Thursday. West looks to rebound when they host Grand Haven at Thirlby Field, also on Thursday.
FOOTBALL
Kingsley 46
Reed City 12
Kingsley: Eli Graves 18 carries, 144 yards, TD; Isaiah Cosgrove 7 carries, 100 yards; Skylar Workman 8 carries, 57 yards, 3 TDs; Evan Trafford 22-yard FG; Kolsen Orton TD; Jon Pearson 3-yard TD run, 7 tackles, TFL; Alex Figueroa 6 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Stags (1-0) host Gaylord on Thursday.
Frankfort 38
Mancelona 8
Frankfort: Carter Kerby 7/9 passing, 167 yards, 3 TDs, 11 carries, 55 yards, TD; Fletcher Anderson 12 carries, 57 yards, 2 TDs, 16 tackles; Emmerson Farmer 5 catches, 139 yards, 3 TDs; Ty Beeman 8 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (1-0) head to Glen Lake on Thursday. The Ironmen (0-1) host Tawas on Thursday.
Boyne City 12
Standish-Sterling 7
Boyne City: Drew Neer 6/15 passing, 125 yards; Joey McHugh 18 carries, 54 yards, 14 tackles, 3 TFL; Chas Stanek 2 catches, 69 yards; Ryan Spate 13 tackles, 2 TFL; Tyler Lockman 85-yard kick return TD; Owen Hewitt 55-yard punt return TD.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (1-0) host Elk Rapids on Friday.
Joburg 26
Harbor Springs 6
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (1-0) travel to East Jordan on Thursday. The Rams (0-1) head to Burton Bentley on Thursday.
East Jordan 43
Manistique 20
East Jordan: Logan Shooks 70-yard rushing TD; Freddie Thompson 2 rushing TDs; William Webb 2 receiving TDs; Korbyn Russell 2 passing TDs, 1 rushing TD.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (1-0) host Johannesburg-Lewiston on Thursday.
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL
Bellaire 28
Bear Lake 22
Bellaire: Trailed 22-20 in 4th quarter; Keegan Lopardo-Lovett INT; Drake Koepke 1 passing TD, 2 rushing TDs; Jaydon Hanson TD catch; Kaden Battershell 2PAT.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (1-0) travel to Onaway on Thursday. The Lakers (0-1) host Marion on Thursday.
Central Lake 40
Brethren 20
UP NEXT: The Trojans (1-0) host Gaylord St. Mary on Thursday. The Bobcats (0-1) welcome Whittemore-Prescott on Thursday.
St. Ignace 48
Suttons Bay 6
Suttons Bay: Grayson Opie 16/33 passing, 150 yards, TD, 5 carries, 28 yards, 8 tackes, TFL; Luke Bramer 5 catches, 49 yards, 6 tackles, TFL; Jackson Loucks 4 catches, 54 yards; Eli Kelenske 3 catches, 40 yards, 9 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack; Jerry Schaub 5 tackles, TFL.
UP NEXT: The Norsemen (1-0) welcome Onekama on Friday.
GIRLS GOLF
Trojans, St. Francis' Slocum both win 2nd straight, take Titan Invite titles
INTERLOCHEN — After a win at the Big Rapids Cardinal Invitational on Thursday, the Traverse City Central varsity girls golf team won the Traverse City West Titan Invite at Interlochen Golf Course on Friday.
The Trojans combined to shoot at 368 followed by the host Titans in second at 386, Cadillac at 387, Cheboygan and Ludington at 388, Traverse City St. Francis at 395, Petoskey at 399, Alpena at 421, Elk Rapids at 436, and Leland at 470. TC West was in ninth after the first nine and came on strong in the final nine holes to earn runner-up honors.
"My girls just stayed even the whole time," TC Central head coach Lois McManus said. "To win back to back and win our first (Big North Conference meet) it's great for the confidence and morale. You can tell they're ready to get to practice and work on it. They're a great group of girls. They all work so hard to get better and put their heart and soul into it. It's wonderful."
On the individual scoreboard, St. Francis junior Grace Slocum nabbed her second straight championship as well. Slocum won Thursday's Gladiator Invite and then took Friday's Titan Invite with a 1-under 70, which was 10 strokes better than runner-up Emma McKinley of Ludington and 12 better than third-place finisher Katie Maybank of Cheboygan.
"I would call her a machine, and I mean that in a very positive way," McManus said of Slocum. "Her routine is always the same, and she can just do a great job of getting around the golf course. She's fun to watch and is always smiling. She's just a joy and loves to play."
TC Central's Sarah Ream and Cadillac's Grace Drabik tied for fourth with an 85. Elk Rapids' Hope Hoedel was seventh with an 88 followed by Cadillac's Onalee Wallis and St. Francis's Mary Kate Carroll tied for eighth with an 89. TC Central senior Ava Shotwell rounded out the top 10 with a 90.
