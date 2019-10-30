SUTTONS BAY — Wednesday night was just a warm-up for the Elk Rapids volleyball team.
The Elks traveled to Suttons Bay for a quad with North Bay, Grand Traverse Academy and Forest Area and beat all three opponents in the last action of the regular season.
The catch?
Elk Rapids (27-8-1) will meet with the winner of GTA and North Bay's first round district game next Thursday in the playoffs.
Elk Rapids started the night strong with a 25-16, 25-17 win over the Mustangs before beating Forest Area 25-16, 25-9 and North Bay 25-22, 25-18.
Tori Wilkins led the Elks' play at the net with 22 kills followed closely by Kenzie Huber with 21. Huber also tallied 39 digs and four aces for the Elks. Logan Reasoner had 13 kills and three blocks, Ryleigh Yocom had 22 digs to go with five aces, Anna Rottman led the defense with 43 digs and five kills and Madison Hall set up her teammates to the tune of 48 assists while scoring five aces and five digs for Elk Rapids.
Forest Area went 0-3 on the night and were led by McKenzie Szymchack with seven kills, six digs and two blocks. Emily Norkowski chipped in seven kills and five blocks, Caitlyn Liebengood had 11 digs and five kills and Brigitte Sabourin had five aces and 13 digs for the Warriors.
The Mustangs only win on the day came over Forest Area as they also fell to North Bay 25-8, 25-20. The matchup with North Bay was a preview of the first-round district matchup at Glen Lake next Tuesday.
GTA's leaders included Kaitlyn Watson (five aces, eight kills, two digs, 28 assists, 2 blocks), Natalie Lasko (12 kills, two digs, two blocks), Krina Riebschleger (19 digs, two aces, kill) and Ashley Killian (eight kills, two aces, two blocks).
North Bay (27-2-12) ran away with the first set against the Mustangs and hope to use the same mentality in the playoffs.
North Bay was led by Sophie Stowe with 20 assists, 15 digs, five kills and five aces. Laura Hursey had 20 kills at the net and 10 digs with her four aces. Laila Vang led the North Bay defense with 32 digs and Maya Shaw was huge at the net with five blocks and five kills. Cheyanne Chippewa helped out from behind the line with seven aces.
VOLLEYBALL
Leland 2
Charlevoix 0
Leland def. Charlevoix 25-14, 25-11
Leland 2
TC Christian 0
Leland def. TC Christian 25-18, 25-17
Leland: Gillian Grobbel 17 kills, 4 digs, ace; Jana Molby ace, 44 assists, 5 digs, 2 blocks; Jennifer Estrada 5 kills, 12 digs; Mia Osorio 5 aces, 29 digs, 2 assists; Sarah Elwell 15 kills, ace, 5 blocks; Tatum Kareck 3 aces, 11 kills, 2 blocks, 10 digs.
TC Christian: Emma Mirabelli 2 aces, 29 kills, 23 digs, block; Jillene Bouwmeester ace, 7 kills, 7 digs, 3 blocks; Ellie Visser 26 digs, 2 kills.
UP NEXT: Leland (37-14-3) vs. Onekama at Frankfort, Monday; TC Christian (30-5) at Forest Area Tournament, Saturday.
Cadillac 3
TC West 0
Cadillac wins outright Big North Conference title
Cadillac def. TC West 25-15, 25-16, 25-14
Cadillac (33-9-2, 9-1 BNC): Macy Brown 19 kills, 20 digs, 2 blocks, 2 assists, ace; Renee Brines 36 assists, 15 digs, 6 kills, 2 aces; Chloe Comstock 11 kills, 16 digs, 4 aces, 2 blocks; Maggie Neiss 8 kills, 5 blocks, 3 digs, ace; Makenna Bryant 17 digs, ace; Brooke Lorenz 8 digs.
TC Central 3
Gaylord 1
TCC def. Gaylord 25-16, 22-25, 25-10, 25-16
TCC (30-17-1, 8-2 BNC): Maggie McCrary 15 kills, 2 blocks, 11 digs, 2 aces; Sarah Auger 11 kills, block; Olivia Fiebing 27 digs; Kiley Ridenour 8 kills, 2 blocks, 7 digs, ace; Grace Lord 7 kills, 6 digs; Annie Hunt 53 assists, 5 kills, 10 digs.
TC Central JV 3
Gaylord JV 0
TCC JV: Amelia Goodrich 3 kills, ace; Lindsey Hart 8 kills, 2 blocks; Lily Briggs 18 digs; Catelyn Heethius 10 digs, 3 kills, 2 aces.
