ELK RAPIDS — Starting the season 0-2 is something the Elk Rapids varsity boys soccer team didn’t want or expect. But it is indeed their reality.
The Elks lost 1-0 against Petoskey, but it was close from the beginning. Petoskey’s first goal came off a long transition with 10 minutes left in the first half. While the score is low, the Elks had 13 shots on goal.
Despite the record and loss, Elk Rapids head coach Nate Plum has enjoyed what he’s seen with the new group of boys, saying the fresh faces have taken a huge step forward over the course of two games.
“I’m really happy with not necessarily the results, but the play of our guys on the field,” Plum said. “We did really well at putting pressure on their backline and a lot of pressure on their goalie.”
Elk Rapids hosts Oxford (1-1) on Friday at 3 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
West Ottawa 3
TC Central 1
Traverse City Central: Asher Paul 1 goal; Ethan Gerber assist.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (0-1) host Saginaw Heritage (1-0) on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.
Kalkaska 4
Oscoda 3
Kalkaska: Jacob Brewer goal; Tripp Wagner 2 goals; Cooper Swikoski PK goal; Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales 11 saves. {/div} {div} {/div} {div}UP NEXT: The Blazers ( 2-1) host Benzie Central (0-0) on Aug. 29. {/div}
Charlevoix 5
Sault Ste Marie 0
Charlevoix: Sebastián Suchowolec 2 goals; Benjen Schaffer 1 goal, 1 assist.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (3-0) host Suttons Bay (0-1) on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Ludington 8
Cadillac 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (0-2) travel to Mount Pleasant (2-2) on Saturday.
West Ottawa JV 8
TC Central JV 0
No stats reported
UP NEXT: Traverse City Central JV (0-1) hosts Saginaw Heritage on Thursday at 5:00 p.m.
TENNIS
St. Francis goes 1-0-2 in matches
No.1 Traverse City St. Francis tied with No. 2 University Liggett 4-4 after a dominating start from No. 1 singles Tristan Bonanni 6-3, 6-1, No. 2 singles Owen Jackson 7-6, 6-2 and No. 3 singles Chris Bobrowski 6-1, 6-2.
St. Francis had wins from No. 1 doubles Charlie King and Derek Berta and No. 2 Doubles Eli Schmude and Max King.
St. Francis 6
Grand Blanc 2
St. Francis flight winners: 2S — Jackson; 3S — Bobrowski; 1D— King/Berta; 2D— Schmude/King; 3D — David Ansley/Carson Poole.
St. Francis 4
Saline 4
St. Francis flight winners: 1S— Bonanni; 2S — Jackson; 3S— Bobrowski; 1D— King/Berta.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators host a quad meet on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Portage Northern 5
TC West 3
Traverse City West flight winners: 2S — Seth Munro; 3S — Jonah Arbuckle; 4S — Andrew Zywicki.
Mattawan 8
TC West 0
No flight winners for the Titans.
VOLLEYBALL
Forest Area goes 3-0 in quad matchups
Forest Area def. Grand Traverse Academy 25-8, 25-15; Forest Area def. Ellsworth 25-11, 25-21; Forest Area def Mancelona 26-24, 25-22.
Forest Area: Graycie Schroeder 17 kills, Desjanea Perkins 3 kills, Taylor Muth 26 assists, 4 kills; Jersey Patton 14 digs; Val Nelson 10 kills, 22 points; Natalie Lenhart 4 kills.
UP NEXT: Forest Area travels to Johannesburg Lewiston on Tuesday.
Frankfort finishes 2-1 in tourney
Frankfort def. Traverse City Christian 25-22,19-25,15-9; McBain NMC def. Frankfort 11-25, 19-25; Frankfort def. Buckley 25-16, 25-13.
Frankfort: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Frankfort travels to Brethren Aug 30 at 7 p.m.
TC Christian goes 2-1 in tourney
Traverse City Christian def. Buckley 25-8, 25-11; McBain NMC 14-25, 27-25, 15-12. Frankfort def. Traverse City Christian 25-22,19-25,15-9.
TC Christian: Lydia Critchfield 6 aces, 41 assists; Rebekah Burch 7 aces, 11 digs, 2 kills; Ava Wendell 21 kills, 17 digs, 9 aces; Taylor Tebben 6 kills.
Boyne City goes 2-1 in Quad meet
Boyne def. Bellaire 25-18, 25-17; Boyne def. Onaway 25-14, 25-14, Alpena def. Boyne 24-26, 25-15, 11-15.
Boyne City: Morgan Deming 20 kills, 5 aces, 12 digs; Ava Tarsi 30 assists, 10 aces, 5 kills; Aubrey Burns 9 kills, 7 aces; Brianna Ager: 21/21 on serving; Braylyn Rinco 15 digs, 17 serve receptions.
UP NEXT: Boyne travels for the Mancelona Quad on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Manton wins MCC Round Robin Tourney
Manton def. Manistee Catholic Central 25-5, 25-6; MCC 25-23, 25-17; Orchard View 25-6, 25-15; Brethren 25-11, 25-14.
Manton: no stats provided.
UP NEXT: Manton (6-1-2) travels for the Kingsley quad on Wednesday night.