Other scorers for the champion Trojans included Addison Balentine (94) and Evelyn Nowicki (99). TC West was led by Maya Wilson (94) followed by Hannah Brown (96), Charlie Erickson (97) and Ash Gagnon (99). St. Francis' two other scorers were Avery Frederick (113) and Laurel Walter (123).
BOYS SOCCER
TC Christian 5
Suttons Bay 5
Traverse City Christian: James Thuente 3 goals,1 assist; Kai Upshaw 1 goal; Jack Sperry 1 goal; Julian Ahluwalia 1 assist; Monty Warned 1 assist.
Suttons Bay: Julian Calderon 2 goals; Dashel Courson 1 goal, 1 assist; Finn Mankowski 1 goal, 1 assist; Sir Isaac Martin 1 goal, 1 assist; Julian Calderon 1 assist; Juan Garcia 1 assist; Dominic Whetter 5 saves.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (1-1-2) play Grand Haven in the Traverse City West Labor Day Tournament on Friday. The Norsemen (1-1-2) take on the Traverse City JV team Monday.
Elk Rapids 2
Leland 1
Elk Rapids: Jayden Hresko 2 goals; Alex Barber 1 assist; Will Vanderhiede 1 assist; Noah Hilley 1 assist; Koa West 4 saves.
Leland: Talan Graham 1 goal; Sawyer Couturier 1 assist.
Alma 4
Leland 0
UP NEXT: The Comets (2-2) host Gaylord on Tuesday.
Elk Rapids 3
Alma 2
Elk Rapids: Noah Hilley 1 PK goal; Tyler Standfest 1 goal; Jayden Hresko 1 goal; Owen Spencer 1 assist.
UP NEXT: The Elks (4-1) head to Traverse City Central on Tuesday.
Harbor Springs 3
Clare 1
Harbor Springs: Henry Juneau 2 goals; Everett Shepherd 1 goal; Niko Resckivics 1 assist; Owen Croton 1 assist.
UP NEXT: The Rams (4-0) host Pontiac Notre Dame on Saturday.
Harbor Light 1
Cadillac Heritage 0
UP NEXT: The Swordsmen (3-0) take on Harbor Springs on Sept. 5. Heritage (0-2) hosts the TC Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Manistee 4
Big Rapids 0
UP NEXT: The Mariners (3-0) travel to Ravenna on Monday.
McBain NMC 1
Shepherd 0
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Titus Johns 1 goal; Blair DeZeeuw 2 saves.
UP NEXT: The Comets (2-3) host Roscommon on Monday.
Charlevoix 5
Sault Area 0
UP NEXT: The Rayders (1-1-1) head to Glen Lake on Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
Vikings win home invitational
CADILLAC — Cadillac went 4-0 en route to a tournament title at the Vikings' home invitational Friday.
The Vikings knocked off Garber (25-14, 25-11, 26-24), Sault Area (25-7, 25-16, 26-6), Leland (25-12, 14-25, 15-5) and Mount Pleasant (25-15, 25-23) to improve to 7-0-2 on the season.
Cadillac was led by Makenzie Johns (50 kills, 31 digs, 8 assists, 7 aces, 3 blocks), Carissa Musta (39 kills, 25 digs, 14 blocks, 6 assists, 1 ace), Cassie Jenema (91 assists, 23 digs, 22 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace), Reina McMahon (23 digs, 8 kills, 7 blocks, 4 aces, 2 assists), Sophia Clough (12 digs, 3 aces, 3 kills, 1 block), Ari Bryant (26 digs, 4 assists, 1 kill) and Grace Zuback (16 digs, 2 aces, 2 assists).
Leland lost in the semifinals and went 3-2, topping McBain (25-17, 25-7), Elk Rapids (25-16, 25-23) and Sault Area (25-22, 25-9) while falling to Clio (18-25, 20-25) and Cadillac.
The Comets were buoyed by Fiona Moord (34 kills, 15 digs, 2 aces), Kelsey Allen (33 kills), Abby Hicks (84 assists, 19 digs, 10 aces), Kalley Sluiter (23 digs, 4 kills, 1 ace), Mallory Lowe (32 digs, 7 assists, 7 aces), Olive Ryder (10 kills, 7 aces, 31 digs) and Shelby Plamondon (18 kills, 4 aces, 13 digs).
McBain went 0-4 at the annual event, losing to Leland, Clio (12-25, 21-25), Elk Rapids (16-25, 25-22) and Mount Morris (22-25, 19-25). Standouts for the Ramblers were Gwyneth VerBerkmoes (24 kills, 5 blocks 2 aces, 16 digs, 1 assist), Madison Ocampaugh (44 assists, 2 kills, 8 digs, 3 aces) and Karsyn Meyering (100% serving, 2 assists, 12 digs).
Cadillac Heritage 3
Harbor Light 0
Heritage def. Harbor Light 25-11, 25-17, 25-20.
UP NEXT: The Swordswomen host Mackinaw City on Thursday. Heritage travels to Baldwin on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.