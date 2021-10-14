ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids is back to its winning ways, taking down Cheboygan 8-0 in the first round of the Division 3 boys soccer district tournament Wednesday.
The Elks’ seven-game win streak was snapped end Oct. 1 when the team dropped a 2-0 decision to Petoskey, but they’ve righted the ship to win their last three matches.
Elk Rapids (15-5-3) is coming off an undefeated season in the Lake Michigan Conference and a 2020 semifinal run. Head coach Nate Plum said his team’s effort Wednesday was one of the Elks’ better games against the Chiefs (7-12).
“Cheboygan, to their credit, they really pushed as hard as they could,” Plum said. “Usually it’s pretty rough, pretty physical.”
Plum said he was just happy none of his players got hurt in the mercy win that ended eight minutes into the second half.
Jack Spencer made one save and secured his 14th shutout of the season. Spencer Ball had a hat-trick with three goals. Mason Travis and Noah Hilley each had two goals. Travis added an assist. Nolan Carroll also had a goal and helper.
“Really, it was just nice to be back on the field and playing a game,” Plum said. “We had a pretty long layover there for a stretch, and now we’ve got another one until Monday. Until then, we’ll just keep on fine tuning those things we need to continue to work on.”
The Elks host Grayling in the district semis Monday at 7 p.m.
SOCCER
TC Central 1
Saginaw AH 0
Traverse City Central won via forfeit.
UP NEXT: The Trojans host rival Traverse City West Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Grayling 8
Kingsley 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Grayling plays Elk Rapids in the district semis Monday at 7 p.m. at Elk Rapids.
Kalkaska 4
Benzie Central 3
Kalkaska: Cooper Swikoski 3 goals; Logan Whiteford goal; Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales 14 saves.
UP NEXT: Kalkaska (3-18-0) plays Traverse City Christian at Elk Rapids, Monday.
Glen Lake 1
Harbor Light 0
The Lakers won via forfeit.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake plays the winner of Leland and Harbor Springs at 5 p.m. Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
TC West 3
Alpena 0
Traverse City West def. Alpena 25-6, 25-8, 25-10.
TC West: Makenna Ebling 10 kills, 3 digs: Becky Lane 9 kills, 7 digs, 5 aces; Madison Neu 5 kills 5 digs; Alaina Mikowski 4 kills, assist, dig, ace; Ally McKenna 17 digs, 3 aces, 2 kills.
UP NEXT: The Titans (23-4, 8-0 Big North) play at Cadillac next Wednesday for the league title.
Cadillac 3
TC Central 0
Cadillac def. Traverse City Central 25-17, 25-17, 25-22.
Cadillac: Renee Brines 18 assists, 8 kills, 11 digs, 1 ace; Cailey Masserang 6 blocks, 3 kills, 3 aces; Joslyn Seeley 5 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks; Julia Jezak 13 digs, 3 assists, 2 aces; Kenzie Johns 6 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Mady Smith 10 digs, 2 kills.
TC Central: Elise Heffner 8 kills; Kailey Parks 6 kills, 2 digs, assist; Kate McCrary 7 kills; Kiley Ridenour 2 aces, 2 digs, kill; Lauren Richmond 2 aces, 20 assists; Phoebe Humphrey 6 kills, ace; Sophia Hagerty 2 aces.
UP NEXT: Cadillac (27-6, 7-1 Big North) plays in the Beast of the East tournament Saturday. Central hosts Alpena, Monday.
TC West JV 3
Alpena JV 0
TC West: Audrey LaFaive 9 kills; Kylee Cooper 5 kills; Amaleah Streit 13 digs, 8 aces.
TC West frosh 3
Alpena frosh 0
TC West: Allie Walters 13 digs; Brynn Smith 6 aces; Katie Rueckert 7 kills, 2 blocks.
CROSS COUNTRY
SVC meet at Mancelona
Boys team scores: 1. Johannesburg-Lewiston 15; 2. Mancelona 53; 3. Inland Lakes 67.
Mancelona boys results: 6. Jaymes Wildfong 18:42; 9. Dan Wildfong 19:32; 12. Karson Swiszkowski 19:49; 14. Carson Olds 20:50; 22. Hans Lobes 23:01; 33. Alec Hoose 25:57.
Girls team scores: 1. Johannesburg-Lewiston 20; 2. Gaylord St. Mary 54; 3. Inland Lakes 74; 4. Mancelona 84.
Mancelona girls: 9. Abbi Wildfong 23:14; 20. Julia Kirby 26:23; 23. Bailey Ray 28:07; 26. Jalyn Morris 29:10; 27. Anika Corbin 31:09.