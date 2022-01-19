TRAVERSE CITY — Something had to give when Elk Rapids and Traverse City St. Francis stepped onto the court Tuesday.
The two varsity girls basketball teams both came in on winning streaks and undefeated in Lake Michigan Conference play. Elk Rapids head coach Mike Brown said it was "like a heavyweight fight."
Fortunately for Brown and his squad, the Elks landed the victorious blow in a 48-44 road win.
"Good game, great win," Brown said. "Going into St. Franny isn't easy, so to come out with the win is big for us. Definitely."
The Elks are now winners of six straight and sit at 7-1 with a 5-0 record in the LMC. Elk Rapids' only blemish is to the undefeated Lakers of Glen Lake, who topped Cadillac 65-30 on Tuesday to move to 9-0.
The Gladiators had won three straight since a Jan. 5 loss to intracity foe Traverse City Central, 49-40. They fall to 8-3 overall and 5-1 in the LMC.
St. Francis led 18-15 after the first quarter thanks to a hot start from Colleen Hegewald, who had eight of her 15 points in the first frame. Elk Rapids took the lead in the second quarter and was ahead 30-27 at the break. The Elks maintained their three-point lead after three quarters at 42-39.
Brown said the final quarter was a defensive battle. With the game tied and 90 seconds left, Gabby Krakow hit a three — her first points on the night — to give Elk Rapids the lead for good.
Kendall Standfest scored 24 points — 19 in the first half — and hauled in nine rebounds for Elk Rapids. Morgan Bergquist and Monica Gregorski chipped in with eight and seven points, respectively.
The Elks will have their hands full Friday when they head to Harbor Springs to take on the Rams and freshman phenom Olivia Flynn, who is averaging about 30 points per game this season.
Maggie Napont led the Glads with 19 points, four rebounds and three steals. Gwyneth Bramer finished with six points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Friday's scheduled tilt against Charlevoix has been canceled, so the Glads' next game is slated for Tuesday at Kalkaska.
GIRLS HOOPS
Glen Lake 65
Cadillac 30
Glen Lake: Grace Bradford 27 points, 10 rebounds; Gemma Lerchen 9 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists; Ruby Hogan 9 points, 8 rebounds; Jessica Robbins 7 points; Betty Beck 6 points.
Cadillac: Lydia Schamanek 6 points; Joslyn Seeley 6 points; Madalyn Schamanek 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (9-0) head to Kingsley on Friday. The Vikings (4-6) travel to Traverse City West on Friday.
TC Bulldogs 47
Cadillac Heritage 24
Traverse City Bulldogs Homeschool: Lily Bender 24 points, 14 rebounds (7 defensive, 7 offensive); Carlie Plamondon 11 points, 5 steals; Jali Sharp 7 steals.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (1-1) travel to Harbor Light Christian on Monday.
Harbor Springs 60
Boyne City 25
Boyne City: Grace Dawson 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (1-8) head to Kalkaska on Friday.
Manton 54
Houghton Lake 32
Manton: Lauren Wilder 22 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 6 steals; Leah Helsel 11 points; Genna Alexander 10 points, 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (3-6) play at McBain on Thursday.
Lake City 44
McBain 42
Lake City: Mackenzie Bisballe 16 points, 14 rebounds, 3 blocks; Chloe Bisballe 10 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals, 4 assists; Emma Nickerson 8 points, 7 rebounds; Haylee Parniske 5 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (8-1, 7-1 Highland) play at Evart on Friday. The Ramblers (8-2) host Manton on Thursday.
Ellsworth 48
Alanson 34
Ellsworth: Avery Strange 14 points; Olivia Strange 10 points; Bella Essenberg 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (4-6) host Pellston on Thursday.
St. Francis JV 43 (OT)
Elk Rapids JV 29
Traverse City St. Francis JV (6-3, 3-2 Lake Michigan): Sophie Hardy 17 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists; Adrianna Spranger 14 points, 5 steals, 3 assists; Hunter St. Peter 9 points, 7 rebounds, 7 steals, 3 assists; Sophia Ellalasingham 7 rebounds.
BOYS HOOPS
TC Christian 74
Baldwin 42
Traverse City Christian: Brock Broderick 26 points; Nate Hresko 19 points; Reece Broderick 16 points; Ryan Sweetapple was "an animal on the boards," according to head coach Réne LaFreniere.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (5-2) head to Charlton Heston Academy on Thursday.
Buckley 65
Bear Lake 27
Buckley: Tyler Milarch 17 points, 4 assists; Kyle Kaczanowski 16 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks; Landon Kulawiak 14 points.
Bear Lake: Jake Griffis 9 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks; Morgan Blatner 7 points, 3 rebounds; Nate Sanderson 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Bears (6-1) travel to Onekama on Friday. The Lakers (2-4) host Brethren on Thursday.
East Jordan 69
Kalkaska 44
East Jordan: Preston Malpass 34 points, 14 rebounds; Mason Malpass 11 points, 6 rebounds; Ethan Antaya 10 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (4-3) host Grayling on Thursday. The Blazers (3-4) welcome Boyne City on Thursday.
Mesick 58
Onekama 40
Mesick: Connor Simmer 23 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists; Carter Simmer 23 points, seven 3-pointers.
Onekama: Adam Domres 14 points, 7 rebounds; Mason Sinke 7 points, 5 rebounds; Caden Bradford 6 points, 5 assists.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (6-0) head to Baldwin on Thursday. The Portagers (2-7) host Buckley on Friday.
Ellsworth 70
Alanson 43
Ellsworth: Kelan Pletcher 25 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals; Jacob Jenuwine 12 points, 4 rebounds, 5 steals; Brayden Steenwyk 11 points, 3 assists.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (7-0) play Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian on Monday.
Boyne City 53
Harbor Springs 35
Boyne City: Jack Neer 16 points, 10 rebounds; Alex Calcaterra 12 points, 4 assists, 3 steals; Scotty Haley 12 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (6-1) head to Kalkaska on Thursday.