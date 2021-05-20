SUTTONS BAY — Elk Rapids aims to be in a sharing mood next week and a little more greedy the following one.
The Elk topped North Bay 6-0 in a Wednesday nonconference game, with Elk Rapids' regular-season finale set for Monday at Charlevoix. A tie there forces a share of the Lake Michigan Conference girls soccer championship with Boyne City.
The Elks and Ramblers then most likely play in districts the following week.
Boyne City faces off in the opening round of districts with a Traverse City St. Francis team it's already beaten twice. A win May 26 sets up a June 1 battle with the district host Elks. They split two matches this season.
Elk Rapids won a 2-1 decision early in the season, but Boyne responded with a 7-0 win early this month.
"That was by far our lowest moment this season," Elk Rapids coach Andrea Krakow said. "We couldn't come back in that game. Hopefully we can play better mentally next time."
In Wednesday's game, Lauren Bingham and Gabby Krakow each scored two goals, while Lily Morton added a goal and an assist. Adrian Noecker tacked on a goal and Mary Gregorski, Logan Reasoner and Kendall Standfest each logged assists. Jorja Jenema recorded the shutout in goal, recording two saves.
GOLF
Beaudoin shoots school-record 64
Charlevoix senior Jake Beaudoin shot a school-record 64 in a Lake Michigan Conference tournament at Boyne Highlands.
Team scores: 1. Elk Rapids 316; 2. Charlevoix 321; TC St. Francis 330; Kalkaska 439.
Elk Rapids leader: Josh Lavely 67 (2nd).
Charlevoix: Beaudoin 64; Sam Pletcher 82; Hudson Vollmer 84; Scott Bush 91.
TCSF leaders: Griffin Mawson 79; Jagger Smith 79; Tommy Puetz 85; Adam Gerberding 87; Gabe Classens 87.
Kalkaska leaders: Logan Whiteford 99; Cooper Switowski 101.
UP NEXT: The LMC championship tournament Saturday at Antrim Dells.
BASEBALL
Mesick 8 7
McBain 9 3
Game 1: McBain — Braylon Pace walk-off RBI 1B on 0-2 count in 6th inning to cap off a six-run inning; Pace WP, 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER; Kendrick Smallegan 4.1 IP, 3 K; Pace 2-2, RBI, R; Carter Quist 1-3, 2 RBI; Tyler Koetje 2-3, 2 RBI; Trey Boven 1-3, RBI, R; Mason Heuker 1-3, 2B, R; Smallegan 2 RBI, R; Nick DeRuiter 1-2, 2 R; Mesick — Caleb Linna 1-3, 2 RBI, R; Cole Spencer 1-3, 2 RBI, R; Gabe Parrish 2-3, R, 2B, 3B; Collin Jewett 1-3, RBI; Conner Sisson 2-3, RBI, R; Bradley Smith 1-2, RBI, R.
Game 2: Mesick — Parrish WP, 3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 K; Connor Simmer 3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 4 K; Linna 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 R; Spencer 2-3, R, 3 SB; Carter Simmer 1-3, 2 RBI, R; Jewett 1-3, RBI; Sisson 1-1, 2 BB, R, 2 SB; McBain — Koetje 2-3; Heuker 1-2, RBI; Quist RBI; Dan Rodenbaugh 1-3, R, SB.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (19-5-2) travel Friday to Frankfort; the Ramblers (3-12-1) host Lake City, Friday.
SOFTBALL
McBain 4 13
Mesick 3 8
Game 1: McBain — Caitlin Butzin WP, 3 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 1 K; McKenna Gilde SV, 4 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 4 K; Butzin 1-4, 2 R; Kada Cotter 2-4, 2 RBI, R; Gilde 1-4, R; Brecken Gilde 2-4, 3 RBI, 2 R; Emma Boonstra 2-4, R; Alyssa Bode 1-2, 3 R; Mesick — Grace Quiggin 2-4, 2 RBI, R; Kelsey Quiggin 1-4, 2 RBI, 2 R; Mattie Akom RBI; Harmony Harris RBI, R; Angee Wheeler RBI, R.
Game 2: McBain — M. Gilde WP, 7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 10 K; Butzin 1-4, RBI, R; M. Gilde 1-3, RBI; Morgan Eisenga RBI, R; Mya Eisenga RBI, R; Mesick — K. Quiggin 2-4; Akom 2-4, R; G. Quiggin 1-3, 2 RBI, R.
MORE SOCCER
Buckley 8
Brethren 0
Buckley (3-8-1): Jordyn Emery 2 goals, assist; Mira Warren goal, assist; Kyrie Wildfong goal, assist; Emily Milliron goal, assist; Allie Kaczanowski goal; Gabby Vermilya goal; Emma Cooper goal; Sophie Vermilya assist; Oleata Brown 1 save.
UP NEXT: The Bears travel Thursday to Harbor Springs.
Petoskey 4
TC Central 1
Petoskey (8-5-2, 5-1-1 Big North): Autumn Natkurkas goal; Dana Cole goal; Hayley Flynn goal; Katie Farley goal, assist; Molly Anderson assist; Taryn Ingalls assist; Hayley Dixon 3 saves; Grayson Guy 3 saves.
TC Central (3-10-2, 1-6-1 Big North): Ava Battle goal; Elizabeth Thaxton assist; Anneliese Ferguson 8 saves.
UP NEXT: The Trojans host Cadillac, Thursday; Petoskey travels Thursday to Gaylord.
TC Central JV 4
Petoskey JV 2
TC Central (8-5-1): Ellen Grams 2 goals; Amelia Werner goal, assist; Addison Booher goal; Fiona Colliver assist; Bryan Moore assist; Phoebe Humphrey 3 saves.
Petoskey (4-4-1): Emma Mohela 2 goals.
Deadline for prep calls is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, stats with names spelled when leaving a message.