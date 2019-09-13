HARBOR SPRINGS — Elk Rapids knows how to pile it on.
The boy soccer team earned its seventh shutout of the season with a 8-0 win over Harbor Springs at Harbor Springs on Friday.
The mercy rule was enacted only 10 minutes into the second half as the Elks poured in the goals early and often.
Preston Ball and Cooper Kerkof led the Elks with two goals and an assist each and were joined by Josh Vandeveer with two goals.
Terran Peterson found the net once and tallied an assists as well. Mahaney VandeKerkof tallied the last goal for the Elks.
Landon Knight, Matthew Garrow and Spencer Ball each had an assist as well. Jack Spencer and Zack Bolde combined for the shutout in goal. The Elks (8-2-2) travel Tuesday to TC Christian.
SOCCER
TC Christian 4
McBain NMC 2
TC Christian: Marcus Ryzstak 2 G, 2 A; Nathan Mustard 2 G; Dawson Masco A; Patrick Gallagher 6 saves.
UP NEXT: TC Christian (6-1-1) hosts Elk Rapids, Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
MSU Spartan Invite
Bronze division girls team scores: 1. St. Ursula 130, 2. Cadillac 134; 3. Benzie Central 171; 11. Charlevoix 355; 18. Kingsley 478.
Cadillac: 1. Kendall Schopieray 19:16.5 (first place overall); 14, Chloe Musta 20:20.3; 33. Susie Huckle 21:02; 42. Gwen Phillips 21:23.1; 44. Gabrielle Metzger 21:24.2.
Benzie Central: 17. Faith Frose 20:33.6; 30. Cierra Guay 20:52.7; 35. Elise Johnson 21:07.2; 41. Savannah Rogers 21:22.7; 48. Ellen Bretzke 21:29.3.
Charlevoix: 16. Emma Wachler 20:33.5; 40. Makayla Sharrow 21:22; 45. Megan Bush 21:24.7; 53. Riley Smith 21:34.4; 236. Leah Rohrer 25:36.4.
Kingsley: 15. Lauren Wooer 20:30; 70. Laura Klabunde 21:59.3; 129. Mary Webb 23:07.2; 142. Hannah Grahn 23:22.1; 165. Grace Kolarik 23:47.1.
Bronze division boys team scores: 1. Chelsea 70; 4. Charlevoix 219; 7. Benzie Central 299; 19. Cadillac 530; 31. Kingsley 827.
Charlevoix: 10. Evan Solomon 17:23; 26. Sam Peterson 17:52.9; 30. Ben Lentz 18:00; 77. John Sauer 18:49.8; 78. Evan Putman 18:49.9.
Benzie Central: 1. Hunter Jones 16:14.6 (first place overall); 11. Tyler Kintigh 17:24.5; 75. Wesley VanPoortfliet 18:47.6; 102. Ryan Bishop 19:13.3; 115. Tyler Iverson 19:21.5.
Cadillac: 37. Jared Anderson 18:07; 70. Justin Anderson 18:42.8; 116. Abraham Apfel 19:21.9; 140. Troy Miller 19:41.6; 192. Logan Boolman 20:30.1.
Kingsley: 62. Jake Lathrop 18:35.4; 166. Kaden Kolarik 20:04.4; 200. Winston Pelloski 20:39.5; 206. Julian Rayford 20:45.3; 299. Kyle Annis 23:34.2.
Spartan Elite division girls team scores: 1. Beaver Creek 86; 6. Petoskey 212; 7. TC Central 270.
Petoskey: 8. Cambrie Smith 18:00.7; 16. Emma Squires 18:43.9; 46. Noel Vanderwall 19:43.9; 80. Ahna Vanderwall 20:25.9; 89. Sarah Liderbach 20:36.6.
TC Central: 14. Julia Flynn 18:29.8; 50. Avery McLean 19:36.9; 53. Leah Socks 19:57.2; 92. Alison Hankins 20:38; 108. Kathleen Venhuizen 20:57.4.
Spartan Elite division boys team scores: 1. Brighton 119; 7. TC Central 293; 33. Petoskey 828.
TC Central: 30. Zach Gerber 16:49; 42. Cole Truszkowski 17:01.4; 51. Drew Seabase 17:11.7; 66. Luke Venhuizen 17:21.9; 127.Petoskey: 15. Joseph Farley 16:34.2; 134. Cooper Rokop 18:00.4; 199. Andrew Coveyou 18:42; 293. Keegan Brooks 20:06.9; 304.
White Division girls team scores: 1. Pewamo-Westphalia 106; 11. Manton 407; 15. Boyne City 453; 31. Buckley 766.
Manton: 61. Molly Harding 22:53.1; 74. Emily Harding 23:09.0; 79. Paige Swiriduk 23:17.6; 81. Chloe Colton 23:30.8; 138. Phoebe McBride 25:22.9.
Boyne City: 50. Jordan Noble 22:43.3; 83. Taylor Noble 23:22.6; 99. Lydia Frasz 24:02; 106. Jaelyn Jarema 24:13.8; 146. Sarah Sterling 25:43.2.
Buckley: 38. Shelby Cade 22:26.6; 158. Maj Soerensen 25:56; 196. Brooke Wilkie 27:16.2; 258. Allie Kaczanowski 32:43.2; 260. Karlee Shaw 32:54.5.
White Division boys team scores: 1. Hanover-Horton 99; 17. Manton 463; 23. Boyne City 598; 27. Buckley 662.
Manton: 4. Noah Morrow 17:15.8; 70. Jonathon Traxler 19:47.3; 124. Logan Patrick 20:46.5; 144. Jeremiah Tuck 21:22.4; 157.
Boyne City: 85. Kolton Stadt 20:04.8; 86. Will Maginity 20:04.8; 121. Carson Kulawiak 20:22.6; 167. Jeffery Kerr 21:55; 189. Tim Gutcher 22:21.5.
Buckley: 69. Jackson Kulawiak 19:46.7; 75. Jacob Wicker 19:53; 103. Carson Kulawiak 20:22.6; 238. Braden Melville 24:27.8; 280. Tyler Milarch 26:57.5.
GOLF
Big North Conference
Team scores: Harbor Springs 344; TC West 356; Petoskey 359; TC Central 374; Cheboygan 412; Cadillac 453; Ogemaw Heights 462; Alpena 475.
TC West: Anci Dy 68 (medalist); Ava Warren 91; Ainslee Hewitt 98; Audrey Burt 99.
Petoskey: Ashley Lamb 78; Maeli Coveyou 79; Brynn Werner 87; Amanda Feeley 115.
TC Central: Emlin Munch 75; Grace Maitland 88; Maria Rosingana 103; Sierra Batcha 108.
Cadillac: Madi Drabik 95; Chesni Birgy 112; Alyvia Peedle 122; Bella Smith 124.
JV team scores: TC West JV 430; TC Central JV 466.
TCW JV: Hattie Holmes 106; Laney Wickman 108; Haley Siles 115; Grace Hawley 101.
TCC JV: Elisabeth Robens 108; Sydney Rademacher 115; Kenndey Clark 117; Anna Trudeau 126.
