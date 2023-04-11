ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids opened the season with a windy 3-0 win over Traverse City St. Francis.
Lauren Bingham scored two goals and Kendall Standfest put in one and assisted on another.
Jorja Jenema made two saves for the Elks (1-0), while Daisleigh Upshaw stopped three shots for the Gladiators.
“We need to get in soccer shape,” Elks head coach Andrea Krakow said. “It’s always tough the first week of the season. We’re trying to fit together all the pieces of the puzzle.”
Elk Rapids plays three games this week, hosting Traverse City West on Tuesday and visiting Harbor Springs on Thursday.
SOCCER
Boyne City 2
Harbor Springs 1
Boyne City: Maggi McHugh 7 saves; Gabby Dunlap 1 goal, assist; Elly Day 1 goal, 1 assist.
Harbor Springs: no stats provided
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (2-0, 2-0 Lake Michigan) travel to Traverse City St Francis on Wednesday. The Rams (0-1-1, 0-1-1 Lake Michigan) host Elk Rapids on Thursday.
Charlevoix 2
Grayling 0
Charlevoix: Mikayla Sharrow goal; Kylee Rice assist; Addison Boop 4 saves.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (1-0-1,1-0-1 Lake Michigan) welcome Kingsley on Friday. The Vikings (0-2, 0-2 Lake Michigan) welcome Suttons Bay on Wednesday.
Kingsley 1
Buckley 1
Kingsley: Bailey Charter goal; Claire Dutton 7 saves.
Buckley: Taylor Yuresko goal; Maddie Sladek 1 save.
UP NEXT: The Stags (0-2-1, 0-2-1 Northwest) travel to Charlevoix on Friday. The Bears (0-0-1, 0-0-1 Northwest) welcome Leland on Wednesday.
Leland 2
Suttons Bay 0
Leland: Hadley Bison goal; Mallory Lowe goal; Flora Mitchell 2 assists; Elli Miller 3 saves (credited for shutout).
Suttons Bay: no stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Comets (2-0, 2-0 Northwest) heads to Buckley on Wednesday. Suttons Bay (1-1, 1-1 Northwest) travels to Grayling on Wednesday.
Petoskey 2
Big Rapids 1
Petoskey: Annika Ghandi goal; Kate Farley goal; Sadie Corey 2 saves.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (1-0) travels to Elk Rapids next Tuesday.
Big Rapids Crossroads 2
Benzie Central 1
Benzie Central: Kadence Popour goal; Emma Brooks assist.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (0-0-1) welcome Glen Lake on Wednesday.
BASEBALL
Mount Pleasant 14 5
TC Central 7 4
Game 1: Traverse City Central — Reed Seabase 2-4, 2B, R; Josef Myer 2-3, 2B, R; JJ Dutmers 2-4, RBI, 2 R; Josh Klug 3 BB, R; Andrew Fender 1-4, 2 R, RBI; Drew Rokos 1-1, RBI, 2B; Owen Dawson 2-4, RBI, SB.
Game 2: Traverse City Central — Fender 1-1, 2 RBI, 2B, R; Ben Rice 2-1, RBI, 2B; Donnie Meyer 1-1, 2B; Dutmers 1-2, RBI, R; Seabase 1-1, SB, BB; game called by darkness after 3 innings.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (0-2) welcome Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday.
TC St. Francis 16 6
Evart 1 8
Game 1: Traverse City St. Francis — Sam Wildfong 2 IP, 0 H, 6 K; Jack Prichard 2 IP, 0 H, 2 K; Mathew Kane 1-3, 5 RBI, SB; Prichard 2-3, 4 RBI, 2B, SB; Braxton Lesinski 2 RBI; Harrison Shepherd 1-2, BB, 3 R, SB; Charlie Olivier H.
Game 2: TC St. Francis — Wildfong 1-1, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 BB; Olivier 1-3, RBI; Lesinski RBI, 2 BB; Tyler Thompson 1-3, 2 BB, 3 R.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (1-1) host Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Thursday.
Bear Lake 12 20
Mason Co. East 2 2
Game 1: Bear Lake — Zach Griffis 2 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 4 K, 3-5, 2 1B, 2B, 3 RBI, 5 R, 3 SB; Cole Merrill 6 K, RBI; Travis Hughey 1 R, H, RBI.
Game 2: Bear Lake — Myles Harless 2 IP, 5 K; Merrill 2 R, H, 3 RBI, BB; Hughey 2 R, 2 H, 4 RBI; Kaden Forward 2 R, 1 H, 2 RBI; Ethaniel Ruiz 3 R, 2 H, RBI; Elijah Ruiz R, 2 H, RBI.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (2-0) travel to Mesick on Thursday.
