KALKASKA — Once it didn't have to combat the wind, Elk Rapids got things going in the second half in a 7-0 district soccer semifinal win over Grayling.
The Elks (17-3-2) faced a stiff wind Wednesday on Kalkaska's field, where they'll return for Saturday's district final against Boyne City (13-3-5) at 10 a.m.
Elk Rapids led 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Mason Travis, assisted by Josh Vandeveer.
"We played against the wind in the first half and were just trying to keep the ball out of our half," Elks head coach Nate Plum said.
The second half was a different story, as Elk Rapids tacked on six goals, as Spencer Ball and Travis each ended up with a pair of scores.
Ben Loznak, Cooper Kerkhof and Preston Ball also added goals, with Vandeveer ending up with three assists. Mahaney Vanderkerkhof and Matthew Garrow also drew assists, and Jack Spencer and Zak Bolde combined on the shutout.
VOLLEYBALL
TC West 3
Gaylord 0
TC West def. Gaylord 25-21, 25-8, 26-24.
TC West (19-14, 6-2 Big North):Alaina Mikowski 9 kills, 4 blocks, 5 digs, 1 ace; Rhys Tirrell 8 kills, 5 blocks; Sara Schermerhorn 30 assists, 4 kills, 1 block, 2 aces, 2 digs; Ally McKenna 4 aces, 10 digs; Becky Lane 5 kills, 1 ace, 8 digs; Bailey O'Brien 5 kills; Leah Allen 4 kills, 1 block, 1 ace; Madelynn Johnson 4 digs; Reegan Graham 1 block, 1 kill; Sammy Schaub 10 digs, 3 aces.
UP NEXT: The Titans travel Oct. 23 to Alpena.
TC Central 3
Petoskey 1
TC Central def. Petoskey 25-23, 21-25, 25-16, 25-15.
TC Central (26-16-1, 6-2 Big North): Maggie McCrary 24 kills, 2 blocks, 11 digs; Emma Turnquist 15 kills, 5 aces, 1 block; Olivia Fiebing 23 digs, 2 aces; Annie Hunt 52 assists, 2 blocks, 7 digs, 4 kills.
UP NEXT: The Trojans host Cadillac for their Dig Pink match, Oct. 23.
Cadillac 3
Alpena 0
Cadillac def. Alpena 25-14, 25-11, 25-19.
Cadillac: Renee Brines 22 assists, 13 digs, 5 kills, 4 aces; Macy Brown 13 kills, 11 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Chloe Comstock 12 digs, 5 kills, 4 aces, 2 assists; Maggie Neiss 5 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces; Makenna Bryant 12 digs 3 assists; Brooke Lorenz 5 digs.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (30-7-1, 8-0 Big North) visit TC Central, Oct. 23.
GT Academy 2
Central Lake 1
Grand Traverse Academy def. Central Lake 25-16, 18-25, 25-10.
GT Academy: Kaitlyn Watson 2 aces, 4 kills, 3 digs, 6 assists, 1 block; Natalie Lasko 2 aces, 2 kills, 1 block; Ashley Killian 2 kills; Michaila Kinney 2 aces, 5 kills, 1 dig; Angel Zoulek 2 aces, 8 kills, 3 kills, 1 block; Brooke Flores 1 ace; Norah VanWingerden 1 kill, 7 assists.
UP NEXT: The Mustangs travel Friday to Traverse City Christian.
Onekama 3
Brethren 0
Onekama def. Brethren 25-5, 25-134, 25-15.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats travel Monday to TC Christian.
Petoskey JV 2
TC Central JV 1
Petoskey def. TC Central 10-25, 13-25, 25-23.
TC Central: Kate McCrary 5 kills, 5 digs; Marin Barrett 4 kills, 6 digs; Lauren Richmond 17 assists, 4 digs; Lily Briggs 19 digs.
TC Central frosh 2
Petoskey frosh 1
TC Central def. Petoskey 19-25, 25-16, 25-14.
TC Central: JoJo Sams 3 kills, 4 digs; Lauren Dusseau 6 aces, 8 assists, 2 kills; Allie Lewis 4 aces, 13 digs; Jalyen Asper 4 aces, 3 assists, 3 kills.
