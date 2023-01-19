ELLSWORTH — A seven-point deficit after the third quarter turned into a three-point victory for Ellsworth over Buckley in varsity boys basketball action Wednesday.
The Lancers led 21-14 after the first and 39-36 at the break, but the Bears put together a 26-point third frame to grab a 62-55 lead over host Ellsworth heading into the fourth frame. The Lancers locked down on defense in the final eight minutes, outscoring Buckley 22-12 to secure the comeback win.
Kelan Pletcher and Jacob Jenuwine each dropped 24 points for Ellsworth. Patrick Puroll also eclipsed the 20-point mark with 21.
Buckley’s Landon Kulawiak led all scorers with 30 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals. Carter Williams was not far behind with 28 points and eight boards.
The Lancers (7-3, 3-1 Northern Lakes) had ping-ponged their last five games between wins and losses before Wednesday’s win, going 3-2 with victories of Bellaire, Alanson and Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian while falling to Traverse City Christian and Elk Rapids.
The Bears (4-7, 2-3 Northwest) struggled mightily as of late, dropping three of their last four coming into Wednesday’s bout with Ellsworth. Buckley snapped a three-game skid last Friday with a 55-44 win over Onekama after losing to TC Christian, Frankfort and Glen Lake — which had a combined 21-6 record before Wednesday.
Ellsworth faces a stretch of three games in five days, beginning Friday with Grand Traverse Academy at home followed by Gaylord St. Mary on the road Monday and Mancelona at home Tuesday.
Buckley hosts Suttons Bay on Friday before hitting the road for Leland this coming Wednesday and Kingsley on Jan. 27.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Leland 46
GT Academy 27
Leland: Ryan Grinage 17 points.
Grand Traverse Academy: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Comets (2-8, 0-5 Northwest) hit the road to Benzie Central on Friday. The Mustangs (0-7) travel to Ellsworth on Friday.
Gaylord SM 74
Central Lake 47
Gaylord St. Mary: Gavin Bebble career-high 35 points; Brody Jeffers 18 points; Daniel Jacobson 14 points.
Central Lake: Garrison Barrett 26 points, 3 steals, 2 rebounds; Grant Miller 15 points, 5 rebounds; Drayten Evans 14 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (9-1, 6-0 Ski Valley) head to Johannesburg-Lewiston. The Trojans (4-7, 3-3 Ski Valley) travel to Inland Lakes on Friday.
Bellaire 51
Joburg 44
Bellaire: Jayden Hanson 18 points, 7 rebounds, 6 steals, 3 blocks; Dawson Derrer 11 points, 8 rebounds, Kayden Battershell 10 points.
Johannesburg-Lewiston: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (4-4, 3-3 Ski Valley) host Onaway on Friday. The Cardinals (0-8, 0-5 Ski Valley) welcome Gaylord St. Mary on Friday.
Pellston 80
Forest Area 47
Forest Area: Lucas Blankenship 17 points.
UP NEXT: Forest Area (0-7, 0-6 Ski Valley) travel to Mancelona on Friday.
Onaway 74
Mancelona 48
Mancelona: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ironmen (3-6, 3-3 Ski Valley) welcome Forest Area on Friday.
McBain 53
Houghton Lake 36
McBain: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (6-4, 6-1 Highland) travel to Lake City on Friday.
McBain NMC 53
Pine River 40
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Comets (6-3, 5-3 Highland) host Muskegon Western Michigan Christian on Friday.
Manton 61
Lake City 47
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (4-7, 3-4 Highland) head to Houghton Lake on Friday. The Trojans (3-7, 2-5 Highland) host McBain on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Leland 41
GT Academy 24
Leland: Maeve Sweeney 20 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals; Elli Miller 9 points, 4 rebounds, 5 steals; Mallory Lowe 8 points, 6 steals, 4 rebounds.
Grand Traverse Academy: Julia Jones 12 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals; Paige Bell 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Mustangs (3-6) host Marion on Thursday. The Comets (4-5, 2-3 Northwest) welcome Benzie Central on Friday.
Lake City 48
Manton 15
Lake City: Mackenzie Bisballe 16 points, 8 rebounds; Emma Nickerson 12 points, 6 rebounds; Alie Bisballe 9 points, 6 rebounds; Rylee Cohoon 4 points
UP NEXT: The Trojans (11-1, 6-1 Highland) battle McBain on Friday. The Rangers (4-6, 4-4 Highland) head to Houghton Lake on Thursday.
Brethren 47
Onekama 29
Brethren: Elly Sexton 16 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists; Alice Amstutz 10 points, 3 steals; Maddy Biller 8 points, 8 rebounds; Natalie Myers 7 points, 3 rebounds; Olivia Sexton 4 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals; Paige Gutkowski 2 points, 8 rebounds; Toni Pate 4 rebounds.
Onekama: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (12-0, 8-0 West Michigan D) host Mesick on Friday. The Portagers (3-7, 1-4 Northwest) head to Kingsley on Friday.
McBain 53
Houghton Lake 36
McBain: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (9-3, 6-1 Highland) head to Lake City on Friday.
ICE HOCKEY
Gaylord 5
Petoskey 1
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (3-10, 1-5 Big North) play at Painesdale Jeffers on Friday. The Northmen (3-11, 1-5 Big North) travel to Alpena on Friday.
Big Rapids 3
Cadillac 1
Cadillac: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (9-5-1, 4-3-1 Big North) head to Negaunee on Friday.
ALPINE SKIING
Benzie girls, Onekama boys win LMSC meet
Girls overall: 1. Benzie Central — 40 points (23 GS; 17 slalom); 2. Glen Lake — 52 (25 GS; 27 slalom); 3. Onekama — 71 (32 GS; 39 slalom).
Boys overall: 1. Onekama — 35 points (21 GS; 14 slalom); 2. Glen Lake — 69 (32 GS; 37 slalom); 3. Benzie Central — 80 (35 GS; 45 slalom).
Girls GS top 3: 1. Aleah Blackmore (ONK); 2. Willa Murray (GL); 3. Anna Wolfe (BNZ).
Boys GS top 3: 1. Braydon Sorenson (ONK); 2. Ben Stoops (BNZ); 3. Colin Kasben (GL).
Girls slalom top 3: 1. Wolfe; 2. Murray; 3. Savannah Peck (BNZ).
Boys slalom top 3: 1. Sorenson; 2. Luke Smith (ONK); 3. Jaiden Thompson (GL)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.