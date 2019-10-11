JOHANNESBURG — Logan Finnerty ran for 326 yards with the flu.
Imagine what he can do when healthy.
Finnerty broke off touchdown runs on 85, 75, 55 and 62 yards to lead Johannesburg-Lewiston to a 37-18 win over Harbor Springs to remain undefeated.
"He said he didn't feel good and said he threw up before the game," Cardinals head coach Joe Smokevitch said. "He was pretty sick, but he played great."
Joburg (7-0) countered Harbor's 5-3 defense with corners pinched in by spreading the Cardinals' Wing-T end out wide, with opened things up for the speedy Finnerty.
The 326 yards — which came on only 12 carries — is second most in Joburg single-game history.
Sheldon Huff added 100 yards on 17 carries, and Austin Carroll added 46 yards. Shawn Ziobron scored J-L's final TD, a 26-yarder in the fourth quarter.
Garrett May led Joburg with 10 tackles, Preston Marlatt added nine, Tommy Runyan eight and Huff and Henry Baker each logged seven. Carroll added a fumble recovery, May had a sack and Klayton Lowe blocked a kick.
The Cardinals travel to Frankfort next week.
Mesick 42
Brethren 12
Mesick clinched at least a share of the West Michigan D League championship with a 42-12 win over Brethren. The league crown is the Bulldogs' first since 1998, when they tied with Frankfort for the Northwest Conference title.
Mesick (6-1, 5-0 WMD): Joey Stewart 3 rushing TDs, 1 receiving TD, 11 tackles; Gabe Parrish 2 TD passes, 68 passing yards, 13 tackles; Logan Thomas 8 tackles; Tanner Ford 5 tackles, 43-yard fumble return; offensive line of Jack Mikowski, Evan Spoor, Ethan Kline played very well, coach Otto Ream said.
Brethren: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs travel to Bear Lake, aiming to secure Mesick's first outright league championship since 1972's undefeated Northwest squad.
Frankfort 36
Elk Rapids 33
Paul Jarosch converted an 18-yard field goal with 0.5 seconds remaining to give Frankfort a 36-33 win over Elk Rapids.
Frankfort: Jack Stefanski 14 carries for 155 yards, 2 TDs, 141 passing yards, TD; Xander Stockdale 17 carries, 173 yards, 2 TDs, 13 tackles; Luke Hammon 7 catches, 128 yards, TD; Adam Mills 11 tackles; Daniel Newbold 9 tackles.
Elk Rapids: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (3-4, 1-3 NMFL-Leaders) host Johannesburg-Lewiston.
Grayling 27
Benzie Central 7
Grayling won its second straight game, beating Benzie Central 27-7 on the road.
"(It) was a good win in poor weather conditions," Vikings coach Eric Tunney said. "Proud of the way the kids kept fighting and pulled out a win."
Grayling (3-4, 2-4 NMFL-Legends): David Millikin 2 rushing TDs; Zach Osga 1 rushing TD; Drew Kanary stripped the ball on a kickoff and ran it in for a TD.
Pickford 46
Gaylord St. Mary 23
St. Mary (6-1): Brady Hunter 14 carries for 98 yards, 3-7 passing for 2 TD, 1 INT; Steven Koscielniak 11 carries for 65 yards, TD.
Suttons Bay 36
Central Lake 12
Suttons Bay (6-1): Cam Knaub 2 TD runs (5, 40), 8 tackles; Lucas Mikesell 12-yard TD run, 9 tackles; Bryce Opie 2 TD runs (3, 40); Hugh Periard 89-yard TD run, 15 tackles; Michael Loucks 20 tackles (6 solo, 4 TFL); Nate DeVol 7 tackles; Josh VanThomme 7 tackles; Cesar Ramirez 6 tackles.
Central Lake: Aiden Vanderhart 30 carries, 133 yards, TD; Marvin Kline 18 carries, 82 yards, TD, 8 tackles, 2 catches for 37 yards; Trevor Kain 10 tackles.
UP NEXT: Suttons Bay hosts Onekema, Friday; the Trojans have an open week, and then host Pellston in their regular-season finale.
Charlevoix 22
Mancelona 20
Charlevoix (5-2, 2-0 NMFL-Leaders): Alan Ritter 2 TDs, 2-point conversion, 12 carries for 103 yards, INT; Cole Wright 14 carries for 84 yards, TD; Caleb Stuck 2-point conversion; Luke Snyder 20 tackles; Luke Stuck 8 tackles; Seth Migda 7 tackles.
Mancelona (4-3, 2-2 NMFL-Leaders): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Rayders host Glen Lake, while the Ironmen travel to East Jordan.
Marion 34
Manistee Catholic 6
Manistee Catholic Central: Mateo Bennett fumble recovery returned for touchdown.
UP NEXT: The Sabers host Big Rapids Crossroads.
McBain 38
Manton 8
Manton: Jacob Rupert 86 rush yards; Lane Helsel 63 rush yards; Jacob Haun 44 rush yards; Kaleb Moore 66 receiving yards.
UP NEXT: The Rangers travel to Houghton Lake.
SOCCER
Manistee 7
Hart 0
Manistee: Grant Schlaff 3 goals, assist; Jack Holtgren 2 goals, assist; Riccardo Spina goal; Will Elbers goal.
UP NEXT: The Chippewas (6-11-3) host Shelby at 5 p.m. Monday in the district semifinals.
