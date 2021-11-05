TRAVERSE CITY — A surprise trip to Traverse City didn’t catch Elk Rapids too off guard.
The Division 3 district semifinals slated to be hosted by Glen Lake were hastily moved to Traverse City Central after COVID-19 precautions at Glen Lake Community Schools canceled classes Thursday and Friday.
Elks’ head coach Connie Gorno said she received confirmation Thursday morning of the venue change and had to quickly contact all of Elk Rapids’ players and their parents because of a changed bus time.
The Elks then topped Glen Lake 25-23, 25-21, 25-18 — rallying from down 22-15 in the first set to rack up their third win over the Lakers this season. Elk Rapids (24-18-5) plays Traverse City St. Francis in the noon district championship Saturday back at TC Central.
“We’re pretty lucky for the side of the bracket we got,” Gorno said. “Hats off to Glen Lake. They’re a great team. That prepared us well to play St. Francis on Saturday.”
The Elks lost to St. Francis in TC West’s tournament early in the season, but they beat the Gladiators two weeks ago in three games in Lake Michigan Conference play.
The Elks were led Thursday by Logan Reasoner (16 kills), Lili Hoberg (nine kills, nine digs), Ava Knight (five kills, two digs), Bri Roberts (four kills, four blocks, 13 digs), Nevada Molby (two kills, three blocks), Alena LaPointe (four aces, four digs), Grace Mischel (22 digs, 33 serve receptions) and Ryleigh Yocom (three aces, two kills, seven digs, 38 assists).
“They are really playing as a cohesive unit,” Gorno said.
VOLLEYBALL
TC St. Francis 3
Mancelona 0
Traverse City St. Francis def. Mancelona 25-14, 25-16, 25-7.
St. Francis: Gwyneth Bramer 11 kills; Alexis Ochab 5 kills, 6 aces; Campbell Domres 4 kills, 4 aces; Garnet Mullet 5 kills, 3 aces; Maggie Jarema 3 kills, 1 block; Avery Nance 29 assists; Emily Erhardt 6 digs; Allee Shepherd 5 digs.
UP NEXT: St. Francis (15-19-4, 5-2) plays in the district finals at noon Saturday at Traverse City Central High School.
Cadillac 3
Kingsley 0
Cadillac topped Kingsley 25-11, 25-5, 25-9 to win the Vikings’ 16th consecutive district championship.
Cadillac (40-11-1): Renee Brines 24 assists, 6 digs, 5 kills, 3 aces; Joslyn Seeley 8 kills, 6 digs, 1 ace; Julia Jezak 12 digs, 2 assists, 1 ace; Mady Smith 11 digs, 3 aces, 2 assists, 1 kill; Carissa Musta 6 kills, 3 blocks; Caliey Masserang 6 kills, 1 block.
UP NEXT: Cadillac awaits the winner of Sault Ste. Marie and Cheboygan in Division 2 regional play Tuesday at Alma.
Gaylord SM 3
Central Lake 1
Gaylord St Mary def. Central Lake 25-16, 19-25, 29-27, 25-20 to win a district title, giving the program back-to-back championships after going 20 years without one.
Gaylord St. Mary: Marilyn Harbin 4 kills, 35 digs, 2 aces; Ava Schultz 18 kills, 18 digs, 6 blocks, 3 assists, 1 ace; Sydney Grusczynski 2 kills, 27 digs, 15 assists, 2 aces; Macey Bebble 4 kills, 13 digs, 9 assists, 1 ace; Clover Hamilton 2 kills, 15 digs, 2 aces; Caroline Gilling 6 kills, 17 digs, 1 ace.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds play either Mio or Midland Calvary Baptist in the regional semifinal Tuesday at Buckley High School.