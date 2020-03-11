GAYLORD — Another hot shooting night for the Ellsworth Lancers landed them in a district final with Gaylord St. Mary.
Ellsworth topped Central Lake 68-32 to reach the district finals at Gaylord St. Mary Friday.
Brayden Steenwyk led with 24 points, Ethan Tornga had 16 points and Jaeger Griswold had 12 points. Tornga shot 8-of-11 from the field, Steenwyk had five 3-pointers.
Ellsworth led by 31 at halftime.
St. Mary topped Bellaire 51-21 in the game prior to Ellsworth’s.
The district finals tip off at 6 p.m. at St. Mary. The winner advances to regionals at Traverse City West.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Manton 59
Harrison 37
Manton (18-4): Isaac Raden 17 points; Chandler Allison 15 points; Jacob Heim 14 points.
UP NEXT: Manton vs. McBain at Lake City Friday at 7.
Charlevoix 70
St. Ignace 32
Charlevoix (18-3): Jacob Mueller 19 points; Evan Solomon 12 points; Caleb Stuck 8 points.
UP NEXT: East Jordan in District final.
East Jordan 53
Harbor Springs 45
EJ (12-10): Levi Pepin 19 points; Jackson Raymond 14 points, 12 rebounds; Cooper Stevenson 12 points, 11 rebounds.
UP NEXT: East Jordan hosts Charlevoix at 7.
Brethren 48
Onekama 47
Onekama (11-10): Wade Sedlar 13 points, 2 assists, 7 rebounds; Taylor Bennett 13 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 5 steals.
Brethren: Nick Knight 18 points; Kenny King 10 points.
Kingsley 64
Sault Ste. Marie 35
UP NEXT: Kingsley vs. Boyne City at Grayling Friday. Winner advances to regional at Gaylord.
Boyne City 80
Grayling 54
UP NEXT: Kingsley vs. Boyne City at Grayling Friday. Winner advances to regional at Gaylord.
Cadillac 55
Big Rapids 31
UP NEXT: Cadillac hosts Ludington Friday at 7. Winner advances to regional at Gaylord.
Gaylord SM 51
Bellaire 28
UP NEXT: St. Mary hosts Ellsworth Friday at 6.
Oscoda 65
Joburg 39
No stats reported.
