ELK RAPIDS — Lauren Bingham had a hand in every goal as Elk Rapids stayed perfect in league play with a 7-0 shutout of Traverse City St. Francis.
Bingham ended the game with five goals and two assists.
"If she didn't score them, she had the assist," Elks head coach Andrea Krakow said.
Kendall Standfest and Bink Cutting each scored a goal, with Standfest assisting on two others.
Monika Gregorski, Gwen Carroll and Logan Reasoner added assists, while Jorja Jenema made one save in net.
Elk Rapids (3-1, 2-0 Lake Michigan Conference) continue league play Monday, traveling to Harbor Springs. The Gladiators (0-3) host Boyne City on Monday and travel next Thursday to Charlevoix.
MORE SOCCER
Boyne City 8
Harbor Springs 0
Boyne City (3-1, 2-1 Lake Michigan): Jordan Noble 5 goals; Ariel Himmelspach goal; Ava Maginity goal; Gabby Dunlop goal; Inanna Hauger 3 assists; Maddie Smith assist; Ally Herrick 2 saves, shutout; first time Boyne has ever mercied Harbor.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers travel Monday to TC St. Francis.
Charlevoix 8
Grayling 0
Charlevoix (3-0, 2-0 Lake Michigan): Mikayla Sharrow 2 goals, assist; Claire Scholten goal; Kylee Rice goal; Anna Kate Smith goal; Ava Boss goal; Kelsey Wiatrolik goal; Camryn Turkelson goal; Teagan Miller assist; Merette Carson assist; Addison Boop, Lauren Shepard split shutout in goal.
UP NEXT: The Rayders host TC St. Francis, Thursday.
BASEBALL
Grayling 13
Roscommon 12
Game 1: Grayling — Ben Gonzales WP in relief, 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB; Derek Long 2-4, 3 RBI, 2 R; Reid Cvitkovich 1-5, 3 RBI, 2 SB; Jake Huspen 2-2, 2 RBI, 2 R; James Potter 3-4, RBI; Trevor Cvitkovich 1-2, R; Drew Kanary 1-3, RBI, R, BB; Gonzales 1-1, 3 BB, 3 R.
Game 2: Rained out.
UP NEXT: The Vikings travel Saturday to Whittemore-Prescott.
Ellsworth 13 7
Central Lake 3 2
Game 1: Ellsworth — No stats reported; Central Lake — Garrett Purdy 2 H, RBI; Logan Eckhardt 2 BB, RBI, R; Andrew Bay HBP, SB, R; Drayton Evans 2 BB, SB, R.
Game 2: Ellsworth — No stats reported; Central Lake — Evans H, SB, R.
UP NEXT: Central Lake (0-4) hosts Mancelona, Monday.
SOFTBALL
East Jordan 9 8
Central Lake 7 1
Game 1: East Jordan — LeAnn Schroeder WP, 6 IP, 10 H, 3 ER, 11 K, 1 BB; Haley Gibson 2-4, RBI, 2 R, 2B, 3B; Schroeder 2-3, RBI, R; Lillian Stone 1-3, BB, 2 R; Kylie Skrocki RBI, R; Alley Whiteford 2 BB, 2 R; Central Lake — Emma Wollard LP, 5 IP, 6 K; Angel Shaw 2-4, RBI, 2 R; Alexis Cain 3-3, R, 2 2B; Lexi Donaldson 2-3, 2 RBI; Wollard 1-2, RBI, 2 R.
Game 2: East Jordan — Gibson WP, 6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 K, 4 BB; Rhyen Olson 1-2, 2 RBI, R, BB; Gibson 1-3, RBI, 2 R, 3B; Grace Beal 2 R, 2 BB; Whiteford 1-3, R; Central Lake — Cain LP, 5 IP, 6 K, 0 ER, 5 H; Sydney Fernandez 1-2, R, 2B; Donaldson 1-2, 2B.