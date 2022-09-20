ELK RAPIDS — The eight-game win streak is something Elk Rapids boys soccer head coach Nate Plum is well aware of — especially since everyone mentions it to him.
“I am very aware, because everybody asks me about my record,” said Plum, laughing.
After starting the season 1-6, the Elks have done a complete 180 and are riding an eight-game winning streak after shutting out Kalkaska (7-4-1) 7-0. Although no hat tricks were scored, Plum said there could’ve been.
The Elks (9-5-1) had a stretch of games at the beginning of the season where they were playing tough opponents, but after tying Traverse City Central 1-1 on Sept. 6, the Elks caught fire and beat every team in their path.
The Elks have outscored their opponents 35-3 in the past seven games, Plum credited keeper coach Dave Speckman, who has been with Elk Rapids for 14 seasons and has molded an All-State keeper every year.
“We put (Ani Lugin) through the ringer,” Plum said. “He probably played four out of those five games where we were on the losing end. He’ll be the first to tell you that there were some lumps.”
Lugin has adjusted as the season progressed, and Plum is pleased to see where he is at now. Lugin played in the second half against the Blazers and had three saves. Junior keeper Koa West had three in the first half.
Noah Hilley and Alex Smith each scored two goals. Alex Barber and Owen Spencer each had a pair of goals as well as a pair of assists along with Smith.
The Elks travel down to Keystone Soccer Complex on Tuesday to take on Traverse City Christian. Plum said the Sabres are a tough team as well, but they are ready for the challenge after taking a few days off before Monday’s matchup.
BOYS SOCCER
Charlevoix 4
Harbor Springs 0
Charlevoix: Sam Pletcher 2 goals; Aiden Parish 1 goal; Jack Jarema 1 goal.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (4-2-3) host Elk Rapids (7-4-1) on Thursday.
Leland 2
Suttons Bay 0
Leland: Brain Mosqueda 1 goal; Talan Graham 1 goal; Nano Cramer 1 assist; Jimmy Dynomite shutout
Suttons Bay: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Comets (7-2) travel to Buckley (6-4-1) on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The Norsemen host Benzie Central (4-5-1) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Benzie Central 8
Kingsley 1
Benzie Central: Steve Barron 2 goals; Owen Hester 1 goal; Jeremiah Wilkinson 2 goals; Alberto Lopez 1 goal; Nolan Bretzke 1 goal; Dominic Lopez 13 saves.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (1-9-1) travel to Suttons Bay (4-4-2) Wednesday. The Stags (0-8) host Glen Lake Wednesday.
Boyne City 4
Harbor Light 0
Boyne City: Amayo Bardeguez-Barrera 2 goals; Reese Bey 2 goals, 1 assist; Matt Spate 1 assist; Jack Snyder 1 assist; Carsen Dittmar 1 assist.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (5-4-4; 1-2-1) travel to Harbor Springs (7-4) Sept. 22.
McBain NMC 8
Burt Lake NMCA 0
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Nathan Eisenga 3 goals, 1 assist; Barrett Bosscher 1 goal, 1 assist; Tucker Tossey 1 goal 1 assist; Isaac Bowden 1 goal; Gideon Curell 1 assist; Dirk Rodenbaugh 1 goal; Logan Hart 1 assist; Brant Winkle 1 assist; Blake DeZeeuw 1 goal(PK), 1 save.
UP NEXT: The Comets (7-0-4) welcome Cheboygan on Wednesday.
GIRLS GOLF
Grace Slocum takes 1st at Big Rapids Invite
Team scores: 1. Petoskey 382; 2. Harbor Springs 394; 3. East Jordan 416; 4. Alpena +130; 5. Cheboygan 439; 6. Charlevoix 443; 8. Traverse City Central 552; Kalkaska 529; Grayling 543; Traverse City St. Francis 319.
Top 10 individuals: Grace Slocum (TCSF) 75; Katie Maybank (CBN) 82; Taylore Wilson (HS) 87; Rebekah Carlson (ALP) +20; Aubrey Williams (PET) 93; Savanah Maki (HS) 95; Sophia Gardener (PET) 97; Marley Spence (PET) 97; Cassidy Whitener (PET) 97; Avery Kita (CHX) 97.
Trojans finishes 5th at Tullymore Invite
Notable finishes: Emma McKinley (Ludington) 71; Mackenzie Goudreau (Montague) 79; Sydney Rademacher (Traverse City Central) 80; McKenzie McManus (TCC) 88; Paige LaMott (TCC) 115; Elizabeth Robens (TCC) 121; Mari Brizard (TCC) 131; Anna Trudeau (TCC) 134.
CROSS COUNTRY
Charlevoix boys, girls get runner-up at Inland Lakes Invite
Boys overall: Harbor Springs 27; Charlevoix 51; Boyne City 96; Ogemaw Heights 110; Mancelona 114; Cheboygan 119.
Area boys top performers: 2. Jaymes Wildfong 18:09.60 (MANCY); 3. James Descamps 18:13.38 (CV); 6. David Dhaseleer 19:01.47 (Charlevoix); 11. Guy Chamberlain 19:21.30 (EJ); 15. Jacob Chamberlain 19:32.75 (EJ); 16. Austin Sneed 19:46.43 (EJ) 17. Gary Haight 19:47.20 (CHX) 18. Isaac Black 19:49.40 (EJ); 19. Karson Swiszowski 19:53.74 (MANCY) 20. Joseph Heckroth 19:55.26 (BC).
Girls overall: 1. Harbor Springs 37; 2. Charlevoix 42; 3. Boyne City 79; 4. Gaylord St. Mary 119; 5. Mancelona 134; 6. Indian River Inland Lakes 142; 7. Cheboygan 177; 8. Ogemaw Heights 207.
Area girls top performers: 1. Laina Sladics 20:16.00 (CHX); 2. Miriam Murrell 20:41.82 (GSM); 4. Jane Manthei 21:49.06 (PSM); 5. Katie Rohrer 21:54.93 (CHX); 6. Rachel Descamps 22:19.35 (CHX); 7. Delaney Little 22:27.80 (BCY) 9. Christine Whitaker 22:45.21; (EJ); 11. Elke Knouf 22:56.47 (EJ); 14. Cambrynne Giem 23:21.61 (BCY); 15. Abi Perez 23:21.69 (MANCY); 16. Hannah Miller 23:22.55 (CHX); 17. Emma McKinley 23:22.65 (GSTM) 18. Meagan Lange 23:22.69 (FA); 19. Luciana Bunker 23:22.99 (IRIL); 20. Ava Maginity 23:30.17 (BCY).
