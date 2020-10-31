CLARE — Elk Rapids completed a scoreless October, earning a state semifinals berth in the process.
The Elk shut out Shelby 6-0 Saturday in a Division 3 regional championship match at Clare’s Brookwood Athletic Complex.
The blanking finished off a clean sheet for the month of October, with all seven matches this month coming via shutout. The last time Elk Rapids surrendered a goal came Sept. 30 in a rainy 7-1 win over Harbor Springs.
The 6-0 win also sets a new Elk Rapids record for shutouts in a season with 19.
“That’s a good run,” Elks head coach Nate Plum said. “This is a cool thing. We love that we’re tough to score on.”
Only Traverse City West — which also plays in the state semifinals Wednesday, along with Leland — has scored more than one goal in a game this season on the Elks (19-2-4).
Elk Rapids moves on to play Grand Rapids South Christian (17-0-1) in Wednesday’s 6 p.m. semifinal at Red Hawk Stadium in Cedar Springs.
Terran Peterson scored two goals to help give Elk Rapids a 3-0 halftime lead, with Preston Ball picking up the other.
Spencer Ball, Jared Barcenas and Mason Travis tacked on second-half scores. Assists went to Landen Knight, Preston Ball, Drake Collins, Mahaney Vandekerkhof, Travis and Alex Smith.
Jack Spencer and Zac Bolde split time in net, each recording one save.
VOLLEYBALL
Bellaire wins pool in Boyne City Invite
Scores: Bellaire def. Mackinaw City 25-18, 17-25, 25-19; def. Mancelona 25-16, 25-14, 25-15; def. Mackinaw City 25-10, 25-16.
Eagles leaders: Noel Mann 8 aces, 36 serve receptions, 49 digs; Laney Goodwin 2 kills, 67 assists, 1 ace, 28 digs; Katie Decker 24 kills, 4 assists, 3 aces, 31 digs, 3 blocks; Kendall Fischer 8 kills, 1 ace, 21 digs; Jacey Somers 26 kills, 1 assist, 7 aces, 35 digs, 3 blocks; Gillian Lovett 8 kills.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (17-9-2) host districts starting Monday.
