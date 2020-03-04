ALPENA — Gaylord's Sam Gorno has scored in every game since he's returned from his injury at Kingsford.
Tuesday night was no different, and now the Blue Devils are a game away from heading to the state semifinals.
Gaylord defeated Sault Ste. Marie Tuesday night in Alpena and head to the state quarterfinals on Saturday in Marquette.
Gorno had six points with two goals and two assists in the win for the Blue Devils, scoring the first and fourth goals. Colton Hurst scored the second goal shorthanded and Gage Looker scored the third goal.
The Blue Devils' fourth goal was off a power play.
Gaylord outshot Sault Ste. Marie 38-8.
Now the Blue Devils chances of heading to Plymouth take a detour through the upper peninsula.
The Blue Devils (14-12) face the Calumet Copper Kings (21-5-1) at Lakeview Arena in Marquette at 1 p.m. Saturday.
HOCKEY
Reeths-Puffer 3
TC West 1
TCW (17-10-1): Murphy Kehoe, goal.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Glen Lake 66
Mancelona 22
Glen Lake (19-3): Grace Bradford 18 points, 11 rebounds, 4 steals; Ruby Hogan 12 points; Haley Helling 10 points, 5 rebounds; Emma Korson 7 points.
Mancelona: Annabelle Roy 10 points.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake hosts St. Francis Friday.
Kingsley 61
Kalkaska 32
Kingsley (16-6): Aaliyah Reno 17 points, 5 steal; Maddie Bies 13 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals; Brittany Bowman 6 points, 6 assists.
Kalkaska: Tiarra Shocko 10 points; Margaret Stosio 9 points.
UP NEXT: Kingsley vs. No. 8 Sault Ste. Marie Friday in Boyne City Friday.
Charlevoix 62
Inland Lakes 21
UP NEXT: Charlevoix (17-5) hosts Joburg Friday.
No. 7 Cadillac 48
Reed City 23
Cadillac (21-1): Molly Anderson 12 points; Makenna Bryant 10 points; Olivia Meyer 8 points.
UP NEXT: Cadillac hosts No. 6 Big Rapids (21-1) Friday.
No. 3 Bellaire 56
Alba 19
Bellaire (21-1): Jacey Sommers 17 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks; Bella Martinek 9 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Libby Derrer 8 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: Bellaire vs. Gaylord St. Mary at Boyne Falls at 6 p.m.
No. 10 Manton 58
Roscommon 18
Manton: Abby Brown 16 points, 8 steals; Abby Shepler 13 points.
UP NEXT: Manton at No. 5 Lake City Friday.
Lk Leelanau SM 43
Leland 34
LLSM (10-10): Olivia Schaub 20 points; Emily Grant 13 points, 5 rebounds; Genevieve Bramer 11 rebounds.
Leland (13-9): Tatum Kareck 13 points, 4 steals, 3 rebounds; Olivia Lowe 12 points, 12 rebounds, 4 steals.
UP NEXT: St. Mary vs. North Bay at Leland Friday.
TC St. Francis 59
GT Academy 22
TCSF: Gwyn Bramer 16 points, Colleen Hegewald 17 points; Maggie Napont 11 points.
GTA: Claudia Burley 9 points, Caitlyn Dix 6 points.
UP NEXT: St. Francis at Glen Lake at 6 Friday.
Onekama 66
Mesick 36
Onekama: Colleen McCarthy 24 points, 9 rebounds, 6 blocks, 5 steals; Sophie Wisniski 14 points, Ella Acton 11 points.
Mesick: Elizabeth Hamilton 14 points, Grace Hawk 6 points, Jillian Hillier 5 points.
UP NEXT: Onekama hosts Frankfort on Friday at 7.
Frankfort 55
Bear Lake 13
Frankfort: Reagan Thorr 19 points, Haley Myers 8 points, 5 assister.
Bear Lake: Bella Leflew 4 points.
UP NEXT: Frankfort at Onekama Friday at 7.
Gaylord SM 56
Ellsworth 26
GSM: Megan Grusczynski 19 points, 11 steals, 3 rebounds; Ava Schultz 9 points, 6 steals, 2 rebounds; Christina Harbin 6 points, 3 rebounds; Kinzie Jeffers 6 points, 2 rebounds, 8 assists, 8 steals; Bailey Murrell 6 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals
Ellsworth: Alexis Danforth 12 points; Mckenzie Essenberg 9 points.
North Bay 43
Forest Area 42
Forest Area missed final shot from 10-feet
North Bay: Paige Kohler 19 points; Sophie Anderson 10 points; Bailey Pettit 6 points.
UP NEXT: North Bay vs. Lake Leelanau St. Mary in Leland Friday.
No. 6 Big Rapids 57
Benzie Central 43
Benzie (11-10): Ellen Bretzke 15 points, 11 rebounds; Jenna Cole 14 points; Andrea Taghome 8 points, 6 rebounds.
No. 8 Sault Ste. Marie 55
Boyne City 26
No stats reported
Joburg 42
Harbor Springs 37
No stats reported
