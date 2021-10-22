ELK RAPIDS — Thursday was a big night for the appropriately named Elks of Elk Rapids.
Not only did the boys soccer team win in an overtime, penalty-kick thriller against Traverse City Christian to claim a district championship, the girls volleyball team swept its way to a victory over Traverse City St. Francis and a conference championship. The 25-22, 25-15, 25-22 win against the Gladiators moved Elk Rapids to 19-16-5 overall but kept the Elks’ Lake Michigan Conference record pristine at 7-0.
Elk Rapids came into the season building off a 2020-21 campaign that resulted in an above-.500 record after losing eight seniors to graduation. The Elks graduated just two seniors from last year’s crew and now have a veteran varsity squad led by senior Logan Reasoner along with juniors Lili Hoberg and Ryleigh Yocom.
Reasoner had nine kills and three blocks in Thursday’s match. Hoberg had five kills, and Yocom paced the team with 24 assists and two aces.
Nevada Molby also had five kills. Both Ava Knight and Bri Roberts had three kills apiece. Roberts also had 14 digs and two aces. Grace Mischel finished with 22 digs.
For St. Francis (13-16-4, 4-2 Lake Michigan), Garnet Mullet had four kills and seven digs; Avery Nance had 27 assists and four aces; Maggie Jarema had four kills and six blocks; Allee Shepherd had 18 digs; Gwyneth Bramer had five kills and four blocks; Alica Revett had five digs; Landry Fouch had four digs; Campbell Domres had nine kills; and Alexis Ochab had three kills.
Elk Rapids plays Frankfort in a nonconference matchup Tuesday and follows that up with a quad tournament at Northport the following day. St. Francis plays in the ABCD quad in Leland on Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
Leland 3
Glen Lake 0
Leland def. Glen Lake 25-21, 25-16, 25-14.
Leland: Maeve Sweeney 11 kills, 10 digs, 4 aces; Fiona Moord 10 kills, 2 digs; Kelsey Allen 8 kills; Lexi Luce 31 assists, 3 digs, 2 aces; Olive Ryder 6 aces, 4 digs; Mallory Lowe 3 aces.
UP NEXT: The Comets (11-20-5, 6-2 Northwest) host an invitational tournament Saturday before hosting the ABCD quad Monday.
North Bay sweeps at tri
North Bay def. Lake Leelanau St. Mary 25-21, 22-25, 15-7 and Forest Area 25-6, 25-21. Forest Area def. Lake Leelanau St. Mary 27-25, 25-19.
North Bay: Laila Vang 9 kills, 36 digs, 7 aces, 1 assist, 1 block; Lillian Brown 8 kills, 32 digs, 4 aces, 1 block; Naaji Anderson 5 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Emily Sirmeyer 2 kills, 4 digs, 5 aces, 1 assist, 2 blocks; Marissa Kohler 5 kills, 15 digs, 3 aces, 10 assists; Lyndsay Collins 29 digs, 2 assists.
LLSM: Leah Fleis 17 kills, 4 aces, 4 blocks, 2 digs; Kyla Barnowski 9 assists, 3 aces, 3 kills, 5 digs; Sarah Bunek 4 aces, 2 kills, 3 digs.
UP NEXT: North Bay (8-18, 3-4 Northwest) and LLSM (13-9-2) play Saturday at the Leland Invitational.
Kingsley coasts at quad
Kingsley def. Benzie Central 25-11, 25-17; def. White Cloud 25-17, 25-16; def. Reed City 25-17, 25-17.
Kingsley: Angel Zoulek 29 kills; Chloe Morgan 12 kills; Grace Lewis 10 kills, 16 digs, 9 aces; Coral Bott 15 digs, 10 aces; Paityn VanPelt 56 assists, 17 digs, 4 aces; Jennifer Lefler 10 digs, 4 aces; Leslie Hamilton 10 digs, 2 aces.
UP NEXT: The Stags (23-11-1, 6-1 Northwest) head to Leland for an invitational Saturday.
Buckley 3
Manistee CC 0
Buckley def. Manistee Catholic Central 25-21, 25-12, 25-21.
Buckley: Taylor Matthews 5 kills; Kyrie Wildfong 3 kills, 13 assists, 3 aces; Mira Warren 3 kills, 3 aces, 5 digs; Anna Francisco 7 kills, 1block.
Ramblers split in home squad
Boyne City def. Gaylord St. Mary 25-19, 25-13; lost to Johannesburg-Lewiston 25-19, 20-25, 11-15.
Boyne City: Grace Dawson 10 kills, 9 digs; Morgan Deming 9 kills, 3 blocks, 5 aces; Aubrey Burns 7 kills; Ava Tarsi 22 assists, 3 kills; Bella Cosier 18 digs, 20/21 on serve receptions.
FOOTBALL
Central Lake 46
Forest Area 0
Central Lake (4-5): Brayden Steenwyk 7-10 passing, 124 yards, 4 TDs, 4 tackles; Garrison Barrett 7 carries, 77 yards, 7-yard TD catch; Isaiah Gerard 7 carries, 54 yards; Drayten Evans 3 carries, 43 yards, TD, 2 catches, 53 yards, TD; Owen Cary 5 carries, 41 yards, TD; Kelan Pletcher 26-yard TD catch; Jamal Cebulski 3 catches 28 yards, TD; Landon Drogt 7 tackles; Patrick Purrol 4.5 tackles.
Kingsley JV 40
TC St Francis JV 36
Traverse City St. Francis JV (6-3, 3-3): Tommy Richardson 20-yard TD, 63-yard TD, 2PAT; Harrison Shepherd 42-yard TD; Mason Daciuk 14-yard TD pass; 45-yard TD pass, 2PAT pass; Harrison Shepherd 12 tackles; Tommy Richardson 12 tackles; Eli Biggar 12 tackles.