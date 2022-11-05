GLADSTONE — The ride was good while it lasted.
For Manistee, that ride featured a mighty high peak last week with a stunning and thrilling upset of undefeated and Division 6 No. 5 Boyne City on the road, 28-27. Manistee's goal-line stand against the Ramblers' potential game-winning two-point conversion attempt vaulted them into the district championship game Friday against Gladstone.
But that would be as far as Manistee's season would go as they were one of just five remaining area teams left alive in the playoffs after the first round. Friday saw four of those five teams lose, with only Traverse City St. Francis advancing at the expense of Benzie Central, 34-18.
Although Manistee hung with Gladstone through the first half, tied 14-14 at the break, the final two quarters did not go Manistee's way. Gladstone (9-2) pulled out the victory and shut out Manistee (7-4) in the second half in a 36-14 final.
Nick Hornkohl scored both of Manistee's touchdowns, one on a pass from quarterback Jeff Huber and the other via the rush.
"I can't fault our guys," Manistee head coach Troy Bytwork said. "It was close all the way down to the middle of the fourth. I can't fault effort or heart or desire. Our guys have that in spades."
Manistee's victory last week marked just the second playoff win in the program's 73-year history. They are still in search of their first district championship.
"This is first team a team from Manistee has ever played for a district championship, so they took a step and cemented their legacy by doing something no team at this school has done before," Bytwork said. "The season always ends badly for everyone but eight teams, but this team's mark is cemented."
Gladstone advances to regionals to take on either Division 6 top-seeded Negaunee or Menominee. Those two square off Saturday at 1 p.m.
FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Evart 35
East Jordan 7
East Jordan: Logan Shooks 1-yard TD. The Red Devils trailed Evart just 14-7 heading into the fourth quarter before the Wildcats pulled away with three scores in the final 12 minutes.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils end their season at 6-5. Evart improves to 10-1, wins a district championship and will face Iron Mountain in the regionals.
Marion 14
Gaylord SM 0
Gaylord St. Mary: Rainy weather stopped both high-powered offenses from getting many points on the board. The game was tied 0-0 until the Eagles scored a 35-yard touchdown with two minutes left in the second quarter for a 6-0 lead. The game remained at 6-0 until Marion quarterback Mason Salisbury scored from 11 yards out and then completed the two-point conversion attempt.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds end their season at 8-3. The Eagles (11-0) win a regional championship and advance to the 8-player state semifinals where they will host Powers North Central.
VOLLEYBALL DISTRICTS
McBain NMC 3
Mesick 0
The Ramblers def. the Bulldogs 25-14, 25-14, 25-19 for a Division 4 district championship.
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: No stats reported.
Mesick: Bulldogs were without senior middle hitter Rebecca McCree after injury Wednesday. Kelsey Quiggin 6 kills, 14 digs to finish high school career with more than 1,200 digs; Celeste Hallett 6 assists, 1 kill, 8 digs; Kylie Sexton 3 kills; Jazmyn Mills 2 aces, 5 digs; Maddy Spoor 2 assists, 1 kill, 2 digs; Isabelle Terry had 13 digs.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers move on and host the regional tournament at 5 p.m. Tuesday against Onekama. The Bulldogs end their season with the loss.
Charlevoix 3
Joburg 0
The Rayders def. the Cardinals 25-19, 25-12, 25-23 to win a Division 3 district championship.
Charlevoix: Claire Scholten 19 assists, 11 digs, 8 aces; Anna Haf 5 aces, 15/15 serve receptions; Kylee Rice 5 kills, 12 digs, 2 blocks, 13/13 serve receptions; Addison Boop 10 kills, 1 ace, 1 block; Abbey Wright 5 kills, 2 aces; Ava Boss 8 digs, 1 ace; Anna Kemp 4 digs; Karlee Eaton 4 digs.
Johannesburg-Lewiston: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Rayders advance to the regional tournament at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Elk Rapids in East Jordan. The Cardinals end their season with the loss.
