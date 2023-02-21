ELKS RAPIDS — With three games remaining for the Elk Rapids boys basketball team, Elks coach Kevin Ball said the team is feeling confident on a potential playoff run.
Everything is coming together for the Elks, according to Ball, after defeating Division 4 No. 9 Lake Leelanau St. Mary 69-59 with three players finish in double figures.
"They are a tough team, and we fell into their trap as far as speeding the game up," Eagles coach Matt Barnowski said. "We've played a lot of teams this year, but we haven't seen a team as fast and deep as them."
Ball said it wasn't easy shutting down the Eagles' studs — Dylan Barnowski and Shawn Bramer — but made they made it work.
"This was a pretty good boost confidence-wise and going into the last week before the district draw," Ball said. "St. Mary is a good team with a lot of players back from last season's state finals run. Our guys played well, and I'm proud of their efforts."
Caleb Kerfoot had a team-high 24 points for Elk Rapids while collecting two boards and two steals. Senior Ryan McGuire tallied 17 points, six rebounds and a steal. Spencer Ball finished with 13 points and six assists.
"I'd put it up there as one of the top wins of the year," Kevin Ball said. "We still made some decisions down the stretch we need to learn from; but, all in all, I thought we played well."
Despite the loss, the Eagles' duo had a night.
Barnowski collected a team-high 24 points, and Bramer finished with a double-double, 22 and 13 boards.
"It's hard to stop Dylan and Shawn, so they got theirs; but we didn't let anybody else hurt us or else beat us," Ball said. "It was one of our most complete games of the year."
Elk Rapids (13-6, 7-5 Lake Michigan) closes their final home game on Tuesday against Grayling. The Eagles (15-3) host Onekama in their last home game of the season.
BOYS HOOPS
McBain 70
Pine River 41
McBain: Evan Haverkamp 22 points; Ben Rodenbaugh 12 points; Kalvin McGillis 7 points; Ramblers clinch Highland Conference title.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (16-4, 14-1 Highland) host Lake City on Thursday.
Charlevoix 47
Kalkaska 39
Charlevoix: Joe Gaffney 16 points; Troy Nickel 7 points; Peyton Scott 7 points; Max Dixon 7 rebounds.
Kalkaska: Landen Hart 13 points; Thorston Booy 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (3-16, 2-11 Lake Michigan) welcome Elk Rapids on Friday. The Blazers (5-13, 2-11 Lake Michigan) travel to Cedarville on Wednesday.
Bellaire 78
East Jordan 58
Bellaire: Jayden Hanson 33 points, 7 rebounds, 5 blocks, 3 steals; Drake Koepke 17 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists; Dawson Derrer 13 points, 12 rebounds.
East Jordan: Lucas Stone 18 points; Devon Olstrom 14 points, 7 rebounds; Brendan Aenis 12 points 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (10-8, 6-7 Ski Valley) host Johannesburg-Lewiston on Wednesday. The Red Devils (4-14, 2-10 Lake Michigan) travel to Harbor Springs Tuesday.
Gaylord 52
Hillman 42
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (11-9, 2-7 Big North) hosts Alpena on Friday for their last conference play.
GIRLS HOOPS
TC Central 54
Ludington 22
Traverse City Central: Lucia France 15 points, 11 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 block; Cate Heethuis 12 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal; Jakiah Brumfield 11 points, 4 assists, 5 steals; Halli Warner 7 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist; Ashlen Hill 4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Sophie Simon 4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (15-5, 8-1 Big North) host Petoskey on Friday for the Big North Conference title.
Sault SM 36
Petoskey 20
Petoskey: Caroline Gray 8 points; Caitlin Matelski 10 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (13-8, 8-1 Big North) travels on Friday to Traverse City Central for the Big North Conference title game.
Bellaire 17
East Jordan 13
Bellaire: Jacey Somers 11 points 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 steals, 2 blocks; Alayna Elandt 3 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (12-8, 7-8 Ski Valley) travel to Mancelona on Tuesday. The Red Devils (8-13, 4-10 Lake Michigan) hosts Central Lake on Thursday.
Glen Lake 64
Lake Leelanau SM 19
Glen Lake: Ruby Hogan 23 points, 4 rebounds, 10 assists, 6 steals; Maddie Bradford 19 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist; Olivia Mikowski 8 points, 8 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (18-2, 13-0 Northwest) host Harbor Springs on Wednesday. The Eagles (12-8) close out the season at Suttons Bay on Wednesday.
Burt Lake NMC 58
Ellsworth 27
Ellsworth: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (5-12, 5-7 Northern Lakes) travel to Gaylord next Wednesday for districts quarterfinals against Bellaire.
BOWLING
LANSING — Traverse City Central and Traverse City West participated in the Bobcat Regional Tune-Up at Royal Scot Lanes in Lansing on Monday before heading back to Lansing for regionals on Friday.
TC Central finished in fourth place for the boys division with a series score of 3,230. Senior Brian Wilkinson came away with third place in the All-Tournament Team with a 455 two-regular game score.
TC West finished in fifth place for girls division with a series score of 2,466. Junior Jordan LaFleur earned fourth place in the All-Tournament Team, and senior Bailee Baker took seventh place honors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.