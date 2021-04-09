BOYNE CITY — Elk Rapids held off Boyne City 2-1 on the Ramblers' home field Thursday.
The Elks (1-0) topped the Ramblers a day after Boyne mercied Traverse City Central.
However, the Ramblers were without several players because of COVID-19 quarantines.
Elly Day opened up the scoring after a 0-0 halftime deadlock, giving Boyne a 1-0 advantage. The Elk rallied on goals by Kendall Standfest and Lauren Bingham. Standfest, whose goal came on a 30-yard direct kick, also picked up an assist on Bingham's goal.
Jorja Jenema made 15 saves for Elk Rapids, which hosts Traverse City West on Monday.
MORE SOCCER
TC West 1
Ludington 0
TC West (1-0): Freshman Lily Smith scored her first varsity goal in her first game; Emily Bohrer 3 saves; game shortened by weather.
UP NEXT: The Titans visit Elk Rapids, Monday; Friday's game against Manistee canceled.
BASEBALL
Midland 11
TC West 3
Game 1: TC West — Colin Flansburg 1-2, 2 RBI; Charlie Jeffrey H, BB; Wyatt Danilowicz H; Aidan Rapin H, SB; Sam Reynolds H; Gavin Brown H.
Game 2: Rained out.
JV: Midland won 10-9; Jack Griffiths 2B, 3B, 3 RBI; Maverick Richards 2 H, 2 RBI.
UP NEXT: The Titans travel Saturday to Auburn Hills Avondale.
Mancelona 15
Lake City 6
Game 1: Mancelona — Jason Kihn WP, 4 IP, 10 K, 8 H, 3 ER, 1 BB; Jayden Alfred 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Trace Miller 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 R; Alfred 2-4, 3 R, 2B; Marshall Meyer 2-3, 5 RBI, 2B, 2 R; Justin Ackler 3-3, RBI, R, 2B; Jason Naumcheff 1-4, RBI; Jacob Watson 1-3, RBI, R, SB; Bailey CzapskiRBI, R, 2 SB, BB; Adam Ackler 3-4, RBI, 2 R, 3 SB; Lake City — Avery Deboer LP, 4 IP, 4 K, 1 BB; Andrew VanderTuig 3-3, 3 RBI, 2 2B; Sam Baron 2-3, R; Gavin Bisballe 1-2, RBI, R, SB; Oakley Barger 1-1, R, RBI, SB; Brighton Pifer 2 SB.
Game 2: Rained out.
Cheboygan 15 14
Grayling 0 3
Game 1: Grayling — Reid Cvitkovich 1-1, 2 SB.
Game 2: Grayling — James Potter 1-2, RBI, R, 2 SB; Derek Long R, SB; Ben Gonzalez R, SB; Potter 1 IP, 2 K, 1 H, 0 ER in relief.
UP NEXT: The Vikings travel Monday to Harrison.
SOFTBALL
TC St. Francis 9 13
Petoskey 6 3
Game 1: TC St. Francis — Leah Simetz WP, 7 IP, 11 K, 8 H, 4 ER, 1 BB; Simetz 2-4, HR, 2 RBI; Quinn Boyne 2-3, RBI, R, 3B; Sophie Hardy 1-3, RBI, R, SB, 2B; Stephanie Schichtel 3-3, 3 R; Camryn Craig 1-3, 2 RBI, R; Petoskey — Hope Hopkins 7 IP, 7 K, 6 ER, 4 BB; Kenzie Bromley 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R; Brooke Bixby 2-4, 2 2B, 2 R, SB; Hopkins 2-3, RBI; Lauren Klepadlo 1-4, R.
Game 2: TC St. Francis — Craig WP, 5 IP, 6 K, 4 H, 2 ER, 0 BB; Simetz 2-2, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R; Brooke Meeker 2-2, 4 RBI, 3B; Schichtel 1-4, 2 RBI, R; Allee Shepherd 1-1, RBI, 2 R; Reagan Bryant 2 R, BB; Petoskey — Laira Novenske 2-3, R; Bromley 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, R; Bixby 1-2, SB.
Gaylord 15 12
Farwell 0 0
Game 1: Gaylord — Avery Parker WP, 4 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 6 K, 0 BB; Alexis Kozlowski 3-3, 2 RBI, 3 R, HR, 2B; Braleigh Miller 4-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Parker 2-3, 3 RBI, HR, 2 R, SB; Alexis Sherherd 2-4, 2 RBI, R, SB; Jayden Jones 1-2, R, BB, 2B; Abby Radulski 1-3, 2 RBI, R, 2B; Hali Lenartowicz 1-2, R, SB; Addison Wangler 3-3, 2 R, RBI, SB, 2B; Haylee DePew 1-2, 2 RBI, R; Catilin Robbins 1-1, RBI, R.
Game 2: Gaylord — Radulski WP, 5 IP, 2 H, 3 K, 0 ER, 1 BB; Miller 3-4, 2 RBI, 2 R; Shepherd 2-4, R, SB; Jones 1-4, 4 RBI, HR; Kozlowski 2-3, R, 2B; Radulski 2-3, RBI; Parker 2-3, R, 2 2B; Lenartowicz 1-1, RBI; Wangler 1-3, 2 RBI, 3B, R; DePew 1-2, R, SB; Alyssa Kozlowski 2 R.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (4-0) travel Monday to Cheboygan.
Bay City Western 7
Kalkaska 3
Game 1: Kalkaska — Mia Miller 6 IP, 7 K, 1 ER, 6 H, 0 BB; Maddy Wilkinson 2-3, RBI; Miller 2-3, RBI, 2 R, 2B, SB; Jordyn Disbrow 1-3, R.
Game 2: Called in 2nd inning, with Bay City up 5-0.