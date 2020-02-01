CHELSEA — Close games have become the normal for the Traverse City West hockey team.

Saturday was no exception.

The Titans took home a 4-3 victory in a shootout over host Chelsea in the Public School Hockey Showcase.

Tyler Esman was the hero, netting the shootout-sealing goal on the Titans second attempt, which was made possible by two huge saves by TCW goalie Mason West.

West made two huge saves in the shootout including a sprawling save to the left post with his leg pad to stop the first shot of the shootout.

Erich Springstead opened the scoring for the Titans in the first period off an assist from Jake Dean. Grant LaFaive added his first of two goals with 4:51 to play in the first stanza for TCW.

Chelsea didn't get on the board until the third period but once they did, they kept rolling. Fifteen seconds into the final period Chelsea made it 2-1 before LaFaive netted his second goal, a powerplay goal from Murphy Kehoe and Michael Schermerhorn, to make it 3-1.

Chelsea scored with 2:30 to play and pulled their goalie for an extra attacker, scoring 90 seconds later to send it to a shootout.

Schermerhorn scored for the Titans on their first shot of the shootout, taking the pressure off Esman for the game winning shot. West had 32 saves for the Titans.

"We have been in so many close games to this point, I just hope it helps us come playoffs and we know what we are doing then," West head coach Jeremy Rintala said. "We have been right there in seven of 19 games."

The Titans have reached overtime seven times this season.

On Friday, the Titans fell to Brownstown-Woodhaven 3-2 in their first game of the showcase.

Luke Brady netted a goal from Nick Martin in the loss. Jack Burzynski netted a goal on a one-time slap shot that was meant to clear the puck out of the zone, but instead found the upper right corner of the net.

The Titans will travel to Cadillac to resume Big North Conference play on Wednesday.

HOCKEY

TC Bay Reps 6

Saline 0

TC Bay Reps: Kaleb Miller 2 goals; Drew hardy 2 goals, assist; Ben Polomsky 2 goals; Jack Bradley assist; Cam Altonen assist; Aaron Ackerson 2 assists; Joe Matteucci 2 assists; Judd Lawson shutout, 15 saves.

BOYS BASKETBALL

TC Bulldogs 75

Interlochen Arts 47

TCB (9-3): Josh Prep 18 points, 19 rebounds; Josh Plamondon 14 points; Evan Stipe 13 points, 5 assists; Timmy Plamondon 12 points, 4 steals.

UP NEXT: TC Bulldogs at TC Christian, Tuesday.

Forest Area 81

Central Lake 74

Forest Area: Chase Ingersoll 33 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals; Phoenix Mulholland 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Johnny Stosio 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists.

UP NEXT: Forest Area at Pellston, Wednesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DeWitt 43

TC Central 28

TCC: Jordan Burnham 6 points, 8 rebounds; Riley Farmer 5 points; eight other Trojans scored.

UP NEXT: TC Central hosts TCSF for Pink Out game, Tuesday.

WRESTLING

Northern Michigan Championships

First place winners: 103 — Dutch Ballan (TC Central); 112 — Gus James (Gaylord); 119 — Joe Lagrou (MARQ); 125 — John Sosa (Gaylord); 130 — Rico Brown (Gaylord); 135 — Damien Ballen (TCC); 140 — Gavin Wilmoth (TCSF); 145 — Chayse LaJoie (Gaylord); 152 — Brayden Gautreau (Gaylord); 160 — Jacob McKnight (Gaylord); 171 — Dillon Kroenig (GLAD); 189 — Lance Bowler (NEWB); 215 — Cody Hanson (Benzie); 285 — Ronnie Boggs (WHIT).