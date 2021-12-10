ELLSWORTH — A slow start was not enough to stop the Ellsworth Lancers from picking up a win in their season opener.
Ellsworth (1-0) trailed 18-9 after the first quarter Thursday but went on to outscore Bellaire (0-1) 19-11 in the second, 19-6 in the third and 23-17 in the fourth for a 70-52 victory on the Lancers’ home court.
“Bellaire has a good young group that came to play,” Ellsworth head coach Jarod Steenwyk said. “(It) took us a bit to get started, ... (but I’m) glad we got rolling in the second half and found some easy buckets to win the game.”
The Lancers had four players in double figures — Kelan Pletcher led with 25, Brayden Steenwyk had 19, Jamal Cebulski had 12, and Patrick Puroll had 10. Steenwyk fell three assists shy of a triple-double with 10 rebounds and seven helpers. Pletcher had six dimes and four steals. Cebulski finished with five boards, four assists and four thefts.
Jaden Hanson, a freshman, led Bellaire with 20 points and had four rebounds. Kaden Batterschell chipped in with 10 points, and Drake Koepke had nine points and six steals in the loss.
Bellaire head coach Paul Koepke said his team’s transition defense wasn’t ready for Ellsworth’s speed and that Ellsworth’s pressure defense was tough on his young players.
“We learned a lot,” Koepke said. “I was proud of them. Things are looking bright in the future.”
Ellsworth travels to Vanderbilt on Friday to open Northern Lakes Conference play. The Eagles head to Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian, also on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mesick 79
BR Crossroads 22
Mesick: Carter Simmer 20 points; Caleb Linna 17 points; Ashtyn Simerson 8 points, 8 assists, 12 rebounds; Tyler Hall 11 points; Jacob McCree 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (1-0) travel to Brethren on Tuesday.
East Jordan 67
Gaylord SM 47
East Jordan: Mason Malpass 14 points; Preston Malpass 12 points; Carter Sherman 12 points; JJ Weber 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (2-0) hit the road for Cheboygan on Tuesday. Gaylord St. Mary (0-1) hosts Forest Area in Ski Valley Conference action Wednesday.
TC West frosh 63
St. Francis frosh 33
Traverse City West: Aidan Orth 13 points.
Traverse City St. Francis: Cutler Domres 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Glads (0-1) play Grayling on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lake City 63
Houghton Lake 23
Lake City: Mackenzie Bisballe 16 points, 5 rebounds; Chloe Bisballe 11 points, 8 steals; Emma Nickerson 10 points; Haylee Parniske 8 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Lake City (2-0, 1-0 Highland) hosts Evart on Monday.
Benzie Central 51
Buckley 29
Benzie Central: Gloria Stepanovich 20 points; Elise Johnson 9 points; Chloe Burdick 6 points.
Buckley: Taylor Matthews 12 points, 8 rebounds; Brooke Wilkie 8 points, 4 rebounds. and 8 boards.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (1-3, 1-0 Northwest) fresh off their first win of the young season head to Manistee on Tuesday. Buckley (0-2, 0-1 Northwest) travels to Fife Lake to take on Forest Area next Thursday.
St. Francis JV blue 37
TC West frosh 31
Traverse City St. Francis JV blue: Landry Fouch 6 points; Zoey Jetter 6 points; Maya Padisak 17 points.
UP NEXT: St. Francis plays the Kalkaska frosh team at 4:15 p.m. Friday.