BOYNE CITY — Elk Rapids wiped away the only blemish on its Lake Michigan Conference slate with a 3-0 victory Wednesday evening over Boyne City.
The Elks’ only non-victory in LMC play came Sept. 21 in a scoreless tie with the Ramblers. Wednesday’s win also secures the league championship outright.
Elk Rapids (15-2-4, 9-0-1 LMC) scored first on a Mason Travis goal off a Preston Ball assist.
Ball factored in on all three goals, scoring the second off a Kadin Patterson set up, and crossing to a Nolan Carroll header for the game’s final score. Jack Spencer made three saves.
“We played a really solid game,” Elks head coach Nate Plum said. “Emery Rubert went in off the bench and just dominated the midfield.”
Jared Barcenas added to the Elks’ midfield effort, and Spencer Ball moved to defense to mark one of Boyne’s top players. The Elks are off until Oct. 19, hosting the winner of Kalkaska and Cheboygan in districts.
Jay Clausen made 18 saves in goal for the Ramblers.
Boyne City ends the regular season 10-6-3 overall and a second-place 6-3-1 in the LMC, and hosts Grayling to open districts Oct. 15 at 5 p.m.
SOCCER
TC West 8
Alpena 0
TC West (15-1-2, 8-0-1 Big North): Finn Durbin 2 goals; Luc Buttleman 2 goals; Colin Blackport goal, 2 assists; Gavin Michael goal, 2 assists; Tony Gallegos goal; Josh Hirschenberger goal; Caleb Nowak 2 assists; James Vandermolen assist; Kaden Ales assist; Blade Kalbfleisch, Josh Reece split time in goal (Reece 2 saves, Kalbfleisch 0 saves).
JV: Titans win 13-0 for 2nd straight game.
UP NEXT: West hosts Midland at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Cadillac 1
TC Central 1
Cadillac (4-7-3, 2-5-2 Big North): Brady McLaurin goal; Ben Kohler assist; Elliot Lavigne 18 saves.
TC Central (10-3-3, 5-3-1 Big North): No details reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings travel Monday to Gaylord, while the Trojans close out the BNC slate Monday with Alpena at home.
Petoskey 5
Gaylord 0
Petoskey (9-4-2, 5-3-1 Big North): Hunter Hicks hat trick; Dylan Aldridge 2 goals; Parker Streiff assist; Ethan Decker assist.
Gaylord (8-8-3, 3-5-1 Big North): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Both teams close out the regular season Monday, with Petoskey hosting TC West and Gaylord hosting Cadillac.
Kalkaska 1
Charlevoix 0
Kalkaska (2-12-1): Logan Kniss goal; Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales 12 saves.
UP NEXT: The Blazers travel Wednesday to Cheboygan for districts.
Grayling 2
Harbor Springs 1
Grayling (11-4-2, 6-3-1 Lake Michigan): Jacob Schade 2 goals; Eliot Boik assist; Anthony Harrington assist; Logan Cobb 2 saves.
UP NEXT: The Vikings visit Boyne City for districts Oct. 15.
VOLLEYBALL
Charlevoix 3
Bellaire 2
Charlevoix def. Bellaire 25-18, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20, 15-12.
Charlevoix (24-1, 5-0 Lake Michigan): Zoe Brodin 47 assists, 7 kills, 14 digs; Avery Zipp 10 kills, 32 digs, 12-13 serve receive; Grace Lentz 15 kills, 1 block; Claire Scholten 13 kills, 3 aces, 34 digs; Taylor Petrosky 8 kills, 23 digs, 24-26 serve receive; Patria Muriel 17 digs, 21-22 serve receive; Caryn Turkelson 20 digs, 10-10 serve receive.
Bellaire (13-6): Noel Mann 46 digs, 1 kill; Laney Goodwin 21 digs, 30 assists; Katie Decker 4 digs, 18 kills, 1 block; Jacey Somers 2 aces, 14 kills, 2 blocks; Emersyn Koepke 31 digs.
UP NEXT: The Eagles travel Tuesday to Onaway; the Rayders play in Saturday’s Suttons Bay Invitational.
Forest Area 3
Lake Leelanau SM 0
Forest Area def. Lake Leelanau St. Mary 25-10, 25-14, 25-10.
Forest Area: Maycey Turner 4 aces, 2 kills, 7 digs; Gracie Kimball 10 digs; Madison Morey 7 aces, 1 kill, 3 assists, 8 digs; Emily Norkowski 6 kills, 1 dig; Breana Kniss 4 aces, 12 kills, 3 digs; Anna Durfee 1 kill, 2 digs; Trinity Nelson 1 assist; Taylor 6 aces, 1 kill, 4 assists.
UP NEXT: The Warriors visit Johannesburg Lewiston, Monday.
GOLF
Harbor wins LMC championship, TCSF 2nd
Team scores (at Charlevoix CC): 1. Harbor Springs 412; 2. TC St. Francis 454; 3. East Jordan 537; 4. Grayling 611; 5. Charlevoix NA.
St. Francis leaders: Amelia Jaworski 97 (3rd); Emily Jozwiak 106 (5th); Abigail Barbas 118 (8th); Rachel Dunphey 133 (15th); Sarah Elshaw 144 (18th).
Charlevoix leaders: Reylin Sladics 105 (4th); Kate Klinger 115 (7th).
East Jordan leaders: LeAnn Schroeder 124 (10th); Sami Burks 130 (12th); Mailey Hamilton 132 (13th); Lila Kelly 151 (20th).
Grayling leaders: Alyssa Huber 139 (16th); Paige Barkway 148 (19th).
FOOTBALL
TC St. Francis JV 28
Cheboygan JV 12
TCSF (4-0): Wyatt Nausadis 2 TD runs (20, 30 yards), TD pass (6 yards); Jack Prichard 4-yard TD run, 2-2 PATs; Preston Rowley 6-yard TD catch; Garrett Hathaway 2-point conversion run; Ben Stallman, John Hagelstein, Caleb Franke, Ben Taylor led defense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.