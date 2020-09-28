CHARLEVOIX — Elk Rapids recorded its 7th consecutive shutout Monday, blanking Charlevoix 8-0.
The Elks last surrendered a goal Sept. 12.
Jack Spencer notched Monday’s shutout, the team’s 12th this season.
Drake Collins and Preston Ball each scored two goals, while Landen Knight had a goal and an assist and Spencer Ball, Mason Travis and Brett Bruner each added scores. Kadin Patterson, Mahaney VandeKerkhof, Emery Rubert and Avery Kellogg supplied assists.
The Elks (11-2-4, 6-0-1 Lake Michigan Conference) travel Wednesday to Harbor Springs, while Charlevoix (1-11-1, 0-7) hosts Grayling, Thursday.
MORE SOCCER
Buckley 1
Benzie Central 0
Buckley (11-2, 3-2 Northwest): Kyle Kaczanowski goal; Luke Frasier assist; Josh Barley 7 saves.
UP NEXT: The Bear host Glen Lake, Wednesday.
Boyne City 2
Harbor Springs 2
Boyne City (8-4-3): Joe Spate goal; Nic Santina goal; Ben Leaman assist; Jay Clausen 3 saves.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers host Traverse City Christian at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Blazers win Grayling Invite
Boys team scores: 1. Kalkaska 37; 2. Elk Rapids 51; 3. Mancelona 60; 4. Grayling 96; 5. Lake City 117.
Boys top 20: 1. Tyler Guggemos 16:50.8 Kalkaska; 2. Tyler McClure 17:00.8 Mancelona; 3. Greg Parsons 18:19.5 Mancelona; 4. Shane Nutt 18:34.3 Lake City; 5. Lachlan Beebe 18:46.8 Elk Rapids; 6. Hayden Moore 18:54.4 Kalkaska; 7. Glenn Morris 18:58.9 Kalkaska; 8. Gavin Guggemos 19:04.1 Kalkaska; 9. Drew Moore 19:06.6 Grayling; 10. Charlie Ward 19:24.1 Elk Rapids.
Girls team scores: 1. Kalkaska 28; 2. Grayling 41; 3. Lake City 53.
Girls top 10: 1. Sarah Zamaitas 22:33.1 Elk Rapids; 2. Brooklyn Whiteford 23:20.5 Kalkaska; 3. Eva Pray 23:55.5 Elk Rapids; 4. Makayla Orman 24:05.3 Mancelona; 5. Lauren Judd 24:11.3 Kalkaska; 6. Katelyn Moore 25:11.6 Grayling; 7. Baylee Reust 25:24.7 Kalkaska; 8. Jocelyn Millikin 25:31.9 Grayling; 9. Sophia Rakoczy 25:40.9 Grayling; 10. Jordan Fox 25:44.2 Lake City.
VOLLEYBALL
St. Mary wins pair at tri
Team scores: Lake Leelanau St. Mary def. North Bay JV 25-19, 20-25, 16-14; LLSM def. Grand Traverse Academy JV 25-19, 25-16.
St. Mary (6-3 overall, 2-0 varsity) leaders: Kendra Sumner 13 digs; Genevieve Bramer 13 aces, 8 kills, 8 digs; Violeta Serrano 7 aces, 10 digs, 14 assists; Leah Fleis 10 kills, 9 aces, 3 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Eagles host the TC Bulldogs, Wednesday.