Mesick 17
Brethren 2
Game 1: Mesick — Ashtyn Simerson WP, 3 IP, 0 H, 4 BB, 8 K; Caleb Linna 3-3, 2 RBI, 3B, SB; Ben Parrish 1-1, 1 RBI, 2 SB; Connor Sisson 1-1, 2B, RBI, 3 SB; Carter Simmer: 1-1, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Cody Linna: 1-2, 3B, 2 RBI
Game 2: Mesick — Caleb Linna WP, 4 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 0 BB, 7 K; Connor Sisson 2-3, 2-run HR, 4 RBI, 2 SB; Ben Humphreys 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Caleb Linna 1-2, RBI, 7 SB; Ben Parrish 1-2, 3B, SB; Ashtyn Simerson 1-3, 2B, RBI, SB; Cooper Ford 1-1, RBI, 2 SB.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (2-0) welcome Onekama on Wednesday. The Bobcats (0-2) travel to Pentwater on Thursday.
Buckley 23 0
Roscommon 5 18
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bears (1-1) travel to Forest Area on Wednesday.
Manton 8 6
Kalkaska 7 7
Game 1: Manton — Nathan Winters WP, 2.2 IP; Waylon Purkiess 3.1 IP; Jaiden Carstens 3 H; Gage Schaub 3 H; Blake Helsel 3 H; Kalkaska — No stats reported.
{p class=”p3”}Game 2: Manton — Purkiss 3 H; Helsel 2 H; Kalkaska — No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blazers (1-1) host Kingsley on Wednesday. The Rangers (1-1) host Suttons Bay, Thursday.
Frankfort 9 11
Manistee JV 5 6
Game 1: Frankfort — Rocco Anhalt WP, 2 IP; Logan Lewis 3 IP, 9 K; Anhalt 4-4, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB; Simon Kramer 3-4, 3 R.
Game 2: Frankfort — Luciano Carrella WR, 2 IP, 4 K; Weston Jowett SV, 1 IP, 1 K; Aiden Evans 3-3, 5 RBI; Fletcher Anderson 2-3, RBI.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (2-0) host Mason County Eastern, Thursday.
East Jordan 4 3
Cheboygan 3 0
Game 1: East Jordan — Korbyn Russell WP, 3 IP, 7 K, 1B, RBI; Eli Burns 2 IP, 4 K, 1B; Ryder Malpass 2.5 IP, 3 H, Lucas Stone 1 IP, SV, K; Ben Reid 1B, RBI; Dawson Carey 1B; Devon Olstrom 1B; Connor Boyer 1B.
Game 2: East Jordan — Stone 2 IP, 4 K; Carey, 2 IP, 4 K, 1B ; Ethan Thomas 2 IP, 3 K; Russell 2 H, RBI, 2 R.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (2-0) travel to Boyne City on Wednesday.
LACROSSE
TC United 14
GR Christian 13
Traverse City Untied: Gavin Hysell 4 goals, 3 assists; Caleb Lewandowski 6 goals, 4 assists; Jackson Dobreff 3 goals, 3 assists; Jack Schripsema goal; Remy Soper assist, 13 face-off wins; Ethan Gerber 7 saves; Conner Kinsey 8 saves; Cole Ritola led defense.
UP NEXT: TC United (3-1) travel to Bay City Western on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Kalkaska 6 7
Pine River 2 10
Game 1: Kalkaska — Alyssa Colvin WP, 6 IP, 4 K; London Birgy 3-3, RBI, 2B; Colvin 1-3, 2B, R; Sarah Morgan 2 RBI; Keanna Eiseler 1-3, 2B, RBI; Brooklyn Whiteford 2-3, 2 R, 3B; Claire McDaniel BB.
Game 2: Kalkaska — Michelle Michelin 6 IP, 8 K; Maddie Birgy 2 RBI; L. Birgy 2-4, RBI; Jaycee Mitchell 2-4, RBI, 2 R, 2B; Michelin 2B, RBI.
UP NEXT: The Blazers (2-2) welcome Kingsley on Wednesday.
Frankfort 12 5
Manton 6 3
Game 1: Frankfort — Sage Myers WP, 6 IP, 13 K, 3 H, 3 ER; Kinzee Stockdale, 2 H, HR; Myers HR on 1st varsity hit; Emma MacKenzie HR; Elli Tiesworth 2 H.
Game 2: Frankfort — Myers WP, 5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 0 W, 5 K; Stockdale HR; Myers 2 H.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (2-0) host Mason County Eastern, Thursday.
Mesick 15
Brethren 0
Game 1: Mesick — Kelsey Quiggin WP, 5 IP, 12 K; Angee Wheeler 4 RBI; Quiggin 2 H, 2 RBI; Rylee Blach 2 H; Maddy Spoor 2 RBI; Brethren — Kadence Delore 4 IP, 4 K; Maddie Biller H.
Game 2: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (1-0) welcome Onekama on Wednesday.
