CHEBOYGAN — The Gaylord bowling teams took a trip to Cheboygan and both teams fell to the Chiefs.
The boys team was defeated 28-2 and the girls team was defeated 29-1.
Colby Sokoloski had a team high 201 and Joe Boswood had a 182. Shannon Burke led the Lady Blue Devils with a 138.
Gaylord’s next match will be on Saturday at Boyne City.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Glen Lake JV 45
TC St. Francis JV 30
Glen Lake: Olivia Mikowski 15 points; Gemma Lerchen 9 points.
TCSF JV (0-2): Adrianna Spranger 8 points; Julia Bohrer 4 points; Camryn Craig 4 points; Helen Myler 4 points.
UP NEXT: TSCF JV at East Jordan, Tuesday.